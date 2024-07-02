Van of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier

The latest Ford Transit Courier has a trick up its sleeve, because while it offers lots of space and practicality in a compact package, it also adds a dash of driving fun, courtesy of the platform on which it’s based. That’s because it shares its running gear with the Puma small SUV, a car that we rate as the best-handling model in its category.

That means the Transit Courier has a clear advantage over other small vans, including Ford’s own Transit Connect, because it offers owners an enjoyable drive that makes everyday working life less of a chore. Combine this with a cabin that has the potential to deliver car-like tech (depending on which model you choose), and if it wasn’t for the bulkhead dividing the cab from the cargo bay, you could be forgiven for thinking you were driving a car instead of a commercial vehicle.

This doesn’t detract from the Transit Courier’s practicality, though. With a cargo volume of 2.9 cubic metres, there’s plenty of space in that tall, narrow body. Access is via rear doors or a sliding side door, while a hatch at floor level in the bulkhead means items up to 2.6 metres long can slide inside, rather than sitting on the roof.