Car Deal of the Day: Small SUVs don’t come much cheaper than the Citroen C3 Aircross for £184 a month

Roomy and practical small SUV

Easy to drive; comfortable ride

Only £184.07 a month

Citroen and good value go together like Ant and Dec. The French brand is well known for offering its customers a lot for not much cash, and the same is true for the new C3 Aircross.

It still amazes us, though, that you can have the keys to this five-seat small SUV with quirky styling, all the tech you need, plus an enormous boot, for just £184 a month.

But that's the case if you use the Auto Express Buy A Car service. VIPGateway is offering the chic Citroen for this price on a two-year deal right now.

An initial payment of just £2,208.32 is needed first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need a larger allowance for family holidays, 8,000 can be had for just an extra tenner a month.

The Plus trim is offered here, and while it may be the entry-level model, it has all the essentials plus some treats, too.

It gets LED headlights and ambient interior lighting, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity as standard. Citroen even throws in a smart-looking set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, plus its trademark super-supportive seats and comfy suspension.