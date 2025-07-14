Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Jul 2025
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action16

This is the new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake: a sleek compact estate that’ll join the recently launched CLA saloon at the entry-point of Merc’s range in early 2026. As with the four-door model, the Shooting Brake will be launched with a hyper-efficient EV powertrain, with hybrids, plug-in hybrids and hot AMG models joining the line-up within 12 months. 

UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but we suspect it’ll cost around £1,500 more than the saloon, which kicks off at just over £45,000 for the entry-level Sport Edition, topping out at £51,000 for the fully-kitted AMG Line Premium Edition.

Key differences between the saloon and Shooting Brake refer largely to the new body, which opens up the luggage space to 455 litres, rising to 1,290 litres with the second row folded flat. This is a 30-litre reduction over the previous-generation CLA Shooting Brake, or 60 litres with the seats down. That said, it can be supplemented on electric models with a further 101 litres of storage space under the bonnet. 

An added bonus is improved headroom in the second row on account of the higher roofline. Elements like roof rails with a 75kg weight rating and an optional towbar with 1,800kg of towing capacity combine to create a far more versatile package, too. Begs the question: who needs an SUV?

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - rear static16

Dig a little further into the details and you’ll notice the CLA Shooting Brake also features a couple of quiet updates to the cabin that we’ll also see on the saloon. This starts with a new steering wheel with roller-wheel controls that replace the old car’s touch-capacitive buttons on the upper spokes. The Shooting Brake’s glass roof also features an electrochromic function to act as a virtual sunshade, plus an array of illuminated stars connected to the interior ambient lighting.

These frills don’t reduce the impact of the CLA’s impressive capabilities, though, all of which are underpinned by a new MMA platform and its innate efficiency. The first model hitting the road will be the long-range CLA 250+ that combines a single, rear-mounted electric motor with 268bhp and an 85kWh battery pack. Mercedes quotes a maximum range of 471 miles, only eight miles down on the slipperier saloon and leagues ahead of potential rivals. 

The CLA Shooting Brake has very few direct competitors, however. The Tesla Model Y is an SUV alternative, but one that doesn’t feature such impressive range figures, topping out at 383 miles for the single-motor long range model. A Polestar 2 is less practical, and Volvo’s mechanically related EC40 with the extended range battery will only just crack 350 miles on a charge. 

In the next few months, Mercedes will introduce a dual-motor CLA 350 variant fitted with the same 85kWh battery pack. This produces 348bhp and drops the 0-62mph time from 6.8 to just five seconds, yet retains the ability to do more than 450 miles on the official WLTP cycle. A CLA 250 with a smaller battery pack will also be available down the line.

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - dash16

The MMA platform integrates an 800V architecture, supporting up to 320kW charging that’ll see the battery gain around 200 miles in as little as 10 minutes. The CLA saloon has been criticised for not accepting 400V charging infrastructure at launch, which essentially limits its ability to work with a majority of public fast-chargers here in the UK. This issue might be resolved by the time the Shooting Brake arrives on British forecourts. 

The CLA Shooting Brake range will eventually expand to include more powertrain options, including a CLA 350 dual-motor variant with 348bhp, plus an entry-level CLA 250 with a smaller battery option. High performance AMG models will be on the cards, too, plus a range of hybrid-assisted ICE models to ensure those not ready to make the switch to EV still have options. 

Beyond the compelling range of powertrains and battery tech, the new CLA Shooting Brake also features Merc’s next-generation infotainment setup, with a 14-inch touchscreen controlling the main of the car’s functions, with a smaller 10.25-inch mounted in front of the driver on a single, gloss-black surface. A second 14-inch display for the passenger will be available later, with all models backed up by a cutting-edge new architecture that’s been designed to simplify the car’s electronic underpinnings, as well as better integrated over-the-air updates, AI assistant integration and remote services. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Punchy but practical Mercedes-AMG CLA Shooting Brake EV spotted testing
Mercedes-AMG CLA Shooting Brake - front 3/4

Punchy but practical Mercedes-AMG CLA Shooting Brake EV spotted testing

It’s the first time we’ve seen the electric CLA in its more spacious bodystyle
News
9 Jul 2025
New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: pricing and specs for electric exec with nearly 500-mile range
Mercedes CLA - front

New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: pricing and specs for electric exec with nearly 500-mile range

The electric Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology is available to order now, starting from £45,615, but there are hybrids on the way, too
News
8 May 2025
New Mercedes CLA can’t charge at 1,000s of UK public EV chargers, and here’s why
Mercedes CLA - front static

New Mercedes CLA can’t charge at 1,000s of UK public EV chargers, and here’s why

The CLA will not be offered with a 400-volt DC converter, meaning it won’t work with the majority of UK rapid chargers
News
8 May 2025
The Mercedes design revolution is on: new wave of models set to go all 'sensual purity' on us
Mercedes CLA - front/side

The Mercedes design revolution is on: new wave of models set to go all 'sensual purity' on us

Gorden Wagener explains the ‘sensual purity’ design language that is set to mark out Mercedes’ technologically advanced new models
News
14 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
New MG Cyberster Black is a dark sign of things to come for the brand
Cyberster Black - front 3/4

New MG Cyberster Black is a dark sign of things to come for the brand

MG boss thinks special editions like this might be the ticket to keeping up demand for the electric sports car
News
10 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona: small hybrid SUVs in a big battle
Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona - front end

Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona: small hybrid SUVs in a big battle

Hybrid newcomers slug it out for family buyers’ hearts and minds
Car group tests
12 Jul 2025
