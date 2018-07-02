Best car insurance comparison sites 2025

Getting the best deal on your car insurance is a crucial way to keep your motoring running costs down. While fuel costs might fluctuate and maintenance bills can come from nowhere, insurance is one cost that you can budget and plan for.

The average motorist pays around £600 a year for their cover, and while you hope you’ll never have to use it, the data shows that plenty do.

So you need it to be reliable when the worst happens, but be able to pay the least for the best cover. Step in car insurance comparison sites, which promise to save you hundreds of pounds when it’s time to renew.

We’ve tested eight in 2025 to find out which you should use to find the perfect policy at the right price.

How we tested them

We completed insurance quotes across each of the eight sites, based on a 40-year-old father of two from Oxford, driving a Ford Puma - the UK’s best-selling car last year. All other details, such as the no-claims bonus, where we parked our car, and additional drivers were also kept consistent so we could accurately compare pricing.

It wasn’t just the site that returned the cheapest quote that won the test, though. We rated the sites based on a combination of ease of use, helpful hints, the range of competitive pricing and any rewards available.

Reviews

See where we ranked the top car insurance comparison websites…

MoneySavingExpert