Toyota is hard at work putting together its new supercar. We’ll see the finished product appear on road and track within the next 12 months. The all-new and bespoke model has been a bit of an open secret for the Japanese company, and represents the first time it’s built a supercar-level road car since the iconic Lexus LFA coupe.

The general public had its best look yet at the eagerly anticipated new Toyota supercar at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed and Toyota is finally starting to reveal some of its secrets. Alongside the disguised road car prototype at Goodwood was its GT3-class racing cousin.

Technical details: what we know so far

There has been almost no official information released about the prototypes, despite their public appearance, but there is lots we can gather having now seen and heard them rumble up the Lord March’s driveway. The first thing is that Toyota’s supercar will be running a V8 engine, probably turbocharged and possibly even hybrid assisted in the case of the road car version.

Power and torque is purely speculative at this stage, but given that road-going rivals are now comfortably into the 700bhp arena, we suspect the Toyota won’t be far behind.

We can also learn a lot from the car’s proportions. They suggest that the engine sits in front of the driver, but behind the front axle, creating a front-mid engined layout as seen in the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. It’s impossible to tell from the prototype, but it’s also likely that drive from the engine will be sent through a transaxle incorporating a limited-slip differential and quick-shifting automatic transmission. We don’t yet know whether that gearbox will be a traditional automatic, a dual-clutch or even some other form of self-shifter.

The car’s construction is also rumoured to be of carbon fibre, this should keep the weight down and increase structural rigidity. A similar choice was made for the iconic Lexus LF-A, which pioneered the technology for the Toyota group back in 2011.

The racing car version will be crucial to the whole project, as it gives Toyota’s wickedly successful Gazoo Racing Team an entry into the hyper-competitive GT3 class. This is a racing class where the most important sports and super car brands, from Ferrari and Porsche to McLaren, BMW, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, all compete. The best bit is that Toyota plans to let customers go along for the GT3 ride by buying the road-going version, albeit without the racing car aero or plastic windows.

Will it get Toyota or Lexus badging?

Toyota is being so coy on the details that we even don’t yet know whether the new supercar will feature Gazoo Racing branding alongside a Toyota badge, or run the gauntlet of being badged as a Lexus and considered a successor to the LFA.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long for either road or race car to be shown in full. We believe the car could be racing as early as next year and if not, the year after that.

