If you thought the Audi e-tron GT was flashy, wait until you see the new Ice Race Edition!

An ultra-exclusive special edition of the Audi RS e-tron GT has been created to mark the 40th anniversary of the Audi Sport GmbH division - the department behind high-performance icons such as the Audi RS 2 Avant and Audi R8 supercar.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition is inspired by the annual GP Ice Race held near Zell am See in the Austrian Alps, which was first staged in 1952 and revived in 2019 after an absence of more than 45 years. The design was also influenced by an e-tron GT ice race concept the brand unveiled earlier this year.

Audi says the car’s striking livery incorporates silver and white accents as a reference to snow crystals and ice lakes, contrasted by the eye-catching purple detailing that’s supposed to represent the similarly vivid shades used for snow sports eyewear. Audi’s traditional four rings at the front and rear have been made white, echoing those seen on the concept car, while the black 21-inch alloy wheels stand out against the snowscape-inspired bodywork.

The design was created in conjunction with the team responsible for the Audi Exclusive personalisation programme, who have been helping Audi’s customers personalise their cars for close to three decades.