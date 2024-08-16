Lamborghini Temerario: next-generation V8 supercar gets £260k price tag

Lamborghini revealed its long-awaited Temerario this summer, and now we know how much the new Italian supercar will cost with two variants being made available.

The ‘standard’ Temerario will be priced from £260,035 with the lighter, more focused Alleggerita versions priced at £297,235. An on sale date in the UK hasn’t been disclosed, but we suspect it’ll be offered up in the first part of 2025.

As a replacement for the Huracan, which had a lifespan of 10 years between 2014 and 2024, and became Lamborghini’s most popular car before the Urus SUV arrived, the Temerario has rather big shoes to fill. Looking to the future, Lamborghini has done away with naturally-aspirated V10 power and instead introduced turbocharging and electrification to its ‘baby’ supercar.

The lineage of normally aspirated, mid-engine V10 Lamborghinis stretches back to the Gallardo, which was introduced more than two decades ago. But for the Temerario, the company has invested heavily in a new specification of twin-turbocharged V8 powerplant, complete with a flat-plane crankshaft. This can match the potent output of the unit in the Urus SUV, while delivering a higher redline for a more visceral sound.

The new 4.0-litre engine (a so-called ‘hot V’, because its two turbos are located within the V of the layout) can rev to 10,000rpm, with peak power of 789bhp produced between 9,000rpm and 9,750rpm. Its 730Nm of torque is available between 4,000rpm and 7,000rpm.