Verdict

Jaguar isn’t trying to make a sports car, but a comfortable, long-distance, high-performance GT. It’s still early days, but from our experience over several miles of challenging test track, there are definite reasons to be positive.

Jaguar’s future starts here. Which is why Auto Express was invited into the inner sanctum of its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, for a passenger ride in one of next year’s most important new cars, the £120,000, 1,000bhp four-door GT.

On a grey December day, we were asked to climb in alongside JLR’s vehicle engineering director Matt Becker for our first taste of one of the most pivotal cars in Jaguar’s history.

Becker joined JLR nearly four years ago after more than 26 years of honing lightweight models for Lotus. An electric Jaguar with a target weight of 2,750kg is a rather different proposition.

The black and white zebra pattern does little to hide the sheer scale of the four-door GT, with that almost comically long bonnet stretching out into the distance, and the low-slung look carrying over from the Type 00 concept. But opening the frameless doors and dropping into the cabin, it doesn’t feel as low and sporty as it looks; you sit in a much more regular and commanding position.

This ride has been designed to demonstrate two main elements of the GT’s character, kicking off with its high-speed capabilities. At over 100mph, wind noise increases, but not to the point where relaxed conversation needs to increase in volume.