Ford Transit van review

A great drive, impressive efficiency and loads of tech all help to keep the Transit legend alive

By:Sam Naylor
19 May 2025
2019 Ford Transit driving16
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review vans
Pros
  • Vast model range
  • Polished road manners
  • High specification
Cons
  • Control interface can be confusing
  • Not the prettiest panel van
  • Rivals offer larger versions

Our opinion on the Ford Transit

The full-size Ford Transit offers no-nonsense carrying ability and a huge breadth of body styles and payload capacities to suit nearly every business need. Front, rear and even four-wheel drive formats are available, and all are offered with efficient mild-hybrid diesels or all-electric power.

The Transit can't quite match some of the advanced safety and connectivity tech that's available on rivals such as the Mercedes Sprinter and Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE, but it still offers car-like technology in the cab, a surprisingly entertaining drive and decent running costs, while Ford's countrywide chain of Transit Centres means there will be an outlet near you to help keep your business on the road.

About the Ford Transit

The Ford Transit van has become so established on British roads over the last 50 years, that like the brand ‘Hoover’ for vacuum cleaners, the name has slipped into common parlance as the generic term for white vans of a certain shape and size.

Nowadays though, the Transit van segment is more competitive and crowded than it has ever been before, with an array of rivals that includes the Citroen Relay, Renault Master, Mercedes Sprinter, Vauxhall Movano and Volkswagen Crafter. And whereas there used to be only a few versions of the Transit for sale, Ford is now working the Transit name harder than ever. It has a range of compact vans in the shape of the Transit Courier and Transit Connect, as well as the medium-sized Transit Custom van, all of which sit beneath Transit ‘proper’ range.

It’s that bigger Transit two-tonne range we’re talking about here though, and in keeping with tradition you can buy your Transit in a huge number of configurations including panel vans, tipper trucks, crew cabs, minibuses and chassis cabs. All told, and including wheelbase and roof height options, Ford reckons there are 450 different ways to order one. To get you started, you can specify your Transit van in three different load lengths (called L2, L3 and L4) plus two roof heights (H2 and H3). Front-, rear- and four-wheel drive options are available too, depending on the variant.

In order to keep up with the competition, not to mention emissions regs, the Transit benefited from a range of updates in 2016 that included the adoption of EcoBlue TDCi engines which are Euro6 compliant. The engines were updated again as part of a 2019 facelift, bringing further improvements to efficiency and a mild-hybrid option on some variants. The facelift also brought in a raft of active safety enhancements and an infotainment upgrade, while exterior modifications included tweaks to the grille and bumper.

Ford Transit 2019 side profile16

There are now three trim levels available, kicking off with the Leader. The basic spec includes a single sliding side door, remote locking, halogen projector headlamps and 15-inch steel wheels with half caps. Inside, you get a 4.2-inch TFT display screen with a DAB radio, Bluetooth and remote audio controls, electric windows and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

Next up is the Trend, which offers powered mirrors, front fog lights, full wheel covers, front and rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. The infotainment system is upgraded to an 8-inch touchscreen, and you also get cruise control, a heated windscreen, leather-trimmed steering wheel and a lockable glovebox. The Limited pushes the boat out a little further, with Bi-Xenon headlamps and LED running lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a leather-trimmed gear knob.

Ford also previously offered a fashionable Trail variant, which gets an off-road themed makeover with plastic body cladding and black alloy wheels. Inside the Trail offers black leather upholstery, air-con, power mirrors and a Quickclear windscreen. It's also available with four-wheel drive, although the standard spec is front-wheel drive with a limited slip differential to aid traction in slippery conditions.

While all models share the same EcoBlue 2.0 engine, it’s available in power ratings from 104bhp up to 182bhp in the Limited models. Mild hybrid technology is available as an option with the 128bhp engine variant. The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual, with front-wheel drive vans getting a six-speed auto option. Rear-wheel drive Transits can be ordered with a 10-speed automatic that has selectable drive modes.

MPG and running costs

The Transit is more efficient than ever, and electrified versions are great for around town
Ford Transit side profile16

Pros

Cons

  • Wide engine range
  • Efficient engines
  • Long service intervals
  • AdBlue needed for emissions control
  • Choosing from 450 variants when buying isn’t easy

Every business is keen to use as little fuel as possible and the Transit is well up to the task. The latest range is powered by Ford’s advanced 2.0-litre EcoBlue engines which offer a 13 per cent fuel economy improvement over the old 2.2-litre engines and feature a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system. That means it uses AdBlue urea injections to get the Transit under the Euro 6 emissions standards. This means that all Transits now have a 21-litre AdBlue tank which will last around 6,000 miles before a refill is needed - this has become a standard feature of large panel vans these days.

Features like Ford’s Auto-Start-Stop, regenerative braking and a gear shift indicator contribute to that efficiency performance but so does the latest 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel found in all Transit models. The four-cylinder features an advanced combustion process with common-rail injectors operating at a pressure of 2,000 bar,  capable of making up to six fuel injections into the cylinder per cycle. There’s also low inertia turbocharging technology taken from Ford’s acclaimed EcoBoost petrol engines, reduced internal friction, and a built-in exhaust gas recirculation system.

Ford claims a best fuel economy figure of 43.5mpg for the smallest front-wheel drive Transit models. If you opt for the mild-hybrid 128bhp engine option with its 48V starter/generator, you can expect an average mpg improvement of around three per cent, although under certain driving conditions where energy regeneration is maximised, that advantage could rise to as much as eight per cent. The best combined figures for the mild-hybrid range from 44.8mpg to 47.1mpg on the combined cycle, which could make a big difference over higher mileages.

The drive to cut running costs in this Transit isn’t limited to the engine bay. The high-mounted lights, all-round body protection and multi-piece rear bumper were designed to minimise the chance of damage and cut the cost of repair should any mishaps occur. Service intervals of two years or 36,000 miles will go down well with operators as will a cut in the maintenance time needed over the first 93,000 miles to just 4.2hrs.

Insurance costs should be competitive too, and Ford has done its bit to keep your loads and personal items safe too. Remote central locking and anti-tamper shielded locks are standards, as are doors that lock as you drive off. There are two optional alarm systems, including a basic perimeter alarm and a more sophisticated Thatcham Category 1 system.

Load space and practicality

There’s definitely a version of the Ford Transit that will suit your business
Ford Transit cargo bay16

Pros

Cons

  • Incredible choice of variants
  • Useful load area with LED lights
  • Wide-opening doors
  • Smaller load space than rivals
  • Large van might be too big for some streets

The Transit range is vast. There are panel vans, chassis cabs, drop-side trucks and minibuses. The vans offer gross vehicle weights from 2.9 tonnes to 5.0 tonnes in the Transit Jumbo and load volumes from 9.6 cubic metres to 15.1 cubic metres. Some of the Transit’s rivals go up as far as 17 cubic metres so that’s one area where the Ford falls slightly short.

Ford has worked to increase the usability of the Transit’s load area too. Little features like the bright LED lighting and the tough plastic load floor covers that extend up the walls of the van help, as does the wide step cut into the rear bumper.

The load space is more uniformly shaped than in the previous Transit so getting larger items inside should be easier. The doors open wide and there’s a handy catch inside the rear doors that releases them to open the full 180 degrees. You can also specify a powered sliding loading door if required.

Reliability, safety and security

Ford knows its vans need to be reliable and safety kit is good too
Ford Transit front16

Pros

Cons

  • Widely available parts
  • Good safety kit
  • Many dealers
  • Long service intervals may not be the best news for used buyers
  • Certain safety kit is optional only

Ford subjected this Transit to a rigorous testing programme that took in 680,000 miles of driving in the full range of conditions this global panel van is likely to encounter. Of that, 310,000 miles were undertaken in the hands of actual Transit customers who used the vehicle day to day and reported any issues. After all that, it certainly should be durable. Long term performance of the EcoBlue engines hasn't been confirmed outside of Ford's programme, of course.

It should be safe, too. Ford has fitted one of the most advanced ESC stability control systems ever seen on a van with a variety of add-on features specifically designed for commercial vehicles. There’s now Side Wind Stabilisation to help deal with crosswinds and Curve Control technology that can brake individual wheels to keep the Transit under control if it detects the driver entering a corner too fast. Load Adaptive Roll Stability Control negates the destabilising effect of a heavy load in the back and Trailer Sway Control helps keep a wayward trailer in check, while the Blind Spot Information System features an extended zone to cover trailers up to 10m.

You can also have Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as a suite of cameras and hands-free parking assistance aids.

Even more impressive is the arrival in the Transit of Ford’s Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection. Available from the options list, it can detect and warn the driver of an impending collision, preparing the braking system in advance, then apply the brakes automatically if no action is taken by the driver.

In addition to that high-tech safety net, all Transits also get front, side and curtain airbags. Tyre pressure monitoring, lane-keeping assist, cornering headlights and a neat reversing camera that displays a colour image in the rear-view mirror are also available.

Driving and performance

Ford cars are known for being great to drive and its vans match up to that as well
Ford Transit rear end16

Pros

Cons

  • Punchy diesel engines
  • Good to drive
  • Comfortable ride
  • Gruff diesel engines
  • Wind noise at speed

There are three engine power options available with the Transit, all derivatives of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue common-rail diesel engine. Then customers have the choice of front, rear or all-wheel-drive.

The range-topping 182bhp version delivers excellent performance and flexibility, aided by 415Nm of torque from just 1,750rpm. If you regularly approach your van’s payload capacity, this might be the engine to choose, but even if you don’t its flexibility and superior refinement still make it a highly desirable option. 

That said, even the 168bhp variant worked brilliantly in  'Jumbo' H4 L3 form on our tests, and the Transit can easily keep up with the flow of traffic with this engine. It speaks volumes that this unit was fitted to the Transit first, before arriving in Ford's passenger cars.

The biggest selling Transit engine is the 128bhp unit that delivers its maximum 385Nm at 1,500rpm. It needs to be worked harder to shift a moderately laden Transit and there’s an increase in engine noise as a result but it should prove more than adequate for most users. The final power option offers 104hp and 360Nm of torque, it’s a little more noisy again (purely due to the extra revs required) but the Transit remains pleasantly smooth and free of vibration in the cab. This engine will be in its element around town but may struggle a little with larger loads on the open road.

As of 2019, all Transits have been fitted with selectable drive modes, including Normal, Eco and Slippery - plus Tow/Haul on rear-wheel drive variants with a factory tow bar. These modulate throttle response and steering feel to suit relevant conditions.

The Transit’s suspension displays that well-oiled suppleness we’ve come to expect from Ford passenger cars. It irons out minor blemishes expertly and cushions the big jolts well too. The latest models have revised damper settings and the way the it eased over the bumps (with a 600kg load on board) during our test was very impressive for a large panel van.

The driver is presented with one of the jazziest steering wheels we’ve yet seen in a panel van. It’s small, tactile, features chrome inserts on the spokes and produces similarly polished responses from the Transit.

The revised electrically-assisted rack and pinion helm offers light weight, accurate work and a tight 11.9m turning circle. Together with the impressive forward visibility it all makes this a very easy van to drive, even in its larger guises.  The dash-mounted gear shifter is a little notchy, but it slots positively into each ratio after the initial reluctance, and the revised suspension settings see the Transit resist body roll very well on faster roads.

Town driving, visibility and parking

Supple suspension and the very high driving position mean that the Transit is better around town than you might expect. It’s a big panel van, so certain tight city streets will be off-limits, and you will need to have your van’s dimensions in mind with regards to height and width restrictions.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Refinement is generally a Transit strong point with all the engines staying very much in the background below the 3,000rpm mark. It’s the wind noise that comes through most at motorway speeds and even this is hardly intrusive for a van of this class.

Cab interior and technology

The Transit has plenty of modern tech in its car-like interior
New Ford Transit interior16

Pros

Cons

  • Smart cabin
  • Smartphone connectivity
  • Clever steering wheel
  • Small standard screen
  • Lacking storage in-cabin for larger items

The Transit cab borrows heavily from Ford passenger cars in terms of design, with lots of familiar switchgear dropped in. In the interests of durability Ford has upped the toughness of the plastics and the result is a very solid-feeling environment that seems built to last.

Storage is pretty good, with lots of options for stowing small to mid-size items but the Transit may be found lacking in areas to plonk larger stuff.  It’ll have to go in the bin concealed under the passenger seat.

More importantly, the driving position seemed very comfortable and roomy, while the passenger seat too seemed a good place to sit out a long journey.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The standard 4-inch central display screen that manages the infotainment functions is on the small side by modern standards, but things are much improved with the 8-inch touchscreen in Trend models and above. It runs the Ford SYNC 3 software system with Bluetooth included as standard, and you can integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

FordPass Connect gives you on-board wi-fi, live traffic info, vehicle status and remote locking via your Smartphone from any distance.

Buying and owning

The basic model comes with a single sliding side door, remote locking, halogen projector headlamps, a 4.2-inch display screen with DAB radio, Bluetooth and a height adjustable driver’s seat. Better is the mid-spec Trend, which add powered mirrors, front fog lights, full wheel covers, front and rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Crucially the infotainment system is improved to an 8-inch touchscreen and you also get cruise control, a heated windscreen and a lockable glovebox. The Limited model is the top-spec version in the main range but we reckon Trend has all you really need.

Alternatives

Rivals for the venerable Transit include the following panel vans: Citroen Relay, Renault Trafic, Mercedes Sprinter, Vauxhall Movano and VW Crafter. These are all good options and a lot will come down to price, but the Ford does have them mostly beaten when it comes to the driving experience. However, some of those do offer more load space, which could be crucial to many buyers.

Van dimensions

 

Body styleHeightWidth Length
L2 H22,413-2,533mm2,059mm5,531mm
L2 H32,652-2,769mm2,059mm5,531mm
L3 H22,411-2,530mm2,059mm5,981mm
L3 H32,650-2,767mm2,059mm5,981mm
L4 H32,680-2,778mm2,059mm6,704mm

Load area dimensions

Body styleHeightWidthLengthVolume
Standard1,886-2,025mm1,784mm3,083-4,256mm9.3-14.1m3
Double cab1,818-1,955mm1,784mm2,038-3,211mm5.5-9.8m3

Frequently Asked Questions

The Transit name is iconic for a reason: these vans have been at or near the top of the class for decades. The numbers are all there (from efficiency to price) for businesses but it’s also good to drive and there are so many variants that there’s sure to be one that fits your usual cargo needs.

