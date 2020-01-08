Best dash cams 2025

The market for dash cams is booming as more drivers seek to protect themselves from careless drivers and fraudsters. The little cameras can be fitted and forgotten about, but will be there with vital footage when you need it, potentially saving your no-claims bonus and possibly even your licence.

As sales grow, the competition is hotting up with cheaper prices and more advanced tech. This gives better-quality footage and features that make the cameras easier to use and more effective.

To reflect the booming market, we’ve gathered together the latest models and the top sellers for our biggest ever dash cam test, with 15 different models covering the whole spectrum of budgets and tech. We have awarded an overall Best Buy, but have also given Recommended rosettes for the more sophisticated devices, recognising that drivers have different requirements.

How we tested them

All the cameras were placed inside the windscreen of a Peugeot Partner, which was then driven in varying light conditions to see how they coped with direct sunlight and near-total darkness.

We then downloaded the footage and viewed it on a desktop computer to check for clarity, but also evaluated how easy it was to download using the supplied app. Multi-channel devices were tried with and without the extra cameras fitted. The final scores also included points for value and extra features.

Verdict

The huge choice of dash cams available makes it tricky to narrow the choice down to one winner, but the Miofive S1 is our Best Buy because it offers high-quality footage and all the features we like, yet it is the cheapest camera in the test.