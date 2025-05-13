Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range

The Audi e-tron GT received a mid-life update last year, with the revised car being launched in S, RS and RS Performance guises – and now the entry-level ‘quattro’ variant has rejoined the range.

Priced from £89,505, the e-tron GT quattro costs £19,215 less than the next cheapest edition in the range, the S. It’s also only £1,305 more than the cheapest Porsche Taycan, with which the e-tron GT shares its architecture.

Despite being comfortably the cheapest variant by some margin, the e-tron GT quattro uses the same 97kWh battery as the rest of the range - all of which we tested in late 2024. There’s no option of the smaller 82kWh battery that was offered in the Taycan until this year. The e-tron GT quattro comes with a dual-motor layout with a total of 496bhp (576bhp with overboost) - some way off the 669bhp e-tron GT S.

Full technical details haven’t been released, although having the lowest power output in the range will surely mean the quattro edition is the slowest e-tron GT to 62mph. More importantly, however, it’ll offer the longest range in the line-up – 386 miles compared to the S’s 374 miles – thanks in part to weighing 30kg less than the S. As with the other e-tron GTs, it also has the faster 320kW charging that was introduced during the facelift (up from 270kW), meaning 177 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.

The e-tron GT quattro retains the same exterior design as the S with identical 20-inch wheels as standard, along with a body-coloured front grille and rear diffuser. Inside you’ll find a 10.1-inch display in the centre of the dashboard and Audi’s 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’, just as in other e-tron GTs.

While pricing and preliminary information have been revealed, Audi hasn’t started taking orders for the new entry-level e-tron GT just yet. However, we expect the new quattro variant to arrive before the summer.

