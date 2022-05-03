Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Dacia Jogger review: award-winning family car that’s great value

Offering family-friendly practicality at a unique price, the Dacia Jogger seven-seater is sure to appeal

by: Ellis Hyde, John McIlroy
17 Apr 2024
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£18,675 to £23,955
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Low price
  • Interior space
  • Holds its value well
  • Limited engine choice
  • Hybrid model has limited towing ability
  • One-star Euro NCAP safety rating
Find your Dacia Jogger
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£275 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The Dacia Jogger is a fantastic family car that offers seven-seat flexibility and plenty of practical space, all at a price which means that you won’t have to break the bank to put a brand new model on your driveway.

The Jogger is brilliant in its simplicity and, with no other new seven-seater car offering anywhere near this value for money, it should grab the attention of family buyers. Yes, it’s quirky-looking and a little plain inside, but it’s good to drive, available with efficient hybrid engine tech and is virtually unbeatable as an overall package. It's no wonder that we named it our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our choice: Dacia Jogger TCe 110 Expression

 

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol, hybrid

Body style

MPV

Powertrain

1.0-litre, 3cyl, petrol, front-wheel drive

1.6-litre, 4cyl, petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive

Safety

1-star Euro NCAP (2021)

Warranty

3yrs/60,000 miles (extendable to up to 7yrs/75,000 miles)

Dacia Jogger: price, specs and rivals

At a time when the cost of living is spiralling, and many families are having to reconsider their financial priorities, it’s refreshing to see companies like Dacia keeping an unwavering, laser-focus on making practical, quality cars at an affordable price. This straightforward approach has certainly struck a chord with British motorists, as the Romanian brand has managed to shift more than 250,000 cars since it launched in the UK a decade ago. 

Sitting between the Dacia Sandero Stepway crossover and Dacia Duster SUV, the front-wheel-drive Jogger is an estate/MPV hybrid that is unbelievably cheap to buy, even undercutting some new city cars. True seven-seater rivals don’t really exist at this price point, so buyers will only have the option of looking towards used examples of Volkswagen Touran, or mainstream SUVs such as the Kia SorentoSkoda Kodiaq, and Hyundai Santa Fe.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the Jogger’s one-star Euro NCAP safety rating as a result of not fitting all the safety equipment required by the safety organisation in order to chase a five-star rating. The company has stated that the Jogger is safer than the model it replaced, but said candidly that omitting certain features was a ‘direct result of conscious decisions made by the company’ because they believe Dacia customers are not willing to pay for electronic aids that would improve the car’s rating. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

The company has stuck with that belief despite having to add various additional safety features to comply with European law. Notably, it also hasn’t increased the price of the Jogger (and various other Dacia models), even though all versions now come with traffic sign recognition software, lane departure warning and lane keep assistance, a more advanced autonomous emergency braking system, a driver monitoring system, and automatic headlights.

Dacia Jogger - rear tracking34

Following Dacia's brand refresh in 2022, the Jogger now features a sharper front-end that looks very similar to that of its smaller stablemate, the Sandero supermini. Of course, beyond that, the stretched wheelbase and a higher roof line at the rear mark the Jogger out as the more practical proposition. 

Initially, Dacia offered just a single engine option for its seven-seater model; a 108bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a six-speed manual transmission, but has since added a 138bhp full-hybrid version to the range. The Jogger Hybrid 140 features a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors under its bonnet, a 1.2kWh battery and multimode automatic gearbox.

Three available trim levels underline the simplicity of the range. The entry-level Essential (not available with the hybrid model) includes rear parking sensors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a DAB radio and Bluetooth, but we’d recommend upgrading to the mid-range Expression (previously named Comfort) trim which adds useful modular roof bars, electrically-adjustable door mirrors, front parking sensors, climate control and an eight-inch media touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The top-of-the-range Extreme trim's main benefit, aside from items such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, floor mats, boot protection and a central armrest, is the inclusion of integrated sat-nav with an enhanced audio system and an extra USB port.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Among the plethora of accessories Dacia makes for the Jogger is what it calls the ‘Sleep Pack’. It’s a box that replaces the third row of seats in the Jogger’s boot and unfolds to provide futon-esque slatted support for a mattress. The basic Sleep Pack also includes storage bags for the third-row seats and blackout blinds for the car’s windows, while the ‘Sleep Pack Ultimate’ adds a huge Dacia-branded four-person tent which connects to the boot of the Jogger.

The Jogger range starts from just over £18,000, while the top-of-the-range version in hybrid form is around £24,000. The options list is refreshingly simple, consisting of just metallic paint and (in the case of petrol versions) a spare wheel.

Engines, performance & drive

The Jogger is much lighter than a bloated seven-seat SUV, so it feels well suited to urban journeys for a car of it's carrying capacity. Its light steering makes parking easier, and there’s decent grunt from the little 1.0-litre petrol off the line to nip into gaps in the traffic. The Hybrid 140 also copes well in town and predominantly runs in electric mode, making it the more refined of the two in the city. You will have to work the 1.0-litre harder on the motorway, and there’s a little bit of wind noise to contend with at speed. Read more about the Dacia Jogger's electric motors, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The 1.0-litre version is reasonably efficient; we achieved 45.4mpg as part of our real-world testing, which isn’t far off the official combined WLTP economy figure of 48.7mpg. The Hybrid 140 does even better, getting a figure of 56.5mpg, and we saw around 50mpg from this version on our test without trying too hard. A low on-the-road price means no additional surcharges to pay in yearly road tax. Company car drivers will be better off with the Hybrid 140 because of its lower emissions, and private buyers will be pleased to know the Jogger range manages to hold on to its resale value rather well. Read more about the Dacia Jogger's range, charging and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The chunky exterior styling and extensive use of black plastic body cladding suggest that the Jogger has been built to shrug off the effects of family life. The robust interior isn’t going to win any awards for style or plushness, but it is refreshingly functional. It’s all highly logical and easy to use, which is more than can be said of a lot of modern family cars. Mid-range Expression is our favourite trim because you get an eight-inch touchscreen that works well, and you can utilise your own apps for music and navigation. Read more about the Dacia Jogger's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Seven seats make the Jogger a highly versatile car, and the rearmost seats are easy to remove, turning it into a van for a house move or an IKEA flatpack trip. We’ve found that it is possible to fit three adults across the second row, plus another pair of adults in the third row. The raised rear roof design and big back doors help with access, while mid-range models and above have a flexible roof bar system in case you need to fit a roof box to make up for the Jogger’s small boot when all seven seats are occupied. Read more about the Dacia Jogger's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Dacia brand only managed a disappointing 26th place out of 32 manufacturers in the 2023 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, which suggests the band has some work to do to improve its ranking. Some recent upgrades to the list of standard safety equipment are welcome to see, considering that the Jogger only gets a one-star Euro NCAP rating. It’s a shame that seat belt reminders for the third row still aren’t fitted, which means it’ll continue to be penalised, even if retested. Read more about the Dacia Jogger’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Dacia Jogger?

If you’ve had a bad experience with buying used cars in the past, and want the reassurance of a new car warranty (which can be extended up to seven years or 75,000 miles through routine franchised Dacia dealer servicing), plus you need seven seats, then there isn’t anything to touch the Dacia Jogger at this price point. The closest alternatives are van-based MPVs such as the Ford Tourneo Connect and Volkswagen Caddy Life, but those cost significantly more to buy. So does the ageing Volkswagen Touran, although the pay-off would be you will benefit from much greater refinement with the Touran. 

The Jogger comes with all the things you’d need to tackle family life, such as its highly practical and robust interior, has lots of versatile features (such as the handy roof bars), and cost about as much to run as a family hatchback despite being huge inside. Overall, we think the whole package is good enough to warrant being called the best family car you can currently buy.

Frequency Asked Questions
The Dacia Jogger is a fantastic family car that offers seven-seat flexibility at an almost unbelievable price, with the recent addition of hybrid tech only adding to its appeal.
Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Cupra Leon review
Cupra Leon 245 VZ1
In-depth reviews
9 Apr 2024

Cupra Leon review

New Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 review: small MPV glosses over van origins
Ford Tourneo Courier - front tracking
Road tests
16 Jan 2024

New Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 review: small MPV glosses over van origins

More on Jogger

Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression front corner
News
3 Apr 2024

Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free

Dacia has piled on the safety kit for all three cars to ensure they comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations
Best new car deals 2024
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans
26 Jan 2024

Best new car deals 2024

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best new car deals on the market right now…
Top 10 best hybrid cars to buy 2024
Best hybrids 2023
Best cars & vans
25 Jan 2024

Top 10 best hybrid cars to buy 2024

With more hybrid cars on the market than ever before, these are the top 10 best hybrid cars you can buy…
Skip advert
Advertisement
Top 10 best 7-seater cars to buy 2024
Best 7-seater cars - header image
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2024

Top 10 best 7-seater cars to buy 2024

We pick the best seven-seat cars that provide the most practicality across a wide range of price points
Top 10 best family cars to buy 2024
Best family cars - header image
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2024

Top 10 best family cars to buy 2024

What are the best family cars on sale? Whether you're after an SUV or an affordable hatchback, our top 10 list reveals all...
Top 10 best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2024
Best people carriers and MPVs - header image
Best cars & vans
18 Jan 2024

Top 10 best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2024

These top MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and lots of space
Best car leasing deals 2024
Best car leasing deals header - January 2024
Best cars & vans
11 Jan 2024

Best car leasing deals 2024

Car leasing can be a cheaper alternative to other kinds of car finance deal and help get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here are some gre…
Best cheap company cars 2024
Best cheap company cars - header image
Best cars & vans
19 Dec 2023

Best cheap company cars 2024

These are the best company cars for a limited budget
The most important cars of the last 35 years
Most important cars – header image
Best cars & vans
13 Oct 2023

The most important cars of the last 35 years

We’ve reviewed hundreds of models over the past 35 years, but these are the ones that our team believes really made a difference
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Dacia Jogger Extreme Sleep Pack review
Dacia Jogger Extreme Sleep Pack - front tracking
Road tests
5 Sep 2023

New Dacia Jogger Extreme Sleep Pack review

The rugged Extreme specification on the Dacia Jogger 7-seat MPV becomes a kind-of budget campervan with the optional Sleep Pack installed
New Dacia Accessory Packs designed for camping trips
Dacia Jogger - sleep and tent accessory pack
News
18 Aug 2023

New Dacia Accessory Packs designed for camping trips

Family-orientated Jogger gets camping bundles to make it the ultimate holiday vehicle
Skip advert
Advertisement
Family Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Jogger
Dacia Jogger - Family Car of the Year 2023
Awards
5 Jul 2023

Family Car of the Year 2023: Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger is the 2023 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Honda Civic and Peugeot 408 commended
New Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 review
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 - front
Road tests
18 May 2023

New Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 review

The new Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 is the brand's first electrified model to reach the UK
Dacia Jogger Sleep Pack exclusive review: a night in the amazing budget Motorhome
Dacia Jogger sleep pack
Features
13 Apr 2023

Dacia Jogger Sleep Pack exclusive review: a night in the amazing budget Motorhome

Dacia’s product-development gurus demonstrate the Sleep Pack and let us take it for a spin
Dacia Jogger: European road-trip marathon in UK's cheapest 7-seater
Dacia Jogger road-trip - Opposite Eiffel Tower
Features
5 Apr 2023

Dacia Jogger: European road-trip marathon in UK's cheapest 7-seater

We cover roughly 1,500 miles across Europe to explore Dacia’s roots
Skip advert
Advertisement
Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy
Cheapest hybrid cars - header image
Best cars & vans
27 Mar 2023

Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy

A hybrid car can save you money thanks to their low running costs – here are the 10 cheapest models on sale in the UK today
Best new cars for under £200 per month
Best cars for £200 a month - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £200 per month

If you've got £200 to spend on a new car every month, here's our pick of the best options
Dacia Jogger: long-term test review
Dacia Jogger long termer - standing next to Jogger
Long-term tests
20 Jan 2023

Dacia Jogger: long-term test review

Final report: We’ll miss our practical, value-for-money budget seven-seater
New 2023 Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140: pricing, performance and release date
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140
News
10 Jan 2023

New 2023 Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140: pricing, performance and release date

Seven-seat Jogger gains mild-hybrid option - the first Dacia to come with electric power
Dacia leasing deals 2022
Dacia Duster Extreme SE - front cornering
Best cars & vans
13 Sep 2022

Dacia leasing deals 2022

The best Dacia leasing deals available right now
Family Car of the Year 2022: Dacia Jogger
Dacia Jogger - New Car Awards 2022
Awards
6 Jul 2022

Family Car of the Year 2022: Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger is the 2022 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Cupra Born and Skoda Octavia commended
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Dacia Jogger vs used Kia Sorento: 2022 twin test review
New Dacia Jogger vs used Kia Sorento - header
Car group tests
10 Apr 2022

New Dacia Jogger vs used Kia Sorento: 2022 twin test review

The Dacia Jogger sets new standards in the race to offer the most space per pound, but is it better than a second-hand Kia Sorento SUV?
New Dacia Jogger 2022 review
Dacia Jogger - front
Road tests
16 Mar 2022

New Dacia Jogger 2022 review

The new Dacia Jogger is a great car, with no rival able to come to close to its level of versatility at this price point
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content