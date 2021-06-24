Mercedes C-Class Estate review

Is the Mercedes C-Class Estate a good car?

There’s a premium appeal to the Mercedes C-Class Estate that makes it a worthy option, especially in a rapidly dwindling segment. The interior feels like a special place to be with quality materials and a real eye-catching design that helps it become a distinct proposition from its usual German rivals. The level of on-board technology is strong, as you’d expect of a Mercedes, but not every aspect of it has been implemented smoothly. The driving experience matches the saloon, which is to say the estate rides beautifully and has just enough dynamism to entertain. Boot space is a bit of a let-down however - the mild-hybrids just about manage to be competitive, but the PHEV’s significant loss in capacity makes it a tough sell.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid Body style Estate Powertrain 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Safety 5 stars Warranty Three-year, unlimited mileage

How much does the Mercedes C-Class Estate cost?

The Mercedes C-Class saloon starts from around £45,000 with the Estate starting at around £1,500 extra. For the Estate’s extra practicality, you’ll pay roughly around that premium right the way through the trim level range too, which mirrors the choice offered with the saloon.

The petrol C 200 AMG Line is the cheapest C-Class Estate you can buy with the diesel C 220 d AMG Line Estate costing £1,500 more. ‘AMG Line Premium’ trim levels come next and add around £3,500 to the list price of the C 200 and C 220 d, followed by the better-equipped AMG Line Premium Plus from £54,000 and £55,000 for the entry petrol and diesel engines.