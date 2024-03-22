MINI Countryman review
The MINI Countryman is the brand’s most convincing SUV to date, with a standout interior and petrol or EV power
Quick verdict
The classy interior and high-end technology of the MINI Countryman really help it stand out from its rivals, and it has a cheeky fun character about it that can so often be missing from a family car.
In its latest form, the Countryman has grown over its predecessor, so it now offers genuine practicality, while the optional sliding rear seat boosts flexibility whether you need to transport people or luggage. There’s an affordable petrol version for those with an eye on their bank balance, or an all-electric version for those conscious of their emissions.
Key specs
Fuel type
Petrol, electric
Body style
Five-door mid-size SUV
Powertrain
1.5-litre 3cyl turbocharged petrol, front-wheel drive
2.0-litre 4cyl turbocharged petrol, four-wheel drive
64.7kWh battery, 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive
64.7kWh battery, 2x e-motors, four-wheel drive
Safety
N/A
Warranty
|
3yrs, unlimited miles
Sure, the growth spurt of the latest MINI Countryman may take it further away from the original Mini rationale, but that size increase makes it far more worthwhile to its target audience who are looking for a practical mid-size family SUV. And in keeping with the times, you can get an all-electric version.
So, whereas the old Countryman was available only with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, this version makes full use of the BMW Group’s UKL2 platform. This means you can get a petrol version to challenge the likes of the BMW X1 and BMW X2 (both of which use the same underpinnings), Range Rover Evoque, and Volvo XC40, while the electric version does battle with other similarly sized EVs like the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes EQA, and Volvo EX40.
The Countryman’s flexible model range starts with an affordable, sub-£30,000 version using a 1.5-litre petrol, followed by a 2.0-litre that utilises four-wheel drive for those wanting greater traction in slippery conditions at just under £35,000. A high-performance MINI Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) version for a little over £41,500 competes with rivals like the Cupra Formentor.
The electric MINI Countryman E kicks off at a little over £42,000 and provides around 285 miles of range, while the swifter four-wheel drive SE version costs just over £47,000 and gets 266 miles of range.
There are four trim levels of Countryman to match the MINI Cooper hatch range: Classic, Exclusive, Sport, and JCW. Classic trim includes a heated steering wheel, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and satellite navigation. Exclusive trim has a fuller colour palette, a brighter cabin, and adds larger 18-inch alloys. Sport gets its own mix of body colours, introduces some 19-inch JCW wheels, adaptive suspension, some JCW sports front seats and a JCW steering wheel.
Additionally, all trim levels have one of three packs you can add. Level 1 with Classic trim adds adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, electric folding and dimming side mirrors, heated front seats, a head-up display and a wireless phone charging pad. If you add Level 2 to Classic, then you get everything from Level 1 plus a panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, and an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system.
We’d suggest you go for an Exclusive trim, though, because doing so and adding the Level 1 pack means you get the highly versatile sliding rear bench seat, plus a larger fuel tank in petrol models.
Engines, performance & drive
Stick with the smaller 17-inch wheels in order to get the best ride from your MINI Countryman, because the bigger wheel options contribute to an unsettled ride at speed. Refinement is decent, apart from some wind noise at speed. The standard automatic isn’t as responsive as we’d like it to be, so there’s a case to be made for the electric version if you’re doing a lot of urban driving. Don’t expect the fabled MINI go-kart handling the marketing will have you believe. Read more about the MINI Countryman's engine, performance and drive…
MPG, emissions & running costs
For the money, the electric E and SE MINI Countryman has respectable range and charging speeds, but there are similarly priced rivals that can go further and charge faster. We’d stick with the entry-level 1.5-litre for the best fuel economy, because the four-wheel drive 2.0-litre and JCW models look a bit thirsty. Read more about the MINI Countryman's MPG, emissions and running costs…
Design, interior & technology
Step inside the MINI Countryman, and you’ll be impressed by a classy interior with a design that lifts it well above its duller competition. Tech lovers will also marval at the crystal clear and responsive OLED central touchscreen, plus the tech is first rate. We’d specify one of the Level packs in order to get a head-up display to show important information within the driver’s eyeline. Read more about the MINI Countryman's interior, design and technology…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
The MINI Countryman has extra practicality over its Cooper hatchback sibling, which will make it a hit with family car buyers. It has a decent-sized boot and plenty of storage. Opt for one of the ‘Level’ packs on mid-range Exclusive, and you can add the versatile sliding seat option, which gives it additional flexibility over its Volvo XC40 rival. Read more about the MINI Countryman's boot space, comfort and practicality…
Safety & reliability
It’s too early to say how safe the MINI Countryman will be because Euro NCAP hasn’t crash-tested it yet, but it has many standard active and passive safety features, so we expect it to do well. The MINI brand has a decent reputation in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, and it has a better warranty period than fellow premium manufacturer Audi. Read more about the MINI Countryman’s reliability and safety…
Should you buy a MINI Countryman?
The MINI Countryman's strengths lay in it being a practical family SUV with some useful practicality touches and a knock-out interior that lifts it above its humdrum rivals. It’s keenly priced for a desirable premium mid-size SUV, and comes with a decent amount of useful safety assistance technology as standard.
We’d go for a mid-range Exclusive version because not only can you get it in more interesting colours, but adding our recommended Level 2 pack gives a more advanced Driving Assistance Plus package and the flexibility of sliding rear seats, you can stick taller people in the back when you don’t need the boot space, or slide them forward when you need to fit everything in on an IKEA run.
We’ve opted to keep the price down and stick with the 1.5-litre petrol, but if you want something smoother with a less laggy gearbox, then the Volvo XC40 might fit the bill. The electric version of the Countryman has a decent range, but there are similarly priced alternatives with greater range and charging speeds, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6
