If you thought the Audi e-tron GT was flashy, wait until you see the new Ice Race Edition!
Just four examples of the exclusive RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition are coming to the UK, each with a price tag of £150,630
An ultra-exclusive special edition of the Audi RS e-tron GT has been created to mark the 40th anniversary of the Audi Sport GmbH division - the department behind high-performance icons such as the Audi RS 2 Avant and Audi R8 supercar.
The Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition is inspired by the annual GP Ice Race held near Zell am See in the Austrian Alps, which was first staged in 1952 and revived in 2019 after an absence of more than 45 years. The design was also influenced by an e-tron GT ice race concept the brand unveiled earlier this year.
Audi says the car’s striking livery incorporates silver and white accents as a reference to snow crystals and ice lakes, contrasted by the eye-catching purple detailing that’s supposed to represent the similarly vivid shades used for snow sports eyewear. Audi’s traditional four rings at the front and rear have been made white, echoing those seen on the concept car, while the black 21-inch alloy wheels stand out against the snowscape-inspired bodywork.
The design was created in conjunction with the team responsible for the Audi Exclusive personalisation programme, who have been helping Audi’s customers personalise their cars for close to three decades.
The unique colour scheme continues in the cabin, with the Ice Race Edition featuring a two-tone diamond silver and black design with violet contrast stitching, plus extensive amounts of Nappa leather for everything from the seats to the armrests on the doors. The car’s infotainment system also features a bespoke background image that includes the unique number for each of the 99 exclusive editions being made, while the ambient lighting will switch to purple if the mountain button on the screen is pressed.
Other details inside include ventilated and messaging front seats, a 3D audio Bang & Olufsen sound system, head-up display and wealth of driver assistance technology courtesy of the City Assist, Tour and Parking Assistance packs.
The Ice Race Edition also comes with Matrix LED headlights with Audi’s laser light technology, ceramic brakes finished with Anthracite Grey calipers, adaptive air suspension with continuously variable damping, all-wheel-steering and all-wheel-drive thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that produces 590bhp, or 637bhp in boost mode, along with 830Nm of torque. Those power figures are the same as ‘regular’ RS e-tron GT however, as is the Ice Race Edition’s 3.3-second 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed.
Powering those two electric motors is a 94kWh battery that, according to Audi, is good for a range of up to 295 miles in everyday conditions, although it would be considerably less in the freezing cold temperatures you’d experience during an Austrian ice race. Thankfully, with a maximum charging speed of 270kW, a 10-80 per cent top-up takes just 23 minutes.
As we mentioned, 99 examples of the Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition will be made, however just four are coming to the UK, each with a price tag of £150,630 – roughly £30,000 more expensive than the already pricey Audi RS e-tron GT.
