Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?

100mph-plus sprint round test track reveals a comfortable, high-performance GT with plenty of promise and true Jag credentials.

By:Paul Barker
17 Dec 2025
Jaguar GT 2025 - front tracking 6

Verdict

Jaguar isn’t trying to make a sports car, but a comfortable, long-distance, high-performance GT. It’s still early days, but from our experience over several miles of challenging test track, there are definite reasons to be positive. 

Jaguar’s future starts here. Which is why Auto Express was invited into the inner sanctum of its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, for a passenger ride in one of next year’s most important new cars, the £120,000, 1,000bhp four-door GT. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

On a grey December day, we were asked to climb in alongside JLR’s vehicle engineering director Matt Becker for our first taste of one of the most pivotal cars in Jaguar’s history. 

Becker joined JLR nearly four years ago after more than 26 years of honing lightweight models for Lotus. An electric Jaguar with a target weight of 2,750kg is a rather different proposition. 

The black and white zebra pattern does little to hide the sheer scale of the four-door GT, with that almost comically long bonnet stretching out into the distance, and the low-slung look carrying over from the Type 00 concept. But opening the frameless doors and dropping into the cabin, it doesn’t feel as low and sporty as it looks; you sit in a much more regular and commanding position. 

Jaguar GT 2025 - front static with Auto Express Editor Paul Barker and JLR engineering director Matt Becker 6

This ride has been designed to demonstrate two main elements of the GT’s character, kicking off with its high-speed capabilities. At over 100mph, wind noise increases, but not to the point where relaxed conversation needs to increase in volume. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Leaf

2021 Nissan

Leaf

47,377 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £8,000
View Leaf
Stonic

2024 Kia

Stonic

32,300 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,795
View Stonic
Aygo X

2024 Toyota

Aygo X

14,908 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,495
View Aygo X
Yaris Hybrid

2012 Toyota

Yaris Hybrid

38,400 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £8,995
View Yaris Hybrid

Round the sweeping bend at the far end of the test track, Becker talked about the concept of “power in reserve”, where the car avoids the normal EV characteristic of an instant surge of acceleration that tails off when you’re up to motorway speeds. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Admittedly, this is easier to achieve when you’ve got about 1,000bhp on tap, but Becker illustrated the point by showing how quickly it surges upwards from 120mph, effortlessly hitting 148mph before the end of the straight. The long sweeping bend revealed significant body roll, but the car was in ‘Comfort’ mode, rather than ‘Dynamic’. “It’s designed to be very comfortable over long distances,” Becker explained. “But it will still go silly – believe me, it will drift!”

However, Jaguar isn’t building a sports car, despite the fundamentally ridiculous four-figure power. “We have engineered in the ‘Jaguarness’,” he said. “It’s not trying to be a Porsche Taycan; it’s a GT, so we want comfortable, isolated, effortless performance.”

At the moment there aren’t any artificial noises that accompany the drive, as we have seen with BMW, Hyundai and various others, but they are coming, and are currently being worked on by a team of musicians. However, Becker promised they will be both subtle and mutable.

Jaguar GT 2025 - rear tracking 6

Part two of our ride tackled a more demanding and twisting handling track, where the biggest surprise is how well the Jaguar landed from a high-speed crest, dropping on its four-corner air suspension in a calm and controlled way. “Like a Jaguar should,” was Becker’s verdict; the brand is desperate to make the case for this being a ‘proper’ Jaguar, and he said it's a car he’s happy to have his name attached to. 

Of course, we won’t know anything for sure until we drive it, which is likely to be late in 2026, but the early signs are promising. 

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
Abarth Punto vs Corsa SRi
Volkswagen Golf R32 vs Alfa Romeo 147 GTA: retro V6 hot hatch battle
Mercedes GLA vs Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 twin test: premium plug-in hybrids go head-to-head
Alpina XD3 Biturbo vs Porsche Macan S Diesel
Alpine A290 vs MINI JCW Electric: an electric hot hatch clash
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven: which lightweight performance car is king of the thrill?
Ariel Nomad
Jaguar F-Type Coupe vs Aston Martin V8 Vantage
In-depth reviews
Abarth 600e review
Abarth 124 Spider review
Abarth Punto (2008-2015)
Alfa Romeo Tonale review: a pretty but imperfect SUV
Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
Long-term tests
Abarth 600e Scorpionissima long-term test: playful SUV with supervillain looks
Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV long-term test: things are looking bright thanks to our stylish SUV
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: great for a family road trip
Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Long-term test: KGM Actyon K50
Long-term test: Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography
Lexus RZ 450e long-term test: high quality at a high price
Road tests
New AC Cobra 378 Superblower 2021 review
New AC Cobra 378 review
New Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025 facelift review: improved looks, but that’s about it
New Alpina B3 Touring 2023 review
New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch
Alpine A110 R 2024 review: almost the perfect sports car
New Audi A6 e-hybrid 2025 review: a talented car that’s held back by obvious drawbacks
New Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition review: the understated, tasteful face of luxury SUVs
New Bentley Continental GTC Azure 2025 review: PHEV power suits luxury convertible
Used car tests
Used Abarth 500 (2009-2024) buyer’s guide: fast and fun if you can find the right one
Used Aston Martin DB9 (2004-2016) review
Used Aston Martin Vantage review
Used Audi A6 (Mk5, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: classy exec is a great family car
Used Citroen 2CV (1948-1990) buyer’s guide: bonkers, but guaranteed to make you smile
Used Cupra Ateca (Mk1, 2018-date): sporty SUV is practical, stylish and fun
Used Dacia Duster (Mk2, 2018-2024) buyer's guide: puts more expensive SUVs in the shade
Used DS 4 (Mk2, 2021-date) buyer's guide: a great blend of value and style
Used DS 3 (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: smart, stylish, but far from perfect
Used Fiat 500e (2020-date) buyer’s guide: funky, fun and less than £10k
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

New & used car deals

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £27,145Avg. savings £2,380 off RRP*Used from £15,770
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,326 off RRP*Used from £20,799
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £4,179 off RRP*Used from £6,595
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £1,429 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content