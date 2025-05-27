Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Golf GTI for a cool £287 a month

Classic GTI styling

261bhp; 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds

Just £286.38 a month

Fifty years old and the Volkswagen Golf GTI shows no signs of retiring. The definitive hot hatchback reaches its half-century this year, and to celebrate Volkswagen has created a special GTI Edition 50 model. It's unsurprisingly powerful and loaded with goodies, but what if you want the classic GTI package on a shoestring?

Luckily, you can do just that. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found First Vehicle Leasing is offering the standard car for just £286.38 a month – we can't remember a time when it's been so cheap.

It's a two-year deal and requires a £3,786.55 initial payment to get things moving. Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but bumping this up to 8,000 a year costs just £16.68 a month.

For this kind of money this is the standard GTI, but that's no bad thing. You get all of the usual GTI refinements including the red-trimmed grille, bodykit, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, plus, of course, 'Jacara' check cloth seats.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that pushes out a meaty 261bhp. The GTI has become progressively faster over the years, and this latest one dashes from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

It's a sharp and enjoyable car to drive, while also being hugely comfortable, plush and practical – just how a Golf GTI should be.

