Best car insurance comparison sites 2025
It’s always a wise policy to shop around for car insurance cover, so which websites make it easiest?
Getting the best deal on your car insurance is a crucial way to keep your motoring running costs down. While fuel costs might fluctuate and maintenance bills can come from nowhere, insurance is one cost that you can budget and plan for.
The average motorist pays around £600 a year for their cover, and while you hope you’ll never have to use it, the data shows that plenty do.
So you need it to be reliable when the worst happens, but be able to pay the least for the best cover. Step in car insurance comparison sites, which promise to save you hundreds of pounds when it’s time to renew.
We’ve tested eight in 2025 to find out which you should use to find the perfect policy at the right price.
How we tested them
We completed insurance quotes across each of the eight sites, based on a 40-year-old father of two from Oxford, driving a Ford Puma - the UK’s best-selling car last year. All other details, such as the no-claims bonus, where we parked our car, and additional drivers were also kept consistent so we could accurately compare pricing.
It wasn’t just the site that returned the cheapest quote that won the test, though. We rated the sites based on a combination of ease of use, helpful hints, the range of competitive pricing and any rewards available.
Reviews
See where we ranked the top car insurance comparison websites…
MoneySavingExpert
- Website: moneysavingexpert.com/insurance/car-insurance
- Lowest quote: £375
- Rating: 5 stars
We love the MoneySavingExpert site because it does things a bit differently. The website is backed by Martin Lewis – the nation’s go-to expert for money advice – and features a policy analysis tool.
Using competitive pricing from MoneySuperMarket, it gives you in-depth guidance on the questions that could have an impact on your premium, and how to drive down costs while still giving you the cover you need. It even tells you if insurers not on comparison sites are likely to beat the deal offered.
Compare The Market
- Website: comparethemarket.com
- Lowest quote: £360
- Rating: 4.5 stars
The website that made meerkats cool is a previous test winner, and it’s still one of the best in the business for car insurance. It returned the cheapest quote across the entire test, claiming the price was exclusive to Compare The Market, and there’s also the added incentive of movie, food or coffee rewards for taking out a policy through the site.
The question layout is incredibly easy to use, and a recent rebrand has made things less oppressively blue. It also features useful explainers for what each question means.
MoneySuperMarket
- Website: moneysupermarket.com
- Lowest quote: £375
- Rating: 4.5 stars
The MoneySuperMarket site is pretty flawless, with the same inner workings and competitive pricing as our winner. That means you get the great quote-comparison tool at the end that lets you look at the details of five offers at-a-glance.
You don’t get quite as many helpful hints throughout the quote-building process as on MoneySavingExpert, or the post-quote data analysis. If you do go through the site you’ll get cashback and rewards via its savers’ club.
Confused.com
- Website: confused.com
- Lowest quote: £393
- Rating: 4 stars
Anyone familiar with government websites will be right at home on the Confused.com offering. The site focuses on accessibility with large text, clear questions and simple buttons. This does mean the form-filling process takes a little longer than some rivals’ but the results are on par with the test winner, although there’s no quote comparison. Like many, there are money-off deals available when you take out a policy.
Go Compare
- Website: gocompare.com
- Lowest quote: £477
- Rating: 4 stars
Another big name, but it couldn’t get close to certain rivals when it came to the quote price. We did, however, like the auto-fill process when we entered our vehicle’s registration, which was smoother than on some sites we tested. The rest of the process is easy, too, and currently you’ll get free excess cover, which may go some way to offsetting the higher outright premiums.
uSwitch
- Website: uswitch.com
- Lowest quote: £393
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Whether for car, home or phone insurance, or even utility contracts, uSwitch is a great resource. The car insurance element is powered by Confused.com. That’s no bad thing because you’ll get competitive pricing, along with the simple layout. It wasn’t clear if any other offers were available via uSwitch in the same way as Confused or other rivals.
Quotezone
- Website: quotezone.co.uk
- Lowest quote: £582
- Rating: 3 stars
The quote-building process is straightforward, with notification markers next to those questions that will directly impact price – a trimmed-down version of what’s offered by our test winner. There are retail cashback offers as an incentive with Quotezone, but it’s hard to recommend because the cheapest quotes were higher than those from almost all of the other sites.
Asda
- Website: carinsurance.asda.com
- Lowest quote: £585
- Rating: 3 stars
The design of the Asda site has vastly improved since our last test, although compared with its rivals, there are fewer hints and tips throughout the process. We criticised the site last time for pricing, which seemed at odds with the Asda brand, and unfortunately that’s still the case. There is now the option to tie into your Asda Rewards account if you’re a retail customer.
Verdict
MoneySavingExpert still has the lead thanks to its clever quote analysis platform. It combines hints to lower your cost with great pricing. Compare The Market has closed the gap and returned the lowest price.
- Money Saving Expert
- Compare The Market
- MoneySuperMarket
