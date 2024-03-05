New MINI Countryman SE 2024 review: a spacious and refined electric SUV

Verdict Much like with the JCW, we don’t expect the dual-motor version to be the sweet spot of the new electric MINI Countryman’s line-up. But the signs are promising because while the Cooper SE is eye-wateringly expensive and undoubtedly faster than it needs to be, it does lots of the basics really well – practicality, comfort, agility – while still retaining that sense of fun that appeals to regular MINI customers. It may be the largest MINI ever, but in many ways, this Countryman is also one of the most convincing of the modern era. MINI’s new-product offensive is really taking off. The all-electric Cooper is due any day now, we’ve just seen the petrol version of the same car, the Aceman small crossover is set to be revealed in the coming months, and then there’s a fresh generation of Countryman – tested here. It may be larger than ever and therefore further away from the original MINI rationale, but we were impressed with the new family SUV in petrol-powered JCW spec when we drove that last week. Now it’s time to see how the all-electric version stacks up. Yes, you read right: whereas the old Countryman was available only with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, this version of the car makes full use of the BMW Group’s UKL2 platform (also the base for the X1 and X2) to deliver a couple of zero-emission versions. And yes, it is a family SUV – yet another growth spurt means that this Countryman has outgrown the likes of the Nissan Qashqai. It’s actually slightly taller than the Range Rover Evoque, too.

It’s fast, too, with four-wheel-drive and dual-motor punch making it easy to squirt the Countryman between junctions around town, or to blast for longer stretches splitting corners on fast country roads. The steering will feel a little slow for some MINI aficionados, no doubt, but it’s hard to see how they could have made it much quicker in a car this tall and this heavy. It’s accurate and nicely weighted; just don’t expect any great detail in its communication. Away from the twisty stuff, the Countryman SE is an accomplished cruiser. There’s a bit more wind noise than we’d like – a result of chunky side mirrors and a tall overall profile – but this is only really evident because the rest of the package is so hushed. The electric motors are both supremely refined and while there is a bit of tyre roar, it’s not an unacceptable amount for a car sitting on 20-inch wheels. If anything, the electric Countryman feels better inside than the already-impressive JCW, with a more tasteful, relaxing use of colours and materials (instead of sporty red and black, our SE ALL4 had a soothing teal fabric finish on the dash). It all feels impeccably screwed together and all of the switches have proper heft to them – as they should in a car costing nearly £50k. It’s definitely a notch above the likes of the Peugeot E-3008 or Nissan Ariya, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. 20 There’s proper family space onboard too, with plenty of headroom, and a back seat that can move a few centimetres fore and aft to prioritise either rear legroom or a larger boot. At 460 litres, the overall capacity isn’t something to be sniffed at – and you can increase this to 1,450 litres by folding down the second row. The load bay itself isn’t especially clever but the floor is hinged at its innermost point so you can easily hoist it out of the way to load items into the area beneath – charging cables would seem the most obvious candidate.

Up front, the dash is dominated by MINI’s 9.4-inch circular OLED display, the first time such tech has been installed in a car. Regardless of one-upmanship, the central panel has to do all of the heavy lifting, because there are no conventional instrument gauges ahead of the driver. But fortunately, it’s an ultra-crisp display, with the sort of deep, rich blacks and high contrast colours that you get with OLED tech (often used in televisions and smartphones) – and while the interface can be a bit busy, there are a number of ‘Experience Modes’ that allow you to flick between different visual treatments. You’re likely to find one that appeals and stick with it – unless you allow your children anywhere near the front passenger seat. Do that and the system has staggering scope for customisation, plus access to numerous streaming apps that can feed through audio but also video – handy, MINI believes, for catch-up TV when you’re sitting waiting at a charging station. There are also games to play, although we can’t help feeling that the designers of the rally game missed a trick by opting for Toyota Celica replicas instead of original Monte-winning Minis. The whole system is fun, at least – the sound effects, the variety of graphics, the personal assistant ‘Spike’. Like it or loathe it, it’s a reflection of the fact that MINI is now relying on the digital world to deliver some of its brand’s impish charm and sense of humour within a car that is now so grown up, in so many ways. Model: MINI Countryman SE ALL4 Price: £47,180 Powertrain: 64.7kWh battery, 2x e-motors Power/torque: 308bhp/494Nm Transmission: Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 5.6 seconds Top speed: 112mph Range: 269 miles Max charging: 130kW (10-80% in 29min) Size (L/W/H): 4,433/1,843/1,656mm On sale: Now