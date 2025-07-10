Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MG Cyberster Black is a dark sign of things to come for the brand

MG boss thinks special editions like this might be the ticket to keeping up demand for the electric sports car

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Jul 2025
Cyberster Black - front 3/44

The MG Cyberster Black was revealed earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show, but now it’s decided to darken our doors. This villainous edition of the two-seater sports car is making its UK debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In case the car’s name didn’t give it away, what makes the Cyberster Black special is its glossy, deep black paint. It’s been enhanced with ultra-fine glass particles, rather than ordinary metallic flakes, to give it a “subtle sparkle”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The moody paint job is contrasted by chrome accents and wheels, plus a set of red brake calipers. Naturally, the interior has an all-black colour scheme as well. 

Unfortunately for any goths who thought they’d found the first car they might want to enjoy the summer sun in, the MG Cyberster Black isn’t for sale and there are apparently no plans to put it in showrooms over here.

However, speaking to Auto Express at the Festival of Speed, MG UK’s head of product and planning David Allison hinted that the Cyberster Black could be the genesis of different editions of the brand’s halo car.

"[the Cyberster Black] doesn't really fit with the Chinese mindset of churning cars out,” he said, “but it’s the kind of thing we need to do; different colours, interiors, hood colours – to keep the [Cyberster] going through its lifecycle.”

Cyberster Black - rear 3/4 Goodwood

"We can just make 150 or 250 examples, put different badges on it, charge a little more. It's the kind of thing I think we should do." If MG are open to suggestions, we think some old school style race car liveries might look good on the Cyberster – a bit (or perhaps a lot) like Porsche’s Heritage Design graphics.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lanzante 95-59 wows Goodwood crowds by reimagining the McLaren F1 GT-R for 2025
Lanzante 95-59 - front 3/4

Lanzante 95-59 wows Goodwood crowds by reimagining the McLaren F1 GT-R for 2025

You might not recognise the Lanzante name, but it’s responsible for some incredible McLaren-inspired machines
News
10 Jul 2025
MG Cyber X could go on sale within two years as spiritual successor to Suzuki Jimny
MG Cyber X - front 3/4 Goodwood

MG Cyber X could go on sale within two years as spiritual successor to Suzuki Jimny

The chunky SUV could bring people to the brand who would otherwise never buy an MG, according to the UK planning boss
News
10 Jul 2025
New Jaecoo 5: Ford Puma rival to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
New Jaecoo 5 - front end tracking

New Jaecoo 5: Ford Puma rival to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Petrol and pure-electric versions of the Jaecoo 5 SUV should come to the UK later this year
News
4 Jul 2025
New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure
Land Rover Defender Octa - front

New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure

The 626bhp Land Rover Defender OCTA sets a mind-boggling performance benchmark for the popular off-roader
Road tests
12 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front cornering left 1

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month

The Golf GTI has been a classic from day one – and it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 July.
News
8 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content