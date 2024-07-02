Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI Countryman

It still qualifies for the smallest of our Premium SUV categories, but the MINI Countryman is actually a fantastic example of how to make a MINI bigger than ever. The latest edition of the British brand’s SUV is large enough to match the likes of a Nissan Qashqai for space and practicality – and yet it still manages to feel like a MINI.

There’s a decent range of engines, but the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol motor has the pep to live up to the relatively sharp steering and get surprisingly close to delivering the ‘go-kart’ feeling that has been at the core of every MINI model created under BMW ownership.

The standout part of the package, though, is the cabin, which is a terrific mix of solid materials and plusher, more padded surfaces. Every switch and button feels beautifully made, and it all adds up to a wonderful premium experience.

The on-board tech helps with this, because the centrepiece of the dashboard is a glorious circular OLED display that’s unique to the MINI brand. Its interface can get a little busy, admittedly, but the snappy processor that’s working behind the scenes has enough grunt to make sure that the screen is responsive, and everything happens as quickly as you’d expect with an all-new model.