Ford Mustang Mach-E review
The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is fun to drive, and a lot more sensible than its V8 muscle car namesake
Our opinion on the Ford Mustang Mach-E
Although the name has divided opinion, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was a successful debut into the world of electric cars. This SUV delivers a premium air with great family space and decent levels of standard kit, while also offering a reassuringly useful range and practical charging capability.
The Mach-E GT model offers true Tesla-like acceleration, is the more engaging car to drive and, crucially, brings plenty of style and desirability to help it stand out in a rapidly expanding electric SUV market.
About the Ford Mustang Mach-E
Despite sharing its name with Ford’s beloved V8 muscle car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a very different animal to its brawny counterpart. There’s still a pleasant driving experience and an aura of prestige, but in the electric Mach-E these traits are combined with family-friendly practicality and considerably lower running costs.
It’s been a fair few years since this Ford hit the nation’s roads, and a plethora of younger and more advanced rivals have entered the fray during this time, including the car’s electric SUV siblings, the Ford Explorer and Ford Capri. However, a round of updates in 2025 helped keep the maturing Mustang Mach-E in the race.
As well as some cosmetic nip and tuck, one of the most welcome technical upgrades was the introduction of a standard-fit heat pump to improve cold-weather efficiency. Combine this with claimed battery ranges that mostly sit north of the 300-mile mark, and it’s evident that this car still packs a significant punch on today’s market.
Used - available now
2022 Ford
Mustang Mach-E
15,069 milesAutomaticElectricCash £31,353
2022 Ford
Mustang Mach-E
53,486 milesAutomaticElectricCash £18,323
2021 Ford
Mustang Mach-E
31,223 milesAutomaticElectricCash £19,500
2021 Ford
Mustang Mach-E
56,363 milesAutomaticElectricCash £17,600
We’ve tested all versions of the Mustang Mach-E in the UK over the years. We also twin tested it alongside a Kia EV6 GT in 2023, the Kia beating the Mustang due to its smoother ride and sharper handling.
Ford Mustang Mach-E prices and latest deals
The Ford Mustang Mach-E range consists of three trim levels and powertrains. In its entry-level Select RWD form, you’ll be looking at a starting price of around £42,000. Prices climb as you move up through the range, until you land at the GT AWD Extended Range, which costs at least £66,000.
You can save by building your new Ford Mustang Mach-E with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a selection of Mustang Mach-E leasing deals and used Mustang Mach-E models to choose from.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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Ford has dialled things back slightly for the core Mustang Mach-E range, although it still packs enough performance to keep things interesting. The response from a flex of the right foot is still instantaneous, just not as brutally fast as some rivals — which is perhaps a good thing in a family car. However, when we tested the Mach-E alongside the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, we found it to be the most engaging from behind the wheel.
There’s certainly enough power and straight line oomph to keep you firmly pressed into your seat, however. The Mach-E is also one of those rarer cars that is able to cover ground quickly, with no loss in levels of refinement or comfort. The ride is maybe a little firm over the worst lumps and bumps, but that's only really felt at slower speeds.
Ford has included three driving modes for the Mach-E: Active is the default setting, followed by the eco-focused Whisper mode, and Untamed which prioritises performance. Each one modifies the throttle and steering responses, along with changes to the cabin lighting. The Untamed setting also adds a fake V8 engine sound in the cabin, although the less said about that the better.
We found that throttle inputs when in Whisper mode were noticeably easier to manage and the delivery of power and torque was much smoother - it’s our favourite configuration.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Mustang Mach-E Select 73kWh RWD
|264bhp
|5.9 seconds
|111mph
|Mustang Mach-E Premium 88kWh RWD
|272bhp
|5.8 seconds
|111mph
|Mustang Mach-E GT 91kWh AWD
|480bhp
|3.6 seconds
|124mph
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
No Mustang Mach-E can be described as slow. Even in its base RWD guise with the smallest battery pack, this car will still cover the 0-62mph dash in 5.9 seconds. Models with the larger 88kWh pack shave an extra 0.1 seconds off of this time, too.
It’s the GT you’ll need if you want to be pestering supercars, though, as this manages the same sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds. This is a different animal to the standard models, with its 860Nm of torque helping it to deliver particularly punchy performance. The GT also features Ford’s MagnaRide 2 adaptive suspension set-up and bigger 385mm Brembo brakes. It’s certainly a brisk experience, but still more refined than the regular Ford Mustang.
Town driving, visibility and parking
The Ford’s sporting prowess does take a slight toll when pootling around at lower speeds. We found the brakes feel quite grabby at times, which makes driving in stop/start traffic a rather jerky experience. The ride also feels very firm in these conditions.
Front three-quarter visibility is a little compromised due to the large A-pillars and the fact you don’t sit as high up as you might imagine in a big family SUV, while the driver’s view out of the rear screen isn’t the best because of the Mach-E’s sloping coupe-style roof line. Ford appears to have acknowledged this by fitting a rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors as standard across the range.
Country road driving and handling
It may be a hefty SUV with a muscle car name, but the Mustang Mach-E can hold its own when you chuck it down a B-road. Even in AWD guise, the majority of the car’s power is sent to the rear wheels and combined with the quick steering this makes for a balanced, composed feel even when you drive it quickly.
However, that aforementioned bulk does make itself known when accelerating and braking, as there’s noticeable pitch and dive to remind you of a kerbweight over two tonnes.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
The cabin is very well insulated from wind noise, and although a bit of tyre roar crept into our test car, we found longer journeys to be reasonably relaxing for a sportier car. The near-silent running of the powertrain only helps improve things even further, while the firm ride settles down and copes well with imperfections in the road.
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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Although it’s now one of the older electric SUVs on sale, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is still up with the best in terms of battery range. Even the base Standard Range cars with a 73kWh battery can cover up to 292 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
The mid-range 88kWh Extended Range models are the sweet spot, though, as these boost this claim to 382 miles in Rear Wheel Drive spec. This is on par with the Tesla Model Y Premium Long Range, although this rival has a slight advantage at 391 miles. Both of these cars are ahead of the longest-range Skoda Enyaq, as this only manages a claimed 359 miles.
The All Wheel Drive model isn’t too bad, either, at 344 miles. Although a larger 91kWh battery is available, this is exclusively fitted to the most powerful models, so it’s only able to return a maximum of 320 miles on paper.
We’re a little bit sceptical as to how well Ford’s official test results hold up in the real world, though, as we only managed an average of 3.5 miles per kWh during our own testing of the base Rear Wheel Drive variant. This equates to 238 miles of range, which is some way off the 292-mile target. However, one bit of good news is that an efficiency-boosting heat pump is standard across the line-up.
Every model is capable of 150kW DC rapid charging, which is much slower than the Tesla Model Y’s 250kW peak. It’s also slower than the base Skoda Enyaq (165kW). Find a suitable charger, and Ford states that the 73kWh pack will take 33 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge. The larger packs take around 36 minutes.
If you’re using a typical 7.4kW home wallbox charger, you’ll be looking at around 10 hours for a full charge of the 73kW battery. This increases to roughly 12 hours for the 88kWh unit, and 12 and a half for the 91kWh pack.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Mustang Mach-E Select 73kWh RWD
|73kWh
|292 miles
|40
|Mustang Mach-E Premium 88kWh RWD
|88kWh
|382 miles
|41
|Mustang Mach-E GT 91kWh AWD
|91kWh
|320 miles
|48
Insurance groups
Insurance for the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be pretty steep, as even the least powerful model sits in group 40 (out of 50). The fiery GT doesn’t quite hit the top level, but in group 48 premiums will still take a big bite out of your finances.
In comparison, the Tesla Model Y resides in groups 34 to 47, while the Enyaq sits between groups 27 to 34.
Tax
The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s pricing structure means it sits perilously close to the £50,000 luxury car tax bracket. Only the Select model manages to avoid this additional charge. In other words, that’s the one to go for if you don’t want to pay an extra £440 on top of your annual VED road tax bill between years two and six.
The good news, though, is that every model brings some attractive company car tax savings. Due to the Mach-E being a zero-emission car, the lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates apply.
Depreciation
Despite its relation to the iconic muscle car, the Mustang Mach-E is struggling to maintain its appeal on the used market. Our data shows that after a period of three years or 36,000 miles, this electric SUV only manages to retain between 33 and 34 per cent of its original value.
Compare this to the Tesla Model Y, which holds on to 48 to 64 per cent, and it’s abundantly clear which EV is the stronger investment.
To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our free car valuation tool...
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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It’s all subjective, but Ford has pulled off a cool, funky design for the Mustang Mach-E - trading on its iconic muscle car’s name and style elements, without falling into the trap of looking cheap or tacky.
In the quest to appear more upmarket, Ford has chosen not to include its blue oval badge on the Mach-E, and instead it features the running pony logo of its stablemate - it is technically a Ford Mustang, after all. There are also some quirky design details, such as the exterior door handles being replaced by a small button that opens the door when you touch it.
Interior and dashboard design
Although this car is aimed towards the higher end of the market, the cabin is a bit underwhelming. Compared to the outright minimalism of the Tesla Model Y or the more traditional premium feel of the Volvo EX40, the Mustang Mach-E simply feels a bit generic. That being said, it’ll be perfectly fine for those who value simplicity over flashiness.
Materials and build quality
The Mustang Mach-E feels a little more premium than some other Ford models, although there are some carry-over parts from other models that you might recognise such as the indicator stalk. This is a bit disappointing when you consider how much this car costs to buy.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The Ford Sync infotainment set-up comprises a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display and a central 15.5-inch touchscreen on the dash.
The system is very easy to navigate, has sharp graphics and a home screen that can be configured to show functions that you use regularly. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also feature as standard, should you want to bypass Ford’s own interface.
The system is entirely touchscreen, and while on the whole it responds quickly, some of the sub-menus can be a little slow to load. However, there’s a digital readout directly in front of the driver which is useful.
Having the 15.5-inch screen angled slightly towards the driver would’ve made this setup easier to use, because the display sits very flush and almost vertical on the dash. This means functions at the bottom of the screen can be a little tricky to see and operate.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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Unlike some electric SUVs which share their underpinnings with an identical combustion model, the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s bespoke EV platform means that the cabin floor is completely flat. This is a particular boon for the rear middle passenger who can travel in relative comfort without having to straddle a transmission tunnel. You’ll also find extra space in the front for extra cubbies and storage trays.
Dimensions and size
The Mustang Mach-E is slightly longer than the Skoda Enyaq, but it's shorter than the Tesla Model Y. Both rivals are a long way ahead in terms of boot space, though.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|Tesla Model Y
|Skoda Enyaq
|Length
|4,713mm
|4,797mm
|4,658mm
|Width
|1,881mm
|1,982mm
|1,879mm
|Height
|1,624mm
|1,624mm
|1,622mm
|Wheelbase
|2,984mm
|2,890mm
|2,766mm
|Boot space
|402 litres
|845 litres (to roof)
|585 litres
Seats & passenger space
Driver and passenger space throughout the Mach-E is excellent, with good headroom for all occupants and the ability to carry five adults in decent comfort. The long wheelbase means that legroom is particularly good in the back, even for taller passengers. However, this is all slightly let down by there only being a small amount of food room underneath the front seats.
Isofix points are located in the back row, but we found them quite awkward to get at as they’re hidden in narrow slits in the fabric. This would be even more frustrating if you were juggling a child and child seat at the same time.
Boot space
At 402 litres, the Ford’s boot lags well behind the Skoda Enyaq’s 585-litre load space. The Tesla Model Y’s 845 litres looks positively cavernous in comparison but it’s important to note that this is measured to the roof, rather than the window line.
There is an extra 81 litres of storage under the bonnet of the Mustang Mach-E, however, which is useful for storing smaller items or perhaps the charging cables, although there is also a separate compartment under the boot floor for various oddments.
Towing
Mach-E Premium models are the strongest tow cars of the line-up as they are rated to take on up to 1,500kg. The Select and GT, meanwhile, can only handle 750kg. The Premium is pretty strong by electric SUV standards, but the Kia EV6 can take on up to 1,800kg.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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Industry safety body Euro NCAP awarded the Mustang Mach-E a top five-star rating when it was tested in 2021. This is in part due to this car having a pretty extensive standard kit list including forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning, a distance alert, evasive steer assist and a blind spot warning (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert.
Ford’s Intelligent Automated Cruise Control 2.0 system is also standard across the range. This function uses the forward-facing camera and navigation system to automatically adjust vehicle speed, not only recognising speed limit signs but also corners and roundabouts.
The Mach-E itself hasn’t appeared in the Driver Power best cars to own leaderboard, but the Ford brand only managed a disappointing 23rd place out of 31 in the best manufacturer results for 2025. This is particularly bleak when compared to arch-rival Vauxhall, which ended up in fourth place.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2021)
|Adult occupant protection
|92%
|Child occupant protection
|86%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|69%
|Safety assist
|82%
Buying and owning
- Best buy: Ford Mustang Mach-E Select 73kWh RWD
Unless you simply cannot do without the extra battery range, we’d save the money and opt for the entry-level model. You’ll also avoid the additional burden of the luxury car tax. There’s still ample features and power on offer here, so you won’t feel short changed in this regard.
Ford Mustang Mach-E alternatives
The market is awash with electric SUVs, with no shortage of them offering at least one sporty variant. The Tesla Model Y is one of the more popular options, and this comes in the blisteringly-quick Performance guise. There’s also the sensibly-priced Skoda Enyaq, and this is available in vRS spec.
If you’re not too fussed about the sporty aspect and would rather stick with a Ford, there’s always the Capri and Explorer to take a look at.
Key updates of the Ford Mustang Mach-E review
15 June 2026: Latest driving impressions and pricing information.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Mustang Mach-E comes with Ford’s standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty, although there is an option for customers to extend this cover to either five years/100,000 miles or eight years/100,000 miles. The Mach-E’s battery is protected by a separate eight-year/100,000 mile warranty.
Deals on the Mustang Mach-E and alternatives