Best cars & vans

Best hypercars 2025

Extraordinarily fast and exceedingly rare, these are the best hypercars of all-time

By:Antony Ingram
12 May 2025
Best hypercars - header image September 202411

Hypercars are the most powerful, fastest, rarest and most expensive vehicles on the roads. At one point, supercars were considered the pinnacle of desirability and performance on four wheels, but that all changed in 1992 when the McLaren F1 burst onto the scene.

Since then, competition among manufacturers to build faster, rarer and more exclusive driving machines has seen the development of a new breed of exotic cars – the hypercar class. With powerhouses like Ferrari and Porsche and smaller but more exclusive operations such as Koenigsegg, Pagani, and now Gordon Murray Automotive all vying for a piece of the action, we’ve picked out ten of the best hypercars ever built.

Supercars are impressive feats of engineering, but they don’t come close to the performance of the most powerful hypercars. Don’t be surprised if a hypercar promises double or even triple the power of what we currently think of as a supercar, as it's not uncommon to see these exotic machines produce power figures way over 1,000bhp. 

The very best hypercars often feature technology derived from the top tiers of motorsport with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG implementing genuine Formula One and World Endurance Championship racing components into their offerings, with an asking price reflecting this cutting-edge technology. Money is no object in the hypercar class, as manufacturers try to outdo each other with exclusive creations that are only within reach for a very select group of buyers.

The modern hypercar isn’t just limited to combustion engine power, either. Plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains are becoming increasingly common, pushing overall power and torque figures to new heights. Electric hypercars such as the Rimac Nevera, the Pininfarina Battista and the Lotus Evija produce nearly 2,000bhp, ensuring they’re among the most powerful road cars ever created, with top speeds well over 200mph.

Over the past few years, the market for these machines has become increasingly competitive, with an array of new models arriving on the scene. To celebrate, we’ve put together this definitive list of the fastest, rarest and most expensive hypercars to ever grace a showroom.

What are the best hypercars ever built?

CarEnginePower0-62mphTop speed
McLaren F16.1-litre V12618bhp3.2 sec (to 60mph)243mph
Bugatti Chiron8.0-litre quad turbo W161,479bhp2.4 sec261mph
Mercedes-AMG ONE1.6-litre turbo V6 hybrid1,049bhp2.9 sec219mph
Koenigsegg Agera RS5.0-litre twin-turbo V81,341bhp2.9 sec278mph
Pagani Huayra BC6.0-litre twin-turbo V12754bhp3.2 sec235mph
Porsche 918 Spyder4.6-litre V8 hybrid875bhp2.6 sec214mph
GMA T.334.0-litre V12607bhpN/AN/A
Ferrari LaFerrari6.3-litre V12 hybrid950bhp2.6 sec220mph
Aston Martin Valkyrie6.5-litre V12 hybrid1,139bhp2.6 sec215mph
Rimac Nevera4x electric motors1,888bhp2.0 sec258mph

Frequently Asked Questions

The term hypercar really emerged out of the need to categorise a new breed of performance car that was making models classed as mere supercars look faintly inadequate. In the hypercar class, money is no object. These are machines that push the boundaries with obscene power outputs, advanced materials, groundbreaking aerodynamics and, of course, mindblowing price tags. Often built in very small production runs that sell out before the car is even officially announced, the hypercar is the pinnacle of automotive exclusivity and excess.

Check out our best sports carsbest supercars and best hot hatchbacks lists...

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

