Unassuming MINI Countryman becomes ‘The Beast’: a Dakar Rally-spec off-road monster

The style-conscious MINI Countryman is targeted more at the glamping crowd than those who like to get properly dirty exploring the wilderness, and very few of these SUVs are likely to go off-road at all. However, after heavy modifications, this new concept model has us thinking that MINI could take on the infamous Dakar Rally.

This rather serious-looking machine comes from the minds at delta4x4, which produces off-road parts and accessories for cars like the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G-Class. The firm also worked with the German rally team X-raid that has won the Dakar Rally six times to date.

The two organisations have already collaborated on one beefed-up version of the latest MINI Countryman. The idea for this more extreme, but still road-legal, version apparently started as an April fools’ joke, but we’re told that if there’s enough demand, delta4x4 will build a small number for people to buy.

A MINI transformation

The only vaguely off-road-orientated features on the standard MINI Countryman are a ‘Trial’ mode that showed drivers a compass and some terrain incline information, plus the fact customers can order it with all-wheel drive.

Naturally, the concept, which the X-raid team calls the ‘the beast’, gets a 50mm increase in ride height. This will have significantly improved the Countryman’s approach, departure and breakover angles, but also allowed delta4x4 to fit the more aggressive all-terrain tyres, wrapped around 18-inch beadlock wheels.

The dramatic wheelarch extensions and presumably wider track will help off-road performance too, and should make this version of the Countryman more stable across rough terrain. There’s also a large bull bar up front for extra protection, but the faux skid plates from the regular model have stuck around.

Finally, the large roof platform offers space for a full-size spare wheel, two jerry cans, a couple of recovery boards and ladders, a shovel and other storage boxes. There are pannier boxes on either side too – like you can get on a Land Rover Defender – as well as a light bar mounted on the roof and a total of 10 spotlights across the front of the car.

There’s no mention of what version of the MINI Countryman this concept is based on, as there are both petrol-powered and pure-electric models with the brand’s ‘ALL4’ all-wheel drive system. Hopefully potential customers will get a choice, if they plead loudly enough for delta4x4 to actually make this car. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

