Van of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
The Ford Transit Courier is the 2024 Auto Express Van of the Year, with the Citroen Berlingo and Ford Transit Custom commended
The latest Ford Transit Courier has a trick up its sleeve, because while it offers lots of space and practicality in a compact package, it also adds a dash of driving fun, courtesy of the platform on which it’s based. That’s because it shares its running gear with the Puma small SUV, a car that we rate as the best-handling model in its category.
That means the Transit Courier has a clear advantage over other small vans, including Ford’s own Transit Connect, because it offers owners an enjoyable drive that makes everyday working life less of a chore. Combine this with a cabin that has the potential to deliver car-like tech (depending on which model you choose), and if it wasn’t for the bulkhead dividing the cab from the cargo bay, you could be forgiven for thinking you were driving a car instead of a commercial vehicle.
This doesn’t detract from the Transit Courier’s practicality, though. With a cargo volume of 2.9 cubic metres, there’s plenty of space in that tall, narrow body. Access is via rear doors or a sliding side door, while a hatch at floor level in the bulkhead means items up to 2.6 metres long can slide inside, rather than sitting on the roof.
As with the larger Transit Custom, Ford offers a range of models to suit different budgets. If you’re a sole trader in need of a van that makes an impact, then Active trim here offers SUV-inspired styling that mirrors that of the Tourneo Courier MPV. And if you want to move away from diesel, Ford offers its EcoBoost three-cylinder petrol motor, while the all-electric E-Transit Courier will soon join the line-up.
Our choice
Ford Transit Courier 1.5 EcoBlue 100 Trend (£20,657 ex.VAT)
Entry-level Leader models get the basics, but moving up to Trend trim for an extra £1,400 adds some luxuries that will make life easier. There’s air-conditioning for warm weather, but also a Quickclear windscreen, heated steering wheel and seats for when it’s cold, plus a driver’s armrest.
Commended
A range of updates keeps the Citroen Berlingo, as well as its stablemates from Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and Toyota, at the forefront of the small van sector. Connectivity has been improved, while the engines and electric powertrains are more efficient, helping to reduce everyday running costs.
Transit is synonymous with the van market, and yet the latest medium-sized Custom is the most car-like to drive ever. It delivers cargo space, cabin comfort and on-board tech that make it a fantastic all-rounder, while the Ford’s diesel engines are fuel efficient.
