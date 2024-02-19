Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free

Dacia has substantially increased the amount of safety kit featured on its Sandero supermini, jacked-up Sandero Stepway, and Jogger seven-seat family car, but has done so without increasing the prices for any of the trio.

The additional safety and driver assistance features were added to ensure all three models comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations for cars being sold in the UK and EU.

Now, even entry-level versions of these Dacias come with lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, rear parking sensors, advanced emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and automatic headlights. Dacia has also added a new button to the dashboard for deactivating certain assistance features while on the go, but the systems reset every time the car is started.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In addition, the three feature a ‘Rescue QR Code’ sticker on the windscreen and rear window. When scanned, this provides access to Dacia’s ‘rescue information booklet’, designed to save the emergency services time by giving them all the information they need for safe yet rapid extractions in the event of an accident.

The company has made some other changes to the three cars. For instance, USB-C charge ports are now standard-fit – one up front, plus another for rear passengers on select models.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 also benefits from a new seven-inch digital instrument panel first seen on the all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster. The electrified Jogger has also gained an E-Save function, which allows the driver to preserve a set amount of charge in the car’s battery for use later in the journey.

Finally, new two-tone alloy wheels have been added to the Sandero, plus Shale Grey and Cedar Green paint colours are now available on all three models, while a new Safari Beige hue is to be offered exclusively on the Sandero Stepway.

Prices for the Dacia Sandero start from £13,795, while the Sandero Stepway and Jogger are priced from £15,295 and £18,295, respectively.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...