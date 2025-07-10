The MG Cyberster Black was revealed earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show, but now it’s decided to darken our doors. This villainous edition of the two-seater sports car is making its UK debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In case the car’s name didn’t give it away, what makes the Cyberster Black special is its glossy, deep black paint. It’s been enhanced with ultra-fine glass particles, rather than ordinary metallic flakes, to give it a “subtle sparkle”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The moody paint job is contrasted by chrome accents and wheels, plus a set of red brake calipers. Naturally, the interior has an all-black colour scheme as well.

Unfortunately for any goths who thought they’d found the first car they might want to enjoy the summer sun in, the MG Cyberster Black isn’t for sale and there are apparently no plans to put it in showrooms over here.

However, speaking to Auto Express at the Festival of Speed, MG UK’s head of product and planning David Allison hinted that the Cyberster Black could be the genesis of different editions of the brand’s halo car.

"[the Cyberster Black] doesn't really fit with the Chinese mindset of churning cars out,” he said, “but it’s the kind of thing we need to do; different colours, interiors, hood colours – to keep the [Cyberster] going through its lifecycle.”

"We can just make 150 or 250 examples, put different badges on it, charge a little more. It's the kind of thing I think we should do." If MG are open to suggestions, we think some old school style race car liveries might look good on the Cyberster – a bit (or perhaps a lot) like Porsche’s Heritage Design graphics.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...