In-depth reviews

Volvo V60 review

If you want a luxurious and spacious estate, the Volvo V60 offers a relaxed alternative to German rivals

by: Alastair Crooks, Max Adams
15 Jul 2024
Volvo V60 - main image32
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£43,370 to £58,225
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Practical
  • Good rear room
  • Plug-in doesn’t lose boot space
  • Pricey options
  • Cheaper plug-in hybrid rivals
  • Interior lacks some physical controls
Quick verdict

The Volvo V60 focuses on technology, practicality, and subtle Swedish design, making it a real competitor to the German establishment. Many of its rivals focus on driver appeal, but the Volvo takes a more comfort-oriented approach. We also like that the cabin design is brighter than that of its rivals from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, and the quality throughout is impressive. 

With either a front-wheel drive mild-hybrid petrol or two rapid all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid options to tempt business users, the V60 is an attractive proposition against the slew of SUVs that are so popular at the moment.

Volvo V60: price, specs and rivals

Volvo is famous for its estate cars, and while the Swedish brand temporarily tried to cull such cars from its UK line-up in favour of its SUV range, popular demand saw the trusty Volvo V90 and Volvo V60 load-luggers return – the latter of which we’re concentrating on in this review.

The V60 follows the tradition of iconic Volvo estates like the early 240 and later 850, which were generally held to be some of the most practical and family-friendly cars on the market. Volvo’s foray into the SUV sector has reduced its focus on estate buyers, but the fact the V60 remains a key part of the brand’s model range while traditional saloons like its sibling, the Volvo S60, have been ditched suggests that there are still plenty of loyal Volvo estate car buyers keen to drive a practical car without the bulk of an inefficient SUV.

This is the second generation V60, and it’s most obviously a rival to estate versions of rival German premium-exec models such as the Audi A4 AvantBMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes C-Class Estate. There are also plenty of family-orientated estate cars from other brands that cross over into the premium realm with higher spec models of the Peugeot 508 SWSkoda Superb Estate, and the Volkswagen Passat.

Volvo V60 - rear full width32

The tried-and-tested running gear the V60 uses can also be found in the outgoing Volvo XC90Volvo XC60 and Volvo V90 estate. The V60's engine line-up is made up exclusively of a single petrol 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit badged as B4. It features mild-hybrid technology, but for those with a focus on efficiency, Volvo also offers the T6 and T8 plug-in hybrid versions. Both V60 PHEVs produce well over 300bhp and are capable of returning over 330mpg, according to Volvo. The mild-hybrid petrol V60s come with a seven-speed automatic transmission and are front-wheel drive only, while the T6 and T8 powertrains feature an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

Prices for the V60 start from just under £44,000 for the mild-hybrid petrol and rise to just over £58,000 for the plug-in hybrid, which is more or less on par with rivals. The V60 trim range has been slimmed down to just Plus Dark and Ultra Dark. All versions come very well equipped, with the former Plus Dark coming with 19-inch alloys, an electric tailgate, sat-nav, leather trim, and blind spot monitoring. The Ultra Dark adds a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon sound system, and upgraded Pilot Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    2.0 B4P Plus Dark 5dr Auto [7 speed]
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £43,370

Most Economical

  • Name
    2.0 T6 [350] PHEV Plus Dark 5dr AWD Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £51,525

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 T8 [455] PHEV Ultra Dark 5dr AWD Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £58,225
In this review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

