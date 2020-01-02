Best hypercars 2025
Extraordinarily fast and exceedingly rare, these are the best hypercars of all-time
Hypercars are the most powerful, fastest, rarest and most expensive vehicles on the roads. At one point, supercars were considered the pinnacle of desirability and performance on four wheels, but that all changed in 1992 when the McLaren F1 burst onto the scene.
Since then, competition among manufacturers to build faster, rarer and more exclusive driving machines has seen the development of a new breed of exotic cars – the hypercar class. With powerhouses like Ferrari and Porsche and smaller but more exclusive operations such as Koenigsegg, Pagani, and now Gordon Murray Automotive all vying for a piece of the action, we’ve picked out ten of the best hypercars ever built.
Supercars are impressive feats of engineering, but they don’t come close to the performance of the most powerful hypercars. Don’t be surprised if a hypercar promises double or even triple the power of what we currently think of as a supercar, as it's not uncommon to see these exotic machines produce power figures way over 1,000bhp.
The very best hypercars often feature technology derived from the top tiers of motorsport with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG implementing genuine Formula One and World Endurance Championship racing components into their offerings, with an asking price reflecting this cutting-edge technology. Money is no object in the hypercar class, as manufacturers try to outdo each other with exclusive creations that are only within reach for a very select group of buyers.
The modern hypercar isn’t just limited to combustion engine power, either. Plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains are becoming increasingly common, pushing overall power and torque figures to new heights. Electric hypercars such as the Rimac Nevera, the Pininfarina Battista and the Lotus Evija produce nearly 2,000bhp, ensuring they’re among the most powerful road cars ever created, with top speeds well over 200mph.
Over the past few years, the market for these machines has become increasingly competitive, with an array of new models arriving on the scene. To celebrate, we’ve put together this definitive list of the fastest, rarest and most expensive hypercars to ever grace a showroom.
What are the best hypercars ever built?
|Car
|Engine
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|McLaren F1
|6.1-litre V12
|618bhp
|3.2 sec (to 60mph)
|243mph
|Bugatti Chiron
|8.0-litre quad turbo W16
|1,479bhp
|2.4 sec
|261mph
|Mercedes-AMG ONE
|1.6-litre turbo V6 hybrid
|1,049bhp
|2.9 sec
|219mph
|Koenigsegg Agera RS
|5.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|1,341bhp
|2.9 sec
|278mph
|Pagani Huayra BC
|6.0-litre twin-turbo V12
|754bhp
|3.2 sec
|235mph
|Porsche 918 Spyder
|4.6-litre V8 hybrid
|875bhp
|2.6 sec
|214mph
|GMA T.33
|4.0-litre V12
|607bhp
|N/A
|N/A
|Ferrari LaFerrari
|6.3-litre V12 hybrid
|950bhp
|2.6 sec
|220mph
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|6.5-litre V12 hybrid
|1,139bhp
|2.6 sec
|215mph
|Rimac Nevera
|4x electric motors
|1,888bhp
|2.0 sec
|258mph
