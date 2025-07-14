This is the new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake: a sleek compact estate that’ll join the recently launched CLA saloon at the entry-point of Merc’s range in early 2026. As with the four-door model, the Shooting Brake will be launched with a hyper-efficient EV powertrain, with hybrids, plug-in hybrids and hot AMG models joining the line-up within 12 months.

UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but we suspect it’ll cost around £1,500 more than the saloon, which kicks off at just over £45,000 for the entry-level Sport Edition, topping out at £51,000 for the fully-kitted AMG Line Premium Edition.

Key differences between the saloon and Shooting Brake refer largely to the new body, which opens up the luggage space to 455 litres, rising to 1,290 litres with the second row folded flat. This is a 30-litre reduction over the previous-generation CLA Shooting Brake, or 60 litres with the seats down. That said, it can be supplemented on electric models with a further 101 litres of storage space under the bonnet.

An added bonus is improved headroom in the second row on account of the higher roofline. Elements like roof rails with a 75kg weight rating and an optional towbar with 1,800kg of towing capacity combine to create a far more versatile package, too. Begs the question: who needs an SUV?

Dig a little further into the details and you’ll notice the CLA Shooting Brake also features a couple of quiet updates to the cabin that we’ll also see on the saloon. This starts with a new steering wheel with roller-wheel controls that replace the old car’s touch-capacitive buttons on the upper spokes. The Shooting Brake’s glass roof also features an electrochromic function to act as a virtual sunshade, plus an array of illuminated stars connected to the interior ambient lighting.