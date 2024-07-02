Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai Tucson

Like a fine wine, the Hyundai Tucson appears to be getting better with age, because for the fourth year on the bounce, it’s bagged our Mid-size SUV award. The competition is closing in, but thanks to a timely refresh, the Korean car has stayed one step ahead of rivals.

Happily, Hyundai hasn’t messed with the winning formula when it comes to the Tucson’s styling, which retains its predecessor’s distinctive lines and bold LED-light treatment. However, inside, the Korean SUV takes its cues from the brand’s Kona, which means a winning blend of an eye-catching curved TFT touchscreen-instrument cluster and handy physical controls.

As before, the cabin combines a classy look and feel with family-friendly space and versatility. There’s comfortably enough room for five adults, loads of handy storage and a vast 620-litre load bay. Peace of mind comes as standard, too, thanks to a comprehensive line-up of advanced driver aids, plus the option of four-wheel drive. Clever new tech also includes the ability to unlock and start your Tucson using a smartphone.

Once on the move, the Hyundai ticks all the family-car boxes, thanks to its fine blend of comfort, refinement, composed handling, eager performance and low running costs. Speaking of which, buyers are spoilt for choice when it comes to engines, with the option of pure ICE, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, we reckon the self-charging hybrid is the best bet, thanks to its winning combination of a punchy 0-62mph figure of 8.2 seconds, 47.9mpg fuel economy and a £35,590 starting price.