Van of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier

The Ford Transit Courier is the 2024 Auto Express Van of the Year, with the Citroen Berlingo and Ford Transit Custom commended

by: Dean Gibson
2 Jul 2024
Ford Transit Custom - Van of the Year 20247

The latest Ford Transit Courier has a trick up its sleeve, because while it offers lots of space and practicality in a compact package, it also adds a dash of driving fun, courtesy of the platform on which it’s based. That’s because it shares its running gear with the Puma small SUV, a car that we rate as the best-handling model in its category.

That means the Transit Courier has a clear advantage over other small vans, including Ford’s own Transit Connect, because it offers owners an enjoyable drive that makes everyday working life less of a chore. Combine this with a cabin that has the potential to deliver car-like tech (depending on which model you choose), and if it wasn’t for the bulkhead dividing the cab from the cargo bay, you could be forgiven for thinking you were driving a car instead of a commercial vehicle.

This doesn’t detract from the Transit Courier’s practicality, though. With a cargo volume of 2.9 cubic metres, there’s plenty of space in that tall, narrow body. Access is via rear doors or a sliding side door, while a hatch at floor level in the bulkhead means items up to 2.6 metres long can slide inside, rather than sitting on the roof.

As with the larger Transit Custom, Ford offers a range of models to suit different budgets. If you’re a sole trader in need of a van that makes an impact, then Active trim here offers SUV-inspired styling that mirrors that of the Tourneo Courier MPV. And if you want to move away from diesel, Ford offers its EcoBoost three-cylinder petrol motor, while the all-electric E-Transit Courier will soon join the line-up.

Our choice

Ford Transit Courier 1.5 EcoBlue 100 Trend (£20,657 ex.VAT)

Entry-level Leader models get the basics, but moving up to Trend trim for an extra £1,400 adds some luxuries that will make life easier. There’s air-conditioning for warm weather, but also a Quickclear windscreen, heated steering wheel and seats for when it’s cold, plus a driver’s armrest.

Commended

Citroen Berlingo

A range of updates keeps the Citroen Berlingo, as well as its stablemates from Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and Toyota, at the forefront of the small van sector. Connectivity has been improved, while the engines and electric powertrains are more efficient, helping to reduce everyday running costs.

Ford Transit Custom

Transit is synonymous with the van market, and yet the latest medium-sized Custom is the most car-like to drive ever. It delivers cargo space, cabin comfort and on-board tech that make it a fantastic all-rounder, while the Ford’s diesel engines are fuel efficient.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

