Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NX

The Lexus NX is the Auto Express 2024 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC commended

by: James Disdale
2 Jul 2024
Lexus NX - Premium Mid-size SUV of the Year 20247

Three times is a charm for the Lexus NX, which has secured a remarkable hat-trick of victories in the Mid-size Premium SUV category. With its winning combination of arresting looks, luxurious interior and state-of-the-art tech, the Lexus remains a tough act for rivals to follow.

As ever, a huge part of the NX’s appeal is its beautifully crafted interior. Boldly designed, lavishly equipped and finished in rich materials, it feels a cut above most upmarket contenders. It’s backed up by some of the best seats in the business, while the whisper-quiet refinement and plush ride mean that few cars leave you feeling as free of stress at the end of a journey.

  • Lexus NX - front tracking
    Lexus NX review

The NX is also crammed with kit, while desirable options include the brand’s Link Pro 14-inch high-definition infotainment screen, which is a model of clarity, comes packed with features and is a doddle to use. There’s decent space on offer, too, with occupants in the back able to stretch out in genuine comfort.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, it’s from behind the wheel that the Lexus really impresses. The full-hybrid model delivers smooth and effortless performance, while the plug-in 450h+ offers 302bhp for sports car-baiting pace, an EV range of 40 miles and superb fuel consumption – even with its battery depleted. Better still, it falls into the eight-per-cent Benefit-in-Kind tax band, which means business users will save a bundle. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

And although comfort is the order of the day, accurate steering and composed handling mean it’s still a pleasure to point the NX down your favourite back road. Factor in the brand’s legendary customer service and bulletproof dependability, and the Lexus’s victory is assured.

Our choice

Lexus NX 450h+ Premium (£62,200)

With its combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine, powerful electric motor and 18.1kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid offers a great blend of pace and parsimony. Go for Premium trim and you won’t feel short-changed, with artificial leather, a heated steering wheel and a host of driver aids.

Commended

BMW X3/iX3

Even with a replacement on the horizon, the BMW X3 is hard to overlook. Quick steering and agile handling make it an engaging choice, yet it also rivals the best for comfort, refinement and tech. Meanwhile, the electric iX3 offers a range of 286 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes GLC

When it comes to premium appeal, few brands can match Mercedes – and the GLC is one of its classiest SUV offerings. Top-notch comfort, refinement and tech come as standard, while the optional plug-in petrol and diesel hybrid powertrains promise a remarkable 80 miles of EV running.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
2 Jul 2024
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Citroen e-C3 - Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

The new all-electric Citroen e-C3 is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024
2 Jul 2024
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia - Family Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2024 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Honda Civic commended
2 Jul 2024
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Small SUV of the Year 2024
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
2 Jul 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV
Ford Capri light
News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
26 Jun 2024
New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise
Skoda Elroq prototype - front
Road tests

New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

The new Skoda Elroq is heavily-based on the Enyaq, albeit in a slightly smaller package
30 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content