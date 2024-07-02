Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI Countryman

The MINI Countryman is the Auto Express 2024 Small Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X1 and Volvo EX30 commended

by: John McIlroy
2 Jul 2024
MINI Countryman - Small Premium SUV of the Year 20247

It still qualifies for the smallest of our Premium SUV categories, but the MINI Countryman is actually a fantastic example of how to make a MINI bigger than ever. The latest edition of the British brand’s SUV is large enough to match the likes of a Nissan Qashqai for space and practicality – and yet it still manages to feel like a MINI.

There’s a decent range of engines, but the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol motor has the pep to live up to the relatively sharp steering and get surprisingly close to delivering the ‘go-kart’ feeling that has been at the core of every MINI model created under BMW ownership.

The standout part of the package, though, is the cabin, which is a terrific mix of solid materials and plusher, more padded surfaces. Every switch and button feels beautifully made, and it all adds up to a wonderful premium experience.

The on-board tech helps with this, because the centrepiece of the dashboard is a glorious circular OLED display that’s unique to the MINI brand. Its interface can get a little busy, admittedly, but the snappy processor that’s working behind the scenes has enough grunt to make sure that the screen is responsive, and everything happens as quickly as you’d expect with an all-new model. 

Even the car’s personal assistant, dubbed Spike, has a sense of fun about it. His cute appearance and the Nintendo-esque sound effects won’t be to everyone’s taste, but for those who feel any affinity to the MINI brand, or who just want a sense of fun and keen driving dynamics in their family car, the latest Countryman is an absolute triumph.

Our choice

MINI Countryman 1.5 C Exclusive [Level 2]  (£37,140)

The Countryman range allows you to mix trims (which bring visual differences) and levels to alter the standard-kit list. We’d be tempted to opt for Exclusive trim, which includes coloured ‘knitted’ material on the dash and door panels, and Level 2, which brings navigation on the infotainment system, plus a panoramic glass roof and the Driving Assistant Plus package.

Commended

BMW X1

BMW has really nailed its two smallest SUVs – and if the Countryman is a little too stylised and funky for you, BMW’s own latest-gen X1 has you covered. The winner of this category last year still drives better than any of its rivals from Mercedes and Audi, and has a slick, polished cabin and a wide range of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

Volvo EX30

The EX30 is a very different kind of Volvo, but the Swedish brand’s all-electric baby shows that small things can be luxurious, too. It scores highly with its minimalist cabin, and while the cabin probably relies a bit too heavily on screen tech, the punchy EV performance, solid battery range and keen prices help to compensate.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

