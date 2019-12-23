Top 10 best muscle cars

If there was ever a car type which screams power, freedom and beauty then look no further than the humble American muscle car.

It's been almost 80 years since the first muscle car, the Oldsmobile Rocket 88, was let loose onto the streets. In the years and decades that have followed, the muscle car class has delivered some fierce rivalries between manufacturers intent on creating the very best muscle car they can and beating the competition.

What is a muscle car?

Before we can even consider what the best muscle cars of all time are, we need to address a simple question. What is a muscle car?

For many, a muscle car has to follow a specific recipe. A muscle car must…

Be an American-made two-door coupe (and therefore built by the likes of Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge or Ford)

Have a big and powerful V8 engine

Be rear-wheel drive.

When we think of the top muscle cars, it’s classic American automobiles such as the Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang that many regard as the cream of the crop.

Quite often, these older vintage cars have had their iconic status cemented in the public consciousness thanks to starring roles in film and TV cult classics, such as Ford’s Mustang in Bullitt, Pontiac’s Trans Am in Smokey and the Bandit, or Dodge’s Charger in the Dukes of Hazzard. A little like the hot hatch that emerged later in Europe, the muscle car democratised power and served as the people’s performance car.

History of the muscle car

In truth, these legends from the sixties and seventies did not start the muscle car craze.