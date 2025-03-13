The all-new Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology is among the most important new electric cars being launched in 2025. That’s because this cutting-edge, super-sleek executive saloon boasts a simply enormous range of up to 484 miles and it’s available to order now with prices starting from £45,615.

Perhaps most importantly, it’s the entry-level Mercedes CLA 250+ with EQ Technology that offers nearly 500 miles of range, which is literally miles and miles ahead of the competition, namely the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It does this not only by using a big 85kWh battery pack, but also a highly efficient e-motor set-up and ultra-slick aerodynamics that make the most of all the energy being stored within it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s all well and good, but we recently discovered that Mercedes hasn’t fitted the electric CLA with the 400-volt DC inverter needed to use the majority of rapid chargers in the UK. Meaning that if you’re caught short on the road and need to top up the battery, you’ll have to find a charger that uses 800V technology, of which there are very few in this country.

The important bit, though, is that Mercedes won’t be leaving its ICE customers behind, because it’ll also sell combustion-powered variants of the CLA alongside the EV, and apart from an open grille, these look exactly the same. We’ll get more information on these new petrol-powered models in a few months, but for now the EQ versions are in the limelight.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Saloon Powertrain Single, dual-motor EV 85kWh Price Starting from £45,615

Specs and prices

If that doesn’t deter you, the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology is the only version on offer for now, but there are three specifications to choose from: Sport Edition, AMG Line Edition and AMG Line Premium Edition.