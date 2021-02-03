Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Porsche Taycan review

The updated Porsche Taycan is as good as ever and is still one of the best EVs in the world

by: Jordan Katsianis, Sam Naylor
3 Jul 2024
Porsche Taycan - main image26
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£79,845 to £186,945
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Performance and range
  • Agility
  • Interior quality
  • Small boot
  • Costly options
  • Expensive to buy
Find your Porsche Taycan
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£1,191 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The Porsche Taycan is one of our favourite electric cars. If you can afford one, its combination of exciting handling, incredible performance and superb long-distance comfort means it’s a fantastic choice. It keeps up with Tesla’s tech offering and straight-line speed while offering hugely better interior quality and driving enjoyment than the Model S.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In 2024 Porsche introduced a facelifted model with even more range, better efficiency and faster acceleration. There’s no bad model in the range, as even the entry-level Taycan is as fast, efficient and comfortable as you could ever want.

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Four-door saloon

Powertrain

89kWh (82.3kWh useable) battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive

105kWh (97kWh useable) battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive

105kWh (97kWh useable) battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive

Safety

5-star Euro NCAP (2019)

Warranty

3yrs/unlimited miles

Porsche Taycan: price, specs and rivals

The Porsche Taycan arrived in 2019 and proved that an electric car can offer almost everything a sports car can. It’s as sharp to drive as you’d want from a car made by Porsche, yet it’s also comfortable, relaxing and easy to drive. It’s fast, has loads of range and charges rapidly, too. If you can afford it, it’s one of the best EVs.

There’s a hugely varied range: the four-door saloon is what we’ll cover here, but there’s also a five-door hatchback (or estate, depending how you look at it) called the Porsche Taycan Sport Tursimo and a high-riding Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo variant as well. Each has various models including the 4S, Turbo, Turbo S and Turbo GT with different power outputs.

There are battery options as well - on the Taycan and Taycan 4S you pick between the Performance Battery and the Performance Battery Plus, the latter offering slightly more range and power output and costing about £4,500 more.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

You’ll pay around £86,500 for an entry-level Taycan, although we reckon this model is so good there’s no need to choose a more expensive model. If you want more, the Taycan 4S costs from about £96,000. Upgrading to the Turbo model means the price surges to just over £134,000, while the Turbo S costs nearly £161,500. At the top of the range, the flagship Turbo GT is almost £186,500 - with or without the Weissach Package.

If you go for the base model, you get a range of up to 367 miles and a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds, which is more than fast enough for us. The Performance Battery Plus improves the range figure to 421 miles, which might be worthwhile for those wanting to cover long distances. As you go up the performance figures get more and more silly, topping out at 0-60mph in 2.2 seconds in the flagship Turbo GT model.

Porsche Taycan - rear tracking26

Electric motors, performance & drive

To drive, the Porsche Taycan hides its bulk remarkably well, tackling B-road corners with supreme control and composure, yet still feels as refined and comfortable as the brilliant Panamera over long distances. Acceleration is beyond anything you could ever need on the road in all versions. Read more about the Porsche Taycan's electric motors, performance and drive here…

Range, charging and running costs

Ultra rapid charging (270kW for the regular battery and 320kW for the larger Performance Plus pack) means you can top-up from 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes at a compatible rapid charger. That’s incredibly impressive when the battery is this large, because you’ll add a huge amount of range. The larger battery option provides up to around 421 miles of range when fully charged. Read more about the Porsche Taycan's range, charging and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The Taycan’s interior is high-quality and packed with tech. The 2024 update saw some slight improvements to the infotainment set-up, but it (thankfully) remained just as impressive as before. The drive mode switch on the steering wheel is present in all versions of the Taycan now, too. Read more about the Porsche Taycan's interior, design and technology

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Porsche Taycan isn’t the most practical because it’s more of a four-seater rather than a roomy five-seat family car. However, comfort is a strong point, as the seats are perfectly positioned and supportive over long trips. There’s always the more spacious Sport Turismo model if you need more interior space, though. Read more about the Porsche Taycan's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

There’s no reason to think the Taycan will be unreliable, especially as electric cars have fewer moving parts to go wrong than petrol and diesel cars. Porsche topped the list of manufacturers in our 2023 Driver Power poll, with owners' ownership highlights being the build quality, performance, and driving experience. Read more about the Porsche Taycan's reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Porsche Taycan?

The Porsche Taycan remains one of our favourite electric cars. It’s not the most affordable electric car out there, but the entry-level Taycan has such a breadth of abilities that help justify its price. The updates that have brought better efficiency, faster charging, and even more rapid acceleration only improve an already brilliant package. 

If you are looking for a sporty EV with ultimate performance, there’s also a version for you: the Turbo versions offer sub-3-second 0-60mph times and impressive handling to match. For the ultimate electric car, you can’t go far wrong with any version of the Taycan.

Frequently Asked Questions

It’s one of the best electric cars ever made and it has all the characteristics we expect of a Porsche. We think it’s a fantastic buy, as long as you can afford one.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Taycan

Show me:
Premium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan - Premium Electric Car of the Year 2024
Awards
3 Jul 2024

Premium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan is the 2024 Auto Express Premium Electric Car of the Year, with the BMW i4 and Volvo EX30 commended
Best estate cars to buy 2024
Best estate cars - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Jun 2024

Best estate cars to buy 2024

A good estate car delivers practicality, space and low running costs - here are the 10 best estates on sale in the UK today
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Jun 2024

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
New Porsche Taycan facelift 2024 review: fast, efficient and brilliant
Porsche Taycan facelift - front
Road tests
29 May 2024

New Porsche Taycan facelift 2024 review: fast, efficient and brilliant

The updated Porsche Taycan is faster to drive, charges quicker and is incredibly efficient
New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review: a ferocious performance EV
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - front
Road tests
10 Apr 2024

New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT review: a ferocious performance EV

The 1,020bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo perfectly demonstrates what the German brand is capable of in EV era
Hardcore 1,093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT does 0-62mph in 2.2 seconds
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - front action
News
11 Mar 2024

Hardcore 1,093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT does 0-62mph in 2.2 seconds

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the most powerful series-production car the brand has ever made, and has already set record laps at Laguna Seca and the…
New max power Porsche Taycan ‘Turbo GT’ teased with reveal days away
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - silhouette teaser image
News
4 Mar 2024

New max power Porsche Taycan ‘Turbo GT’ teased with reveal days away

The new range-topping version of the recently updated Porsche Taycan is expected to produce more than 1,000bhp
Porsche Taycan 2024 updates revealed: 0-62mph in 2.4s with the new 938bhp Turbo S
Porsche Taycan - front
News
7 Feb 2024

Porsche Taycan 2024 updates revealed: 0-62mph in 2.4s with the new 938bhp Turbo S

Porsche’s superstar EV has been given a fresh design and plenty of updates under the skin to keep it on top
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2024

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
New top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo blitzes Nürburgring lap in 7:07.55
Porsche Taycan Turbo - front tracking
News
2 Jan 2024

New top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo blitzes Nürburgring lap in 7:07.55

A prototype of Porsche’s forthcoming 1,000bhp Taycan has lapped the ‘Ring 26 seconds faster than before
New Porsche Taycan facelift unmasked on Nurburgring
Porsche Taycan facelift - front tracking
News
26 Oct 2023

New Porsche Taycan facelift unmasked on Nurburgring

Buyers can expect the updated Taycan to arrive in 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement
New 2023 Porsche Taycan range-topper spied without camouflage
Porsche Taycan GT - cornering
News
13 Sep 2023

New 2023 Porsche Taycan range-topper spied without camouflage

Most powerful Taycan yet will have hypercar performance
Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT heater failures leave owners in the cold
Porsche Taycan
News
10 Feb 2023

Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT heater failures leave owners in the cold

The Porsche Taycan heater matrix issue affecting over 800 vehicles in the UK also affects owners of Audi e-tron GT models. There is a fix, but parts a…
Top 10 best fast estate cars
Best fast estates - header image
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2023

Top 10 best fast estate cars

Blistering pace and excellent space, here are the best fast estate cars in the world
New Porsche Taycan 2023 review
Porsche Taycan - front
Road tests
6 Jan 2023

New Porsche Taycan 2023 review

Software tweaks improve the already-excellent Porsche Taycan
The best long-term car tests 2022
Best long-term tests 2022- header image
Car group tests
30 Dec 2022

The best long-term car tests 2022

These are our favourite long-term cars from the past year
Track-focused Porsche Taycan model could be on its way to the UK
Porsche Taycan Turbo S - front tracking
News
20 Dec 2022

Track-focused Porsche Taycan model could be on its way to the UK

Porsche's high-performance kit helped the Taycan to set a Nurburgring record, and it could soon be offered to customers
Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: long-term test
Porsche Taycan long termer final report - header
Long-term tests
15 Dec 2022

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: long-term test

Final report: we loved our Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and Porsche is already fixing the few issues we had
Porsche Taycan vs Porsche Panamera: 2022 twin-test review
Porsche Taycan vs Porsche Panamera
Car group tests
1 Oct 2022

Porsche Taycan vs Porsche Panamera: 2022 twin-test review

Two Porsches, two estates, two grand tourers, but two very different powertrains. Is the Taycan or Panamera number one?
Porsche Taycan sets new Nurburgring electric production car record
Porsche Taycan on Nurburgring - front action
News
11 Aug 2022

Porsche Taycan sets new Nurburgring electric production car record

Porsche EV takes the title from the Tesla Model S Plaid, which set previous record last year
Porsche Taycan recalled over faulty airbags
Porsche Taycan
News
29 Jul 2022

Porsche Taycan recalled over faulty airbags

The recall affects over 40,000 Porsche Taycans worldwide
New Porsche Taycan update adds up to 31 miles of range
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo long termer - first report full front
News
19 Jul 2022

New Porsche Taycan update adds up to 31 miles of range

The fresh update won’t be delivered over-the-air, but will give the Porsche Taycan extra range and more efficient charging after a visit to a dealersh…
New Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 review
Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo - front
Road tests
14 Dec 2021

New Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 review

The new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo adds a bigger boot and more headroom to the electric supercar’s growing range
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content