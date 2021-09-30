New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life

Verdict

The XC60 remains steadfast in its pursuit of clean, minimalist design, pleasant interior build quality and overall refinement, ensuring Volvo’s biggest-selling SUV provides a different flavour to its German rivals. The updates for 2025 aren’t significant, but they do keep the XC60 feeling fresh in its ninth year on sale.

Volvo’s future might be electric, but it’s still investing in its current crop of petrol-powered models, with the popular Volvo XC60 the latest to be revamped. Simply calling the XC60 “popular” might be something of an understatement, because in June, the mid-size SUV became the best-selling Volvo in history with 2.7 million sales – surpassing the legendary 240.

Since the XC60 launched in 2008, there have only been two generations and while the current version has been around since 2017, a mid-life refresh has only been introduced this year. That’s not by chance, though – Volvo will soon launch the similarly sized EX60 to provide an all-electric alternative to the XC60. The strategy feels extremely similar to the arrival of the new electric EX90 last year to sit alongside the XC90, which coincidentally received its own refresh in 2024.

The changes mirror the new XC90 as well, with the XC60 gaining a more sophisticated look, bigger touchscreen and much slicker tech. While the XC60 has been one of our favourite premium family SUVs of recent years, there are plenty of shiny new rivals to contend with, such as the fourth-generation BMW X3 and third-generation Audi Q5, both of which launched only last year.