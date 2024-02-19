Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free

Dacia has piled on the safety kit for all three cars to ensure they comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations

by: Ellis Hyde
3 Apr 2024
Dacia Sandero - front action4

Dacia has substantially increased the amount of safety kit featured on its Sandero supermini, jacked-up Sandero Stepway, and Jogger seven-seat family car, but has done so without increasing the prices for any of the trio.

The additional safety and driver assistance features were added to ensure all three models comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations for cars being sold in the UK and EU.

Now, even entry-level versions of these Dacias come with lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, rear parking sensors, advanced emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and automatic headlights. Dacia has also added a new button to the dashboard for deactivating certain assistance features while on the go, but the systems reset every time the car is started.

In addition, the three feature a ‘Rescue QR Code’ sticker on the windscreen and rear window. When scanned, this provides access to Dacia’s ‘rescue information booklet’, designed to save the emergency services time by giving them all the information they need for safe yet rapid extractions in the event of an accident.

The company has made some other changes to the three cars. For instance, USB-C charge ports are now standard-fit – one up front, plus another for rear passengers on select models.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 also benefits from a new seven-inch digital instrument panel first seen on the all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster. The electrified Jogger has also gained an E-Save function, which allows the driver to preserve a set amount of charge in the car’s battery for use later in the journey.

Dacia Jogger - new badge

Finally, new two-tone alloy wheels have been added to the Sandero, plus Shale Grey and Cedar Green paint colours are now available on all three models, while a new Safari Beige hue is to be offered exclusively on the Sandero Stepway.

Prices for the Dacia Sandero start from £13,795, while the Sandero Stepway and Jogger are priced from £15,295 and £18,295, respectively.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

