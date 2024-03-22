MINI Countryman review

We’d suggest you go for an Exclusive trim, though, because doing so and adding the Level 1 pack means you get the highly versatile sliding rear bench seat, plus a larger fuel tank in petrol models.

Engines, performance & drive

Stick with the smaller 17-inch wheels in order to get the best ride from your MINI Countryman, because the bigger wheel options contribute to an unsettled ride at speed. Refinement is decent, apart from some wind noise at speed. The standard automatic isn’t as responsive as we’d like it to be, so there’s a case to be made for the electric version if you’re doing a lot of urban driving. Don’t expect the fabled MINI go-kart handling the marketing will have you believe. Read more about the MINI Countryman's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

For the money, the electric E and SE MINI Countryman has respectable range and charging speeds, but there are similarly priced rivals that can go further and charge faster. We’d stick with the entry-level 1.5-litre for the best fuel economy, because the four-wheel drive 2.0-litre and JCW models look a bit thirsty. Read more about the MINI Countryman's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

Step inside the MINI Countryman, and you’ll be impressed by a classy interior with a design that lifts it well above its duller competition. Tech lovers will also marval at the crystal clear and responsive OLED central touchscreen, plus the tech is first rate. We’d specify one of the Level packs in order to get a head-up display to show important information within the driver’s eyeline. Read more about the MINI Countryman's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The MINI Countryman has extra practicality over its Cooper hatchback sibling, which will make it a hit with family car buyers. It has a decent-sized boot and plenty of storage. Opt for one of the ‘Level’ packs on mid-range Exclusive, and you can add the versatile sliding seat option, which gives it additional flexibility over its Volvo XC40 rival. Read more about the MINI Countryman's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

It’s too early to say how safe the MINI Countryman will be because Euro NCAP hasn’t crash-tested it yet, but it has many standard active and passive safety features, so we expect it to do well. The MINI brand has a decent reputation in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, and it has a better warranty period than fellow premium manufacturer Audi. Read more about the MINI Countryman’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a MINI Countryman?

The MINI Countryman's strengths lay in it being a practical family SUV with some useful practicality touches and a knock-out interior that lifts it above its humdrum rivals. It’s keenly priced for a desirable premium mid-size SUV, and comes with a decent amount of useful safety assistance technology as standard.

We’d go for a mid-range Exclusive version because not only can you get it in more interesting colours, but adding our recommended Level 2 pack gives a more advanced Driving Assistance Plus package and the flexibility of sliding rear seats, you can stick taller people in the back when you don’t need the boot space, or slide them forward when you need to fit everything in on an IKEA run.

We’ve opted to keep the price down and stick with the 1.5-litre petrol, but if you want something smoother with a less laggy gearbox, then the Volvo XC40 might fit the bill. The electric version of the Countryman has a decent range, but there are similarly priced alternatives with greater range and charging speeds, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6