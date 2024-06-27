Auto Express New Car Awards 2024: What’s going to win on July 2nd?

Each car and van is judged according to the way owners use it and need it to perform, and then evaluated against its key rivals. Only the very best options in each sector make the grade. You can be confident that any model carrying an Auto Express New Car Awards title is the very best of its type on sale today. Each award category also has two ‘Highly Commended’ cars that we think are a cut above the rest and well worth consideration from car shoppers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some cars may retain their New Car Awards titles from last year but the speed of progress in the car world means we’ll certainly have a bumper crop of brand new winners that were launched in the 12 months since the 2023 New Car Awards were handed out. At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday evening, we’ll crown the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year to take over from the Hyundai Kona, our 2023 winner. Take a look at the categories below…

New Car Awards 2024 categories

City Car of the Year Luxury Car of the Year Supermini of the Year Hot Hatch of the Year Family Car of the Year Coupe of the Year Estate Car of the Year Convertible of the Year Small Company Car of the Year Performance Car of the Year Mid-size Company Car of the Year Affordable Electric Car of the Year Large Company Car of the Year Premium Electric Car of the Year Small SUV of the Year Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year Mid-size SUV of the Year Premium Hybrid Car of the Year Large SUV of the Year Pick-up of the Year Small Premium SUV of the Year Electric Van of the Year Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year Van of the Year Large Premium SUV of the Year Car of the Year

We’ll publish details of all the winners right here on the website and on our social media channels as they’re announced on July 2nd so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can see all the New Car Award winners from previous years here…

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...