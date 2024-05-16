Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ultra-exclusive Morgan Midsummer speedster is a hot ticket for the hot weather

Morgan has teamed up with Pininfarina to create the Midsummer, just 50 examples of which will be built – and they’re all sold

by: Ellis Hyde
16 May 2024
Morgan Midsummer - front24

Behold, the exquisite and extremely exclusive Morgan Midsummer. It’s the result of a collaboration between the British sports car maker and Italian design house, Pininfarina, a pair that have more than two centuries of coachbuilding experience between them.

The Midsummer is billed as a reinterpretation of the simple yet timeless Morgan silhouette. The design is said to be inspired by classic open-top, two-seat racing cars – known in Italy as ‘Barchetta’ – and meant to evoke the elegance of cars from the 1930s and 40s. But there are also elements from Pininfarina’s own forward-looking design language. 

The body is made of hand beaten aluminium panels that take more than 250 hours to produce. Morgan’s signature round headlights and horseshoe grille are present and correct, but Pininfarina has added piano key-inspired louvres to the traditional long bonnet and subtly changed the front wings to improve aerodynamics. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The elongated rear deck is one of the most noticeable differences between the Midsummer and Morgan’s other sports cars. Meanwhile, the lightweight forged 19-inch wheels, designed exclusively for the Midsummer, are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres with just the right amount of sidewall to create a classic aesthetic.

Morgan Midsummer - rear24

The wood used in Morgan’s cars has usually been hidden from view, with the aluminium body panels hand-formed over the top of an ash wood frame. However, the Midsummer celebrates the traditional craftsmanship by using wood for upper parts of the doors, keeping it visible. 

That idea continues inside the Midsummer, with sculpted panels like the centre console hand formed using sustainably sourced teak wood. Each car features nine individually crafted wood sections that take more than 30 hours to create. 

The interior also features analogue dials, designed exclusively for this project and all handmade in the UK. The off-white finish was chosen to match the car’s softer character, while the steering wheel has a forged aluminium centre and a Sennheiser sound system brings a more modern touch. 

Underneath the hand crafted bodywork is Morgan’s latest CX-Generation bonded aluminium platform, a six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Just 50 examples of the Morgan Midsummer will be made, each tailored to its owner’s requirements to ensure each one is unique. Production begins later this year, as Morgan celebrates its 115th birthday, and will continue into 2025.

Before you break-out your cheque book however, every single Midsummer has already been sold. The price tag remains a secret, but Morgan’s other special projects like the Plus Four CX-T cost over £200,000 and we could see the Midsummer commanding an even higher figure.

Click here for all the latest on the new Morgan Plus Four...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best speedsters: the top 9 roofless wonders for intensity and style
Best Speedsters - header image
Best cars & vans

Best speedsters: the top 9 roofless wonders for intensity and style

For some, these cars are the ultimate in no-compromise motoring, but would you splash out a fortune on one?
14 Apr 2024
New Pininfarina Battista Reversario hypercar is the Yin to the Anniversario’s Yang
Pininfarina Battista Reversario and Anniversario
News

New Pininfarina Battista Reversario hypercar is the Yin to the Anniversario’s Yang

The Reversario is a bespoke commision of the all-electric Battista hypercar
11 Apr 2024
Electric Morgan Super3: XP-1 project maps the brand’s EV future
Morgan XP-1 concept - front
News

Electric Morgan Super3: XP-1 project maps the brand’s EV future

One of Britain’s most traditional sports car manufacturers is looking ahead with its EV development
6 Dec 2023
Morgan and Pininfarina teaming up for mysterious coachbuilding project
Morgan-Pininfarina teaser
News

Morgan and Pininfarina teaming up for mysterious coachbuilding project

More details about the project will be announced in 2024, when Morgan will celebrate its 115th birthday
9 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand
Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift international drive
Road tests

New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand

Skoda's family car hero gets a little bit better with the latest facelift, and it was pretty good to start with.
14 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content