Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI Countryman
The MINI Countryman is the Auto Express 2024 Small Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X1 and Volvo EX30 commended
It still qualifies for the smallest of our Premium SUV categories, but the MINI Countryman is actually a fantastic example of how to make a MINI bigger than ever. The latest edition of the British brand’s SUV is large enough to match the likes of a Nissan Qashqai for space and practicality – and yet it still manages to feel like a MINI.
There’s a decent range of engines, but the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol motor has the pep to live up to the relatively sharp steering and get surprisingly close to delivering the ‘go-kart’ feeling that has been at the core of every MINI model created under BMW ownership.
The standout part of the package, though, is the cabin, which is a terrific mix of solid materials and plusher, more padded surfaces. Every switch and button feels beautifully made, and it all adds up to a wonderful premium experience.
The on-board tech helps with this, because the centrepiece of the dashboard is a glorious circular OLED display that’s unique to the MINI brand. Its interface can get a little busy, admittedly, but the snappy processor that’s working behind the scenes has enough grunt to make sure that the screen is responsive, and everything happens as quickly as you’d expect with an all-new model.
Even the car’s personal assistant, dubbed Spike, has a sense of fun about it. His cute appearance and the Nintendo-esque sound effects won’t be to everyone’s taste, but for those who feel any affinity to the MINI brand, or who just want a sense of fun and keen driving dynamics in their family car, the latest Countryman is an absolute triumph.
Our choice
MINI Countryman 1.5 C Exclusive [Level 2] (£37,140)
The Countryman range allows you to mix trims (which bring visual differences) and levels to alter the standard-kit list. We’d be tempted to opt for Exclusive trim, which includes coloured ‘knitted’ material on the dash and door panels, and Level 2, which brings navigation on the infotainment system, plus a panoramic glass roof and the Driving Assistant Plus package.
Commended
BMW has really nailed its two smallest SUVs – and if the Countryman is a little too stylised and funky for you, BMW’s own latest-gen X1 has you covered. The winner of this category last year still drives better than any of its rivals from Mercedes and Audi, and has a slick, polished cabin and a wide range of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.
The EX30 is a very different kind of Volvo, but the Swedish brand’s all-electric baby shows that small things can be luxurious, too. It scores highly with its minimalist cabin, and while the cabin probably relies a bit too heavily on screen tech, the punchy EV performance, solid battery range and keen prices help to compensate.
