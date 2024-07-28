MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long-term test: groovy SUV is tarnished by troublesome tech

In recent months the efficiency has taken a hit, with miles per kWh readings dropping from 3.5 to 3.1 due to the effects of winter. The EV gives different readings based on whether I select Eco mode and if the heating is being used. So while the display might predict around 265 miles of range in summer, in the winter that figure drops to 190 miles in Eco, with the heating off – or just 170 with it on. It’s a significant fall, but no issue for my day-to-day driving, given that I have a home charger, with cheap-rate top-ups available weekly.

I make fewer long journeys these days, so round trips of more than 120 miles might only happen every couple of months. That meant it was interesting to gauge how our electric MINI would do on one of those rare longer excursions to see relatives in Lincolnshire. It was a 350-mile round trip from my South London home and I had to use the public charging network for the first time in ages.

The weekend away started well with a rare straightforward drive out of London and some good music on the outstanding Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. After being warned of serious traffic disruptions ahead, I turned off the M11, planning to use sat-nav directions to get across to the A1.

But the sat-nav was glitching and not offering me the option to add a destination. The (often good) voice-control system was unavailable and the navigation icon was also unresponsive. I found the only way to access the nav system was to scroll through screens and then press the map repeatedly.