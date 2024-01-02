New top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo blitzes Nürburgring lap in 7:07.55

Porsche has set a blistering lap time around the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife in a new top-spec version of the updated Taycan that it plans to debut in the next few months. The lap time for the 13-mile German circuit of 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds represents a 26-second improvement on the mark of the previous Taycan Turbo S set back in 2022, hinting at some major upgrades to the EVs powertrain and chassis.

Driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern in August of 2023, the car that completed the lap is close to the production version according to Porsche. Only essential safety elements such as the roll cage, racing bucket seats and belts were added. Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan model line said: “Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars, and the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time.”

Yet beyond the super fast lap time, Porsche is still hesitant to mention exactly what changes have been applied to the new Taycan flagship.

The prototype itself shows off some new elements such as a new front bumper with a more defined splitter and GT3 RS-style front and rear air deflectors. Also visible is a static rear wing, although the rear bumper remains out of sight in these images. We can also note a different wheel design probably running a specialised set of Michelin high performance EV tyres.