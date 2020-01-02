Best sports cars to buy 2025
Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
While the market for sports cars has become smaller in recent years, there are still plenty of cars that can deliver the most exhilarating experience on four wheels. There’s also a mix of body styles, layouts and power outputs to choose from. Yet the very best sports cars are great at prioritising driving enjoyment and engagement.
There’s a sports car to suit nearly every budget. For less than £30,000, the Mazda MX-5 offers a pure, traditional roadster experience with its low power and rear-wheel-drive set-up. Those with a little more cash can secure some American muscle in the shape of a Ford Mustang, which takes a very different approach to driving thrills.
Cars such as the Porsche 718 Cayman hit the sports car sweet spot though, offering lots of power and thrilling handling that can rival much more expensive supercars. At the higher end of the spectrum, you’ll find incredibly fast and exciting sports cars, such as the BMW M2 and Porsche 911, which also boast excellent day-to-day usability.
You’re not just limited to petrol-power these days. There are pure-electric sports cars to choose from now, too. As well as being cheaper to run, cars such as the MG Cyberster offer a distinctive experience of great straight-line performance combined with EV refinement.
Whether you’re picking a petrol or electric model, efficiency won’t be a priority; if you’re worried about frequent fuel or charging stops then a sports car won’t be ideal. Yet looking at whole-life costs on cars like this is sensible; certain examples, especially limited-run models, hold their value well, so consider this when choosing.
Our experts have thoroughly tested every sports car on sale in the UK, and based on their in-depth verdicts, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10. Read on to discover our selections.
Compare the best sports cars
|Best sports car ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|BMW M2
|£69,000
|4.5
|2
|Porsche 911
|£104,000
|4.5
|3
|Mazda MX-5
|£28,600
|5
|4
|Ford Mustang
|£58,500
|4.5
|5
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|£53,800
|4.5
|6
|BMW M3/M4
|£89,700
|4.5
|7
|Maserati GranTurismo
|£125,400
|4.5
|8
|Lotus Emira
|£79,500
|4
|9
|MG Cyberster
|£55,200
|4
|10
|Morgan Plus Four
|£76,000
|4
Scroll down for the mini-reviews on each or our top 10 best sports cars, or use the links in the table above to jump to a particular sports car..
1. BMW M2
- Auto Express Coupe of the Year 2025
- Prices from £69,000
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
As a compact sports car, the BMW M2 excels, offering almost supercar-levels of performance and nimble handling.
Its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine produces 473bhp and 600Nm of torque, and feels well matched to either the manual or automatic gearbox options.
At 1,705kg, the M2 has put on the pounds in its latest guise, but the driving experience is exactly what you’d hope for in a two-door M car. The M2’s chassis provides incredible sharpness and balance, making it more engaging than larger BMW M cars. A 530bhp M2 CS variant is also available, although at over £92,000, it’s considerably pricier than the standard car.
With your sensible hat on, the M2 is usable day-to-day, too. There’s a 390-litre boot, three-way split folding rear seats, and despite the BMW’s power, more than 30mpg is achievable on a cruise. The tyres are wide and sit on 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rims at the rear, but the M2 rides well for a sports car, too.
Just be careful on BMW’s configurator when building your M2: ‘Individual paint’ costs well over £4,000, so we’d recommend sticking with the range of metallics that cost less than £600.
The BMW M2 almost sits in a class of its own because you’ll be hard-pressed to find another two-door, four-seat, rear-drive and a powerful straight-six engine. The Porsche Cayman comes close with its 4.0-litre flat-six, although it’s only a two-seater, while the Mercedes-AMG 45 S comes close to matching the BMW on power and agility but doesn’t have the same swooping coupe body.
“The fact the BMW M2 is also available with a manual gearbox, a rarity these days, and the BMW’s rise to the top of the class is assured. Make no mistake, the M2 is an absolute triumph.” - James Disdale, Auto Express contributor
2. Porsche 911
- Prices from £104,000
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
The 992 generation is the most complete and rounded Porsche 911 to date; it’s fast, sophisticated and entirely usable in everyday life, thanks to its high-quality cabin. The current crop of Carrera S and 4S models are just as fast as the Carrera GTS from the previous generation, such is the pace of the 911’s continued evolution.
There are a number of Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa versions of the 992 generation to choose from. At the top of the tree is the savage 641bhp Turbo S variant, which can manage the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.7 seconds and go on to a 205mph top speed. Regardless of which version you choose, though, all versions of the 992 911 offer plenty of performance across the board.
The 911’s breadth of ability is what impresses most. It performs as an engaging sports car, a long-legged tourer and a comfortable companion, all regardless of road conditions and with a remarkable amount of ease - there’s also a surprising amount of luggage and cubby space, too.
The list of Porsche 911 rivals isn’t as simple as it once was and it all depends on the specific model you’re looking at. The BMW M4 is the most obvious rival to the entry-level Carrera, while also being almost £10,000 cheaper. Start moving up the 911 range and supercars like the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20 start coming into play.
“All 911s have such high thresholds of grip that you have to be driving at quite some speed to unsettle them. In wet or cold weather, the 911’s inherent balance is more tangible, with the front end still needing to be managed for understeer and the tail displaying a pendulum effect due to the rear-heavy weight distribution.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
3. Mazda MX-5
- Prices from £28,600
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
The Mazda MX-5 is one of the very best driver’s cars on the market, regardless of its relatively low price. There aren’t many small, fun-to-drive, rear-wheel-drive sports cars available on sale now, so the bulk of the MX-5’s rivals are front-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks.
The MX-5 may not have the everyday practicality of some of its rivals, but the level of involvement behind the wheel puts this small Japanese sports car in another league. Power comes from a fizzy 2.0-litre petrol engine, but the car is less about outright performance and focused more on sharp handling and enjoyment.
Its manual gearbox is one of the very best of its kind and provides a welcome dose of engagement, while the light, direct steering gives feedback by the bucketload. Speaking of buckets, the MX-5’s seats are supportive rather than incredibly figure-hugging, however, the cabin is incredibly snug, so taller drivers may struggle to fit.
The Mazda MX-5 is one of the more affordable sports cars available, so the majority of its sports car rivals hail from the used market. Both the BMW Z4 and Porsche Boxster are huge talents in their own right, feel much more up-market compared to the Mazda, and can both be had for similar money as a new MX-5.
“Back-to-basics driving thrills are what the Mazda MX-5 has always been about – and the latest version doesn’t disappoint. Despite its lower price, it’s a driver’s car that deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as much more expensive performance cars” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
4. Ford Mustang
- Prices from £58,500
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
Many of the cars on this list place at least some focus on agility, and while the latest Ford Mustang is much more capable in the corners than its ancestors, it’s still a full-fat V8 muscle car at heart.
There’s a decent helping of tech inside but the Mustang still has a delightfully analogue feel about it, especially if you opt for the satisfying six six-speed manual gearbox.
If you’re a fan of the open air, there is a convertible variant available. However, the hard-top feels considerably stiffer on the move, so this is the one we’d go for.
Unfortunately, old-school V8 brawn does come at the cost of equally old-school efficiency, so don’t expect much over 20mpg. If you’re eco-conscious, look away now as the Mustang also emits 274g/km of CO2.
There aren’t any Mustang rivals which have a thumping V8 engine under the bonnet, so you’ll have to settle for six-cylinder, or even four-cylinder, cars. The BMW M2 on this list is significantly more expensive than the Mustang, but it is much more rewarding to drive. A left-field option is the Alpine A110, but has half the cylinders and a very different approach.
“For all its ability as a driver’s car, the Mustang’s credentials as a long-distance cruiser manage to exceed even those high standards – this is a model that really lives up to its GT billing.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
5. Porsche 718 Cayman
- Prices from £53,800
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
The Porsche 718 Cayman may be the German manufacturer’s entry-level coupe model, but it offers a blend of performance and handling that has seen the Cayman remain among our favourite sports machines. Even seven years after we first saw the 718 Cayman, it is still worthy of its praise.
In contrast to its big brother, the 911, most versions of the 718 make do with a four-cylinder engine. Standard and T editions get 296bhp, while S models receive a boost to 345bhp, and the GTS ups this even further to 400bhp from its six-cylinder engine. All versions of this four-cylinder unit are effective rather than emotive, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for an exciting soundtrack.
The six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearboxes are great to use, and you’ll quickly forget about the lack of a great noise once you come to a set of corners. Beautiful steering, huge grip and a brilliantly damped ride all combine to make the 718 one of the very best sports cars from a driver’s perspective. It’s more expensive than some rivals, but Porsche’s expertise should prove to be worth the extra pounds.
The Porsche Cayman is a great all-round sports car, but rivals like the Alpine A110 or Lotus Emira are slightly sharper to drive.
“The Porsche 718 Cayman is a driving enthusiast's dream and is more than capable of lining up confidently alongside its 911 sibling, even if it doesn’t quite have the same zingy soundtrack.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
6. BMW M3/M4
- Prices from £89,700
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
The current generation BMW M3 and M4 may have controversial designs, but the German manufacturer continues its tradition of mastering driver appeal on the road and track, all while creating a package that’s easy to use as an everyday car, should you choose to.
This German duo feature BMW’s coveted xDrive four-wheel drive and a six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine under their respective bonnets. Competition variants pump out 523bhp, while the latest 542bhp M3 CS Touring is a track-focused yet practical estate car.
Don’t let the lack of a manual gearbox fool you, though, because these cars are proper members of the highly coveted M Division family and definitely worthy of a place on this list.
If you’re after more practicality and exclusivity, the most obvious alternative to the BMW M3 saloon or M4 is the BMW M3 Touring, which only costs £2,000 more than the M3 saloon. Look beyond BMW and rivals like the Mercedes-AMG C-Class should also be considered.
“Surprisingly good practicality has always been a hallmark of the BMW M3, and this latest model is no exception. The rear seats offer enough legroom and headroom for three adults, although the M3 works best as a four-seater, with the centre rear armrest folded down for additional comfort.” - Gavin Braithwaite-Smith, Auto Express contributor
7. Maserati GranTurismo
- Prices from £125,400
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
The Maserati GranTurismo is built for demolishing long-distance trips with ease, but being a Maserati it has to be ready for any fun along the way.
The old car featured a soulful, Ferrari-sourced V8, but the new one has a twin-turbo V6. Although what the GranTurismo lacks in cylinder count, it makes up for in sheer performance: 542bhp allows for a 3.5-second 0-62mph time and it’ll nudge 200mph.
A well calibrated all-wheel drive system means all that power is rarely wasted, while the car is agile, too. If you wanted to opt for a fully-electric car, then you’re in luck as there’s also an electric Folgore version.
Inside the cabin, the Maserati GranTurismo is covered in swathes of leather, as you’d expect with an Italian GT car. It is really comfortable on the move, with the ride only becoming flustered over the most sharp intrusions.
The Maserati GranTurismo isn’t a cheap car, and in top-spec Trofeo guise puts it right in the firing line of the likes of the Bentley Continental GT, although the Bentley feels much heavier on the road and is more thirsty.
“The steering has a quick ratio and is a little light on feel, but in combination with the fluid suspension, the set-up manages to create a GT that feels unusually light on its feet, with the package backed up by serious straight-line performance and impressive grip.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer
8. Lotus Emira
- Prices from £79,500
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
It was pretty much inevitable that a Lotus would appear on this list, and the Emira is a notable car for Lotus because it’s the last combustion-powered model to wear this esteemed badge. Don’t be too upset, though, because the Evija and Emeya have recently proved Lotus’s ability to build exciting EVs.
The Lotus Emira isn’t much of a game-changer in terms of tech and performance, but it still offers the lightweight agility that Lotus has become renowned for.
Power is provided by either a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, and both will launch the Lotus from 0-62mph in well under five seconds. When it’s time to move from the straights into the corners, there are very few cars that can improve on the Emira’s handling, balance and grip.
Very few cars are able to rival the way the Emira handles when the road gets twisty. The Porsche Cayman is the closest to the Emira and gives you more options when speccing the car to your preferences of how it should drive. The Alpine A110 could also be a consideration as it undercuts the Emira on price and kerbweight.
“The Lotus Emira performs the role of a civilised sports car very well indeed. The ride quality, always a Lotus strong point, is calm, soothing, and feels well-damped, and it rides more quietly than rivals like the Porsche Cayman.” - Antony Ingram, Auto Express contributor
9. MG Cyberster
- Prices from £55,200
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
Even though the last MG sports car, the TF, was axed in 2011, mentioning MG to just about anyone will immediately evoke memories of Britain’s four-wheeled sporting greats. After more than a decade focusing on low-cost family cars and electric cars, MG has finally introduced an all-new sports car to its line-up.
All-electric convertibles are a rare breed, especially ones that feel easy and predictable on the road, while offering a usable range – the rear-wheel-drive MG Cyberster can do 316 miles on a charge. The dual-motor version is blisteringly quick, but you lose 40 miles of range as a result. Yet with nearly 500bhp and a 3.2-second 0-62mph time, it’s a novel experience, especially with no noise to back up that performance.
Step inside via the incredibly unsubtle scissor doors and you’ll be presented with a driver-focused cabin that’s adorned with plenty of fancy materials, and these set the Cyberster firmly at the top of the modern MG range.
The car definitely looks the part and thankfully it provides a driving experience to match. Although it weighs nearly two tonnes, the MG Cyberster feels surprisingly agile from behind the wheel.
With a starting price of over £50,000, the MG Cyberster is in the same ballpark as the Porsche Boxster. The Boxster is much more engaging to drive when the road gets twisty, despite being down on power compared to the Cyberster.
“The ride is smooth, it's searingly quick in a straight line and those doors will be a talking point every time you use them. MG has steered the Cyberster away from being an MGB copy and placed a focus on grand touring, which the Cyberster is great at.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
10. Morgan Plus Four
- Prices from £76,000
|Pros
|
|Cons
|
While all of the cars on this list will put a smile on their driver’s face, the Morgan Plus Four will also bring plenty of joy to passers-by.
Along with its charming appearance, this unashamedly retro roadster does an excellent job of combining modern and traditional characteristics. Perhaps the best example of this can be found underneath, where a wooden frame is mounted to an aluminium chassis.
Powering the Plus Four is a two-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that’s sourced from BMW. This produces 255bhp and 350Nm of torque when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox. Alternatively, you can have a BMW eight-speed automatic, with a boost in torque up to 400Nm. Either way, the wind in your hair will certainly be bracing.
The Morgan Plus Four is a very distinctive car, so the natural rival to the Plus Four is the Morgan Supersport. The Supersport has all the same driving qualities as its sibling with crisp handling and a strong engine line-up, but also has road presence which can rival the most exotic supercars.
“A gentle run along a twisty road is where the Plus Four feels at its best. Roof down at 40-50mph on a summer’s evening, with the view of those curving wings ahead of you, the Morgan feels special in a way that few cars can match.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
How to choose the best sports car
It’s common sense, but it pays to have a very good idea of your needs before setting foot in a showroom or beginning your online hunt.
Does it suit your needs?
Most sports cars will make some compromises on practicality, while limited load space and room for just two adults may not quite match your lifestyle. Similarly, larger performance machines will be more expensive to run, so there’s a balance to be found if you plan to use your sports car as your sole transport.
Convertible or hard-top?
At the cheaper end of the market, it makes sense to decide whether or not you want a convertible. Modern soft-tops are far more sophisticated than ever before – with the roof up or down – but at high speeds one with a cheaper fabric top will be less refined than the equivalent coupe. Again, a compromise may be required if you want the option of wind-in-the-hair motoring.
Properly test drive the car
Once you’ve decided on your requirements and budget, the next step should always be a test drive. Make sure you take the car to a proper twisty road and get a feel for its responses.
Pay attention to the steering, gearshift, pedals, suspension and performance through the gears; it’s likely you’ll be buying a sports car to have fun, so make sure you feel able to enjoy yourself.
Also check that you can fit behind the steering wheel; many sports cars can feel a little cramped inside if you’re more than six feet tall. If you plan on going on local day trips, or road trips further afield, make sure the car has enough storage space for all your luggage and anything else you’ll be taking with you.
The sports-car market is filled with models from prestigious brands. Picking one of these is a good idea if you can afford it, because their residual values will be relatively high. That’s a good thing if you’re buying on a PCP deal, too; high residuals usually equal relatively low monthly payments. Just don’t get too carried away with expensive options.
