Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NX

And although comfort is the order of the day, accurate steering and composed handling mean it’s still a pleasure to point the NX down your favourite back road. Factor in the brand’s legendary customer service and bulletproof dependability, and the Lexus’s victory is assured.

Our choice

Lexus NX 450h+ Premium (£62,200)

With its combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine, powerful electric motor and 18.1kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid offers a great blend of pace and parsimony. Go for Premium trim and you won’t feel short-changed, with artificial leather, a heated steering wheel and a host of driver aids.

Commended

BMW X3/iX3

Even with a replacement on the horizon, the BMW X3 is hard to overlook. Quick steering and agile handling make it an engaging choice, yet it also rivals the best for comfort, refinement and tech. Meanwhile, the electric iX3 offers a range of 286 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes GLC

When it comes to premium appeal, few brands can match Mercedes – and the GLC is one of its classiest SUV offerings. Top-notch comfort, refinement and tech come as standard, while the optional plug-in petrol and diesel hybrid powertrains promise a remarkable 80 miles of EV running.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...