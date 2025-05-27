Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month

The Golf GTI has been a classic from day one – and it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 July.

By:George Armitage
8 Jul 2025
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front cornering left 1
  • Classic GTI styling
  • 261bhp; 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds
  • Just £286.38 a month

Fifty years old and the Volkswagen Golf GTI shows no signs of retiring. The definitive hot hatchback reaches its half-century this year, and to celebrate Volkswagen has created a special GTI Edition 50 model. It's unsurprisingly powerful and loaded with goodies, but what if you want the classic GTI package on a shoestring?

Luckily, you can do just that. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found First Vehicle Leasing is offering the standard car for just £286.38 a month – we can't remember a time when it's been so cheap.

It's a two-year deal and requires a £3,786.55 initial payment to get things moving. Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but bumping this up to 8,000 a year costs just £16.68 a month. 

For this kind of money this is the standard GTI, but that's no bad thing. You get all of the usual GTI refinements including the red-trimmed grille, bodykit, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, plus, of course, 'Jacara' check cloth seats.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pushes out a meaty 261bhp. The GTI has become progressively faster over the years, and this latest one dashes from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds. 

It's a sharp and enjoyable car to drive, while also being hugely comfortable, plush and practical – just how a Golf GTI should be. 

Volkswagen Golf GTI - dashboard face on

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf GTI leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf GTI page.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI deal  

Deals on Volkswagen Golf GTI rivals

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £27,735Avg. savings £2,464
New Audi A3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,300
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £33,280Avg. savings £2,250
New Honda Civic

Configure now

