The all-electric Audi e-tron GT four-door coupe/saloon is similar to the Porsche Taycan in more than concept, because the pair share a floorpan and 40 per cent of their components. However, Audi’s take on a four-door high-performance EV is a little less hard-core than Porsche’s, trading the latter’s firm suspension and meaty steering for a softer ride and less demanding character. In other words, it rides and drives just as fans of expensive Audis have come to expect. With a roomy five-seat cabin stacked with the latest technology, and has charging speeds that make long distances a breeze, it would be churlish to suggest the e-tron GT is not worth the money. Thanks to spectacular acceleration, impressive ride and handling, easy-driving manners, and a beautifully appointed cabin, the e-tron GT is a thoroughly desirable high-performance saloon. About the Audi e-tron GT If you wanted an all-electric luxury saloon a couple of years ago, the Tesla Model S was the only game in town. It took a few years for the auto industry ‘establishment’ to catch up with Elon Musk’s disruptor company, but products like the Audi e-tron GT and its VW Group stablemate, the Porsche Taycan, reveal a depth of sophistication that some would argue only a dyed-in-the-wool auto-maker can muster. It’s also interesting to note the speed of the VW Group’s response to the new EV world order that Tesla has helped to usher in. The e-Tron GT was the first Audi to be put into production without the use of any physical prototypes, and the first cars left the factory just two years after the concept was revealed in 2018 in Los Angeles. In-between times, the car also appeared in the 2019 Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, with Tony Stark (Iron Man) at the wheel.