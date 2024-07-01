Ford Transit Courier van review

A growth spurt sees the Ford Transit Courier offer more space than ever, although while its prices still look relatively keen when compared with rivals, they’ve jumped up compared with the outgoing model’s. Still, this is a capable small van with a useful load bay, a well-judged range of powertrains (with an electric van option on the way) and a cabin that has all of the tech you might need.

About the Ford Transit Courier

Everyone has to grow up sometime, right? That’s clearly the case for the Ford Transit Courier; the baby of the Blue Oval’s commercial vehicle line-up has been treated to a whole new look for 2024, with fresh technology, an all-electric version and, yes, an increase in size.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford’s rationale behind the increase is that buyers of really small vans frequently want a bit more space – to the point where it’s more important to cover a larger percentage of the middle ground than the ultra-compact area at the bottom of the market where models such as the Fiesta SportVan once dwelled. So here, then, is the new Transit Courier – with a larger load bay in every appreciable dimension than the vehicle it replaces. Oh, and a higher price.

Underneath it all is Ford’s Global B platform, the same tech that supports the Puma small SUV (and, of course, the Transit Courier’s passenger-car sister, the Tourneo Courier). We’ve yet to see complete details on the electric E-Transit Courier, which won’t appear until later in 2024. But the technical offering on the regular edition is a pretty simple one; there’s a single diesel offering, a 1.5-litre EcoBlue producing 99bhp and 250Nm of torque, plus a pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost petrols with either 99bhp/170Nm or 123bhp/170Nm. The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual, but the higher-powered EcoBoost can be ordered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.