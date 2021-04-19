Ford Mustang Mach-E review

Our opinion on the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Although the name has divided opinion, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was a successful debut into the world of electric cars. This SUV delivers a premium air with great family space and decent levels of standard kit, while also offering a reassuringly useful range and practical charging capability.

The Mach-E GT model offers true Tesla-like acceleration, is the more engaging car to drive and, crucially, brings plenty of style and desirability to help it stand out in a rapidly expanding electric SUV market.

About the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Despite sharing its name with Ford’s beloved V8 muscle car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a very different animal to its brawny counterpart. There’s still a pleasant driving experience and an aura of prestige, but in the electric Mach-E these traits are combined with family-friendly practicality and considerably lower running costs.

It’s been a fair few years since this Ford hit the nation’s roads, and a plethora of younger and more advanced rivals have entered the fray during this time, including the car’s electric SUV siblings, the Ford Explorer and Ford Capri. However, a round of updates in 2025 helped keep the maturing Mustang Mach-E in the race.

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As well as some cosmetic nip and tuck, one of the most welcome technical upgrades was the introduction of a standard-fit heat pump to improve cold-weather efficiency. Combine this with claimed battery ranges that mostly sit north of the 300-mile mark, and it’s evident that this car still packs a significant punch on today’s market.