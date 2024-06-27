Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Auto Express New Car Awards 2024: What’s going to win on July 2nd?

We don’t have long to wait before we discover the winners of the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards on the evening of July 2nd 2024… 

by: Steve Walker
27 Jun 2024
New Car Awards 2024 logo

The annual Auto Express New Car Awards are almost upon us once again. We’ll be recognising the best new cars on sale in the UK at the 2024 ceremony on the evening of Tuesday July 2nd and revealing all the award winners right here as they’re announced.

The Auto Express New Car Awards will reveal the winning cars across 25 categories covering the entire new car market. These stand-out models will then go forward to compete for the big one - the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year award.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our expert reviewers have spent another twelve months testing every new car on sale in the UK on roads across the country and around the world. We’ve racked up the miles compiling the most detailed in-depth car reviews and head-to-head group tests that you’ll find anywhere, amassing the in-depth knowledge needed to definitively judge the top models in every class.

The 2024 New Car Awards categories cover the whole passenger car market, and the light commercial vehicle sector, too. We’ll be recognising the leading lights from the full range of market sectors from Supermini of the Year to Large SUV of the Year and from Performance Car of the Year to Electric Van of the Year. If you’re a car buyer looking at any of these classes, these are the models that should be on your shortlist.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Each car and van is judged according to the way owners use it and need it to perform, and then evaluated against its key rivals. Only the very best options in each sector make the grade. You can be confident that any model carrying an Auto Express New Car Awards title is the very best of its type on sale today. Each award category also has two ‘Highly Commended’ cars that we think are a cut above the rest and well worth consideration from car shoppers.   

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some cars may retain their New Car Awards titles from last year but the speed of progress in the car world means we’ll certainly have a bumper crop of brand new winners that were launched in the 12 months since the 2023 New Car Awards were handed out. At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday evening, we’ll crown the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year to take over from the Hyundai Kona, our 2023 winner. Take a look at the categories below…

New Car Awards 2024 categories

City Car of the Year

Luxury Car of the Year

Supermini of the Year

Hot Hatch of the Year

Family Car of the Year

Coupe of the Year

Estate Car of the Year

Convertible of the Year

Small Company Car of the Year

Performance Car of the Year

Mid-size Company Car of the Year

Affordable Electric Car of the Year

Large Company Car of the Year

Premium Electric Car of the Year

Small SUV of the Year

Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year

Mid-size SUV of the Year

Premium Hybrid Car of the Year

Large SUV of the Year

Pick-up of the Year

Small Premium SUV of the Year

Electric Van of the Year

Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year

Van of the Year

Large Premium SUV of the Year

Car of the Year

We’ll publish details of all the winners right here on the website and on our social media channels as they’re announced on July 2nd so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can see all the New Car Award winners from previous years here…

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content