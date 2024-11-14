New Jaguar GT: latest details on the groundbreaking 1,000bhp four-door EV
Jaguar’s four-door GT will have more power than a Bugatti Veyron, but it also weighs nearly a tonne more too!
The wait is almost over, because the groundbreaking (not to mention highly controversial) four-door Jaguar GT will be this summer’s blockbuster reveal. But before then, Auto Express can reveal all the latest details on the upcoming electric car and our exclusive image offers a sneak peek at what it will look like.
The still as-yet-unnamed car may not have been revealed in 2025, as was originally intended, but Jaguar’s new beginning continues to rapidly gather pace. Auto Express had the privilege of driving a pre-production prototype of the new Jaguar GT, which revealed it has a more Bentley-like character than Porsche-esque sportiness.
Underneath the long, low and wide body is a brand-new platform, the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), featuring an 850-volt electrical system, a 120kWh battery pack and three e-motors – one up front, and two at the back.
Combined power output will be around 1,000bhp plus a colossal 1,366Nm of torque, which is more than the Bugatti Veyron had, so the 0-62mph sprint should take about three seconds. However, the Jag GT is also a lot heavier than the Veyron, weighing in at around 2,700kg – which also makes it some half a tonne heavier than a Porsche Taycan.
That’s the main side effect of having such an enormous battery pack though, which will at least provide up to 435 miles of range from a single charge. Plus, Jaguar says it can be recharged at 350kW, meaning owners can add 200 miles of range in under 15 minutes.
Keeping that weight in check and hopefully delivering the ride quality of a true Jaguar, the four-door GT’s chassis includes twin-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers, while rear-wheel steering is supposed to give the big cat a turning circle to match a Honda Civic’s.
Is there going to be a hybrid version?
Jaguar is resolute that the car will only ever be electric-only, with the company having no desire or ability to slot in an internal combustion powertrain, and its managing director Rawdon Glover is adamant that this is still the correct decision.
Speaking to Auto Express last year before giving us a very early look at the production four-door GT car, Glover said: “The most important thing is that it won’t be bought just because it is an electric car.” He continued, “People buy these cars because they want to picture themselves getting out of it, want it to look stunning, and want it to be a relaxing place to be inside. The powertrain is a long way down the list.”
How much will the Jaguar GT cost?
According to the Jaguar chief, although its new car, which is yet to be named, will come with an entry price of around £120,000, the brand is moving to a “centre of gravity” of around £140,000. Glover insisted that Jaguar has the ability to succeed at the higher price, but said it is “conditional”. He continued: “It needs to be executed well, we need to offer an incredible level of service – which is a given – and it’s got to be great. If we execute well, this will work.”
Glover said there is a gap between the top premium brands just below that level, and the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, which are at £280,000-plus. “It’s something we have done in the past, and when we clinic unbranded, people are thinking uber-luxury, and more than 1,000PS for the top end of premium… there is a space for us to be in.”
What the four-door GT won’t do, however, is come with a range of trim levels. There will be a base car, but Glover says bespoke services “are expected at that level”, so a high level of customisation and very limited-run special-edition models at much higher price points are on the cards. “Lots of competitors do bespoke personalisation, and then it’s elastic,” he told Auto Express. “The expectation is that if you are buying a car like that, you want to make it your own, and then there is a much higher level of revenue. Short runs or bespoke cars are part of our product plan.”
Orders for the Jaguar GT will open in the second half of 2026, with first cars delivered to customers in just over a year from now.
The beginning of a new era for Jaguar
Jaguar is now moving to what Glover described as “the end of the beginning” and he reiterated his belief in the approach of moving Jaguar away from its mainstream position, despite the controversy the Type 00 concept car created around the world when it was unveiled late in 2024.
“The irony of the whole furore [around the concept car] is that this car is taking us back into the territory where it has that wow factor like nothing else on the road, rather than very competent saloons and SUVs,” Glover told us. “We’ve got a history of breaking the mould and starting again, and this is an answer to the question of ‘What should a 21st century Jaguar look like?’.
“It should look like nothing else on the road, lower slung, dramatic proportions, sense of drama; it is a statement and a car that will not go unnoticed,” Glover continued. “It’s what a Jaguar should look like and this is where Jaguar is at its best: the E-Type, XJ220, XJS, XJC – at the time a Jaguar wasn’t anything that looked like that, and this is why we’re doing the four-door GT first.”
What is Jaguar’s new design direction?
Although the various prototype cars we’ve seen spy shots of and taken a ride in have been disguised, it’s clear that Jaguar is pursuing a different route to other brands with its styling. Glover explained the thinking behind the look of the car in a previous interview earlier in 2025: “We live in a world of small wheels, cars sitting high to package the battery, and that look like they were designed in a wind tunnel to maximise the range.”
“We will do the opposite – vehicles that can create an emotional and visceral reaction with the driver. It needs to be a great driver’s car, but one you can drive mile after mile without it being draining, and it must be engaging. The chassis people say they have huge scope to make an engaging drive, but it’s got to drive like a Jaguar.”
The British brand’s boss rejected any hint of nervousness about the new direction. “I’m not saying it will be easy – there will be a lot of conquest and we will definitely sell to multi-car Range Rover households,” he replied. “What is the alternative? Look at what is happening elsewhere – would I want to go into the mid-market or low-end and slug it out?”
He said JLR is enjoying success when it comes to making beautiful, desirable vehicles with great design, pushing into higher price points. “We’ve done it with Range Rover, and most recently with Defender.” According to Glover, the new Land Rover Defender has doubled in price but tripled in volume compared with the previous long-standing model. “What we did with Defender was that the product transformation came first, and the brand after. With Jaguar, we are doing it simultaneously.”
He also rejected concerns about moving to an electric vehicle-only plan, commenting that “very few” buyers of six-figure Jaguars will be single-car households; if 430 miles isn't enough range for them, then they will likely also have access to another car.
“Visceral and emotional is why people buy cars at this price point, powertrain is way down. It’s about the brand, exterior design, interior design, and how the vehicle handles; people aren’t choosing because of the powertrain,” he said. “This car will be ready in late 2026, so the platform will be used for seven or eight years. To liken it to ice hockey, players skate to where the puck is going, not where it is now.”
