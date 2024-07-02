Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson is the Auto Express 2024 Mid-size SUV of the Year with the Kia Sportage and Skoda Enyaq commended
Like a fine wine, the Hyundai Tucson appears to be getting better with age, because for the fourth year on the bounce, it’s bagged our Mid-size SUV award. The competition is closing in, but thanks to a timely refresh, the Korean car has stayed one step ahead of rivals.
Happily, Hyundai hasn’t messed with the winning formula when it comes to the Tucson’s styling, which retains its predecessor’s distinctive lines and bold LED-light treatment. However, inside, the Korean SUV takes its cues from the brand’s Kona, which means a winning blend of an eye-catching curved TFT touchscreen-instrument cluster and handy physical controls.
As before, the cabin combines a classy look and feel with family-friendly space and versatility. There’s comfortably enough room for five adults, loads of handy storage and a vast 620-litre load bay. Peace of mind comes as standard, too, thanks to a comprehensive line-up of advanced driver aids, plus the option of four-wheel drive. Clever new tech also includes the ability to unlock and start your Tucson using a smartphone.
Once on the move, the Hyundai ticks all the family-car boxes, thanks to its fine blend of comfort, refinement, composed handling, eager performance and low running costs. Speaking of which, buyers are spoilt for choice when it comes to engines, with the option of pure ICE, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, we reckon the self-charging hybrid is the best bet, thanks to its winning combination of a punchy 0-62mph figure of 8.2 seconds, 47.9mpg fuel economy and a £35,590 starting price.
Factor in Hyundai’s famed reliability and five-year warranty, and the Tucson really does have all the bases covered.
Our choice
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Advance (£35,590)
For most buyers, the smooth and refined full hybrid delivers the best blend of performance, efficiency and value. Entry-level Advance trim doesn’t scrimp on kit, but features 17-inch alloys for an even smoother ride.
Commended
Closely related to the Tucson, the stylish Kia Sportage offers the same wide variety of cutting-edge powertrains and useful tech, and it’s backed by Kia’s famous seven-year warranty. It’s not as roomy as its Korean cousin, but in all other respects it’s a formidable choice.
It’s now nearly five years old, but Skoda’s all-electric family SUV remains as desirable as ever. The Enyaq still looks the part, while its interior combines the brand’s famed practicality with a dash of premium appeal. It’s refined and good to drive, while the larger 85kWh battery offers a range of 348 miles.
