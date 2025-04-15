Morgan Supersport review

There are also some sensational colours to choose from with the Supersport, including various finishes of solid, metallic and three-stage pearl. The lighter metallics looked great to us, really accentuating the curves that are smoother than on the harder-edged Plus Six.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

There’s not much in the way of an infotainment in the Morgan - sticking a huge display inside would not only look out of place, it would also probably alienate every potential customer interested in being whisked off to a world before apps, touchscreens and even the internet.

The Sennheiser Audio system is carried over from the Plus Six, with additional actuators fitted behind the dash and under the seats, and redesigned door speakers. There’s also now wireless calling with Bluetooth connectivity and – get this – active noise cancellation, to make the feature usable with the top down.

Expert view, on design

“The Supersport’s design shares quite a lot with the Midsummer - which helps differentiates the Supersport from the Plus Six and, just as importantly, the Plus Four. Morgan has been careful to implement just enough handy 21st-century technology without sacrificing the Supersport’s old-school style.” - Alastair Crooks, Senior News Reporter. Tested the Morgan Supersport in Spain.

Boot space & practicality

Pros Cons Electronically opening bootlid

Able to switch between hard-top and soft-top

Boot can house the doors Not a large boot even for a sports car

Getting in and out isn’t the easiest

Not much interior stowage

Morgan recognises that its cars aren’t typically bought to sit on driveways by themselves, but the firm does want the Supersport to be usable throughout the year on more occasions than older models allow. The Supersport doesn’t claim to be the most practical sports car ever made, although Morgan has taken very welcome steps to make it easier to live with. The boot, for instance, isn’t the biggest, but it’ll house a weekend bag and, crucially, the removable upper sections of the doors. The boot can also open automatically via the key. Behind the seats you’ll find some extra storage and there’s a proper glovebox rather than the Plus Six’s mesh net.

Sitting in the Morgan with the roof on, even tall adults well over six feet will be able to get comfortable. The driving position is excellent, although there’s very little in the way of armrests are unless you remove the doors altogether. We found that the cabin had plenty of room for two adults, despite that narrow centre console.

Dimensions Length 4,110mm Width 1,805mm Height 1,290mm Number of seats Two Boot space N/A

Expert view, on practicality

“If practicality is a key consideration when you’re shopping for your next sports car, then the Supersport might not be ideal. However, there have been steps taken off the back of customer feedback, such as the phone holder and boot storage, which will go down well with traditional Morgan fans.” - Alastair Crooks, Senior News Reporter. Tested the Morgan Supersport in Spain.

