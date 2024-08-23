Best sounding cars

It seems that we’re at a crossroads when it comes to the sorts of noises coming out from our favourite new performance cars. On the one hand, changing EU legislation and new technologies like hybridisation means cars are getting quieter, and the noises they do make are digitally generated.

On the other, manufacturers have never focused so much on the theatrics of combustion, with valved exhausts, cold-start rev-flares, and lift-off crackles still being added on cars across the motoring spectrum.

Underneath this, of course, some cars are more aurally pleasing than others, so our expert road testing team has assembled ten of their favourite models that entertain the ears in a way no ordinary car, nor digitally-enhanced EV, can get close to.

Alfa Romeo 156 GTA

By Alastair Crooks

Price new: £26,900

Price now: £10,000+

Engine: 3.2-litre V6

Gearbox: Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive

Power/torque: 250bhp/300Nm

0-62mph: 6.3 seconds

Top Speed: 155mph

A few of the cars in this best sounding list are, understandably, pure unobtanium. I thought of taking that route myself; based on what I’ve driven, my pick would be a tie between the tuned Aston Martin 6.0-litre V12 aboard the reimagined Callum Vanquish, and the howling flat six of the Porsche 911 S/T. Twist my arm and make me choose one, and I’d go for the Porsche.