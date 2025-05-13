Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C3 Aircross is an ultra-comfy SUV for under £185 a month

Spacious interior; well equipped

Frugal – over 50mpg

Just £183.94 a month

Citroen has one of the newest line-ups of models in the business, and the latest to muscle its way into the spotlight is the C3 Aircross. This compact SUV is all about offering the best value for money, so we're not surprised to see cracking leasing deals like this one.

Advertisement - Article continues below

GB Vehicle Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the C3 Aircross for a stunningly low £183.94 a month.

Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, and here it's a reasonable £2,507.23. It's a two-year deal with a 5,000-miles-a-year limit; nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles cap will only cost you an extra £10.74 a month.

You'll be taking the keys to the five-seater Plus model. It may be the entry-level version but it has all the basics covered, and more.

Features like 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, ambient lighting, roof rails, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity are all thrown in, and, because it's a Citroen, comfy suspension and super-supportive seats, too.

It may have C3 supermini underpinnings, but you won't be moaning about a lack of space inside. There's loads of room up front and a couple of six footers can stretch out in the back, plus there's a 460-litre boot.

Not only is it a spacious place to be in the front, but the interior design is modern and packed with lovely details. It's just a very nice place to be.

Power comes from one of Citroen's very familiar 1.2-litre petrol engines, and with 99bhp, performance is perfectly reasonable though not exciting. It is frugal, though, with Citroen claiming over 50mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 Aircross page.

Check out the Citroen C3 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…