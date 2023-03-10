Nissan Townstar van review

In addition to the choice of a 1.3-litre petrol engine with 129bhp or the Townstar EV with 121bhp and a 45kWh battery, there are also two body lengths available, L1 and L2. The latter adds an extra 426mm to the length of the van and an extra cubic metre of carrying capacity, creating a choice of 3.3 or 4.3 cubic metres load volume for customers. Payloads are determined by powertrain choice as well as wheelbase so the petrol models can carry 840kg (L1) or 846kg (L2), while the electric versions are rated at 612kg (L1) or 788kg (L2).

The Townstar L2 is also available in Crew Van configuration meaning it has seating for five people. There’s 2.1 cubic metres of space on offer with the rear seats in place, expandable to 3.1 cubic metres if you fold them down, but you can only get the Crew Van as an EV.

Platform sharing is an important thing to get your head around when buying a van. The cost of developing a brand new vehicle from scratch and the simple, utility-focused design of light commercial vehicles leads manufacturers to club together and share the load.

It means that buyers are often confronted with various versions of what is ostensibly the same van, wearing different badges. The Nissan Townstar, for example, uses the same platform as the our Van of the Year for 2023, the Renault Kangoo, and the Mercedes Citan – or the Kangoo E-Tech and eCitan if you’re talking about their respective electric versions.

The Townstar has a lot more in common with the Kangoo than its platform though, as the Nissan features the same infotainment system as the Renault, plus their cabins are nearly identical. Meanwhile, Mercedes has tweaked the Citan’s interior slightly and added its own MBUX infotainment setup.