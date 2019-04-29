Ford Transit van review

Our opinion on the Ford Transit

The full-size Ford Transit offers no-nonsense carrying ability and a huge breadth of body styles and payload capacities to suit nearly every business need. Front, rear and even four-wheel drive formats are available, and all are offered with efficient mild-hybrid diesels or all-electric power.

The Transit can't quite match some of the advanced safety and connectivity tech that's available on rivals such as the Mercedes Sprinter and Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE, but it still offers car-like technology in the cab, a surprisingly entertaining drive and decent running costs, while Ford's countrywide chain of Transit Centres means there will be an outlet near you to help keep your business on the road.

About the Ford Transit

The Ford Transit van has become so established on British roads over the last 50 years, that like the brand ‘Hoover’ for vacuum cleaners, the name has slipped into common parlance as the generic term for white vans of a certain shape and size.

Nowadays though, the Transit van segment is more competitive and crowded than it has ever been before, with an array of rivals that includes the Citroen Relay, Renault Master, Mercedes Sprinter, Vauxhall Movano and Volkswagen Crafter. And whereas there used to be only a few versions of the Transit for sale, Ford is now working the Transit name harder than ever. It has a range of compact vans in the shape of the Transit Courier and Transit Connect, as well as the medium-sized Transit Custom van, all of which sit beneath Transit ‘proper’ range.