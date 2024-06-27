Auto Express New Car Awards 2024: What’s going to win on July 2nd?
We don’t have long to wait before we discover the winners of the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards on the evening of July 2nd 2024…
The annual Auto Express New Car Awards are almost upon us once again. We’ll be recognising the best new cars on sale in the UK at the 2024 ceremony on the evening of Tuesday July 2nd and revealing all the award winners right here as they’re announced.
The Auto Express New Car Awards will reveal the winning cars across 25 categories covering the entire new car market. These stand-out models will then go forward to compete for the big one - the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year award.
Our expert reviewers have spent another twelve months testing every new car on sale in the UK on roads across the country and around the world. We’ve racked up the miles compiling the most detailed in-depth car reviews and head-to-head group tests that you’ll find anywhere, amassing the in-depth knowledge needed to definitively judge the top models in every class.
The 2024 New Car Awards categories cover the whole passenger car market, and the light commercial vehicle sector, too. We’ll be recognising the leading lights from the full range of market sectors from Supermini of the Year to Large SUV of the Year and from Performance Car of the Year to Electric Van of the Year. If you’re a car buyer looking at any of these classes, these are the models that should be on your shortlist.
Each car and van is judged according to the way owners use it and need it to perform, and then evaluated against its key rivals. Only the very best options in each sector make the grade. You can be confident that any model carrying an Auto Express New Car Awards title is the very best of its type on sale today. Each award category also has two ‘Highly Commended’ cars that we think are a cut above the rest and well worth consideration from car shoppers.
Some cars may retain their New Car Awards titles from last year but the speed of progress in the car world means we’ll certainly have a bumper crop of brand new winners that were launched in the 12 months since the 2023 New Car Awards were handed out. At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday evening, we’ll crown the 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year to take over from the Hyundai Kona, our 2023 winner. Take a look at the categories below…
New Car Awards 2024 categories
|
City Car of the Year
|
Luxury Car of the Year
|
Supermini of the Year
|
Hot Hatch of the Year
|
Family Car of the Year
|
Coupe of the Year
|
Estate Car of the Year
|
Convertible of the Year
|
Small Company Car of the Year
|
Performance Car of the Year
|
Mid-size Company Car of the Year
|
Affordable Electric Car of the Year
|
Large Company Car of the Year
|
Premium Electric Car of the Year
|
Small SUV of the Year
|
Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year
|
Mid-size SUV of the Year
|
Premium Hybrid Car of the Year
|
Large SUV of the Year
|
Pick-up of the Year
|
Small Premium SUV of the Year
|
Electric Van of the Year
|
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year
|
Van of the Year
|
Large Premium SUV of the Year
|
Car of the Year
We’ll publish details of all the winners right here on the website and on our social media channels as they’re announced on July 2nd so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can see all the New Car Award winners from previous years here…
