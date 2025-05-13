Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Small SUVs don’t come much cheaper than the Citroen C3 Aircross for £184 a month

It’s quirky, comfy and roomy – the Citroen C3 Aircross is our Deal of the Day for November 6.

By:George Armitage
6 Nov 2025
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front cornering
  • Roomy and practical small SUV
  • Easy to drive; comfortable ride
  • Only £184.07 a month

Citroen and good value go together like Ant and Dec. The French brand is well known for offering its customers a lot for not much cash, and the same is true for the new C3 Aircross

It still amazes us, though, that you can have the keys to this five-seat small SUV with quirky styling, all the tech you need, plus an enormous boot, for just £184 a month.

But that's the case if you use the Auto Express Buy A Car service. VIPGateway is offering the chic Citroen for this price on a two-year deal right now.

An initial payment of just £2,208.32 is needed first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need a larger allowance for family holidays, 8,000 can be had for just an extra tenner a month. 

The Plus trim is offered here, and while it may be the entry-level model, it has all the essentials plus some treats, too. 

It gets LED headlights and ambient interior lighting, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity as standard. Citroen even throws in a smart-looking set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, plus its trademark super-supportive seats and comfy suspension.

The Aircross may be based on a supermini, but Citroen has done a great job of making this into a practical, small SUV. It's not short of space up front, and lanky teenagers will have room to stretch out in the back. 

This is the five-seat version of the Aircross, so it has a large 460-litre boot, but if you need more, a pair of roof rails are standard, allowing a top box to be fitted. 

The C3 Aircross shares a lot with the new Vauxhall Frontera, but you wouldn't know it from behind the wheel. That's because the dashboard has a quirky, modern design, and is packed with nice styling touches. It feels fun and interesting, and we like that. 

Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front interior

Under the bonnet lies one of Citroen's trusty 1.2-litre petrol engines. With 99bhp, its performance is reasonable, and the three-cylinder unit can get a bit vocal under hard acceleration. But for everyday driving it's perfectly fine, and a high-up driving position and light steering make the car a doddle to drive. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 Aircross page.

Deals on Citroen C3 Aircross rivals

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New Vauxhall FronteraFrom £240 ppm**
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £250 ppm**
MG Motor UK ZS

MG Motor UK ZS

New MG Motor UK ZSFrom £198 ppm**

Check out the Citroen C3 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

