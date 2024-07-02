Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NX
The Lexus NX is the Auto Express 2024 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC commended
Three times is a charm for the Lexus NX, which has secured a remarkable hat-trick of victories in the Mid-size Premium SUV category. With its winning combination of arresting looks, luxurious interior and state-of-the-art tech, the Lexus remains a tough act for rivals to follow.
As ever, a huge part of the NX’s appeal is its beautifully crafted interior. Boldly designed, lavishly equipped and finished in rich materials, it feels a cut above most upmarket contenders. It’s backed up by some of the best seats in the business, while the whisper-quiet refinement and plush ride mean that few cars leave you feeling as free of stress at the end of a journey.
The NX is also crammed with kit, while desirable options include the brand’s Link Pro 14-inch high-definition infotainment screen, which is a model of clarity, comes packed with features and is a doddle to use. There’s decent space on offer, too, with occupants in the back able to stretch out in genuine comfort.
However, it’s from behind the wheel that the Lexus really impresses. The full-hybrid model delivers smooth and effortless performance, while the plug-in 450h+ offers 302bhp for sports car-baiting pace, an EV range of 40 miles and superb fuel consumption – even with its battery depleted. Better still, it falls into the eight-per-cent Benefit-in-Kind tax band, which means business users will save a bundle.
And although comfort is the order of the day, accurate steering and composed handling mean it’s still a pleasure to point the NX down your favourite back road. Factor in the brand’s legendary customer service and bulletproof dependability, and the Lexus’s victory is assured.
Our choice
Lexus NX 450h+ Premium (£62,200)
With its combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine, powerful electric motor and 18.1kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid offers a great blend of pace and parsimony. Go for Premium trim and you won’t feel short-changed, with artificial leather, a heated steering wheel and a host of driver aids.
Commended
BMW X3/iX3
Even with a replacement on the horizon, the BMW X3 is hard to overlook. Quick steering and agile handling make it an engaging choice, yet it also rivals the best for comfort, refinement and tech. Meanwhile, the electric iX3 offers a range of 286 miles.
When it comes to premium appeal, few brands can match Mercedes – and the GLC is one of its classiest SUV offerings. Top-notch comfort, refinement and tech come as standard, while the optional plug-in petrol and diesel hybrid powertrains promise a remarkable 80 miles of EV running.
