Many will be sold on the Land Rover Defender by just its looks alone, but that would be to sell short what a wonderful representation of modern British engineering it is. The latest Defender has silenced the doubters and proven itself worthy of the famous name, because it still has an almost unmatched level of off-road ability at its core, yet it has all the refinements expected by SUV buyers. That it has the breadth of abilities to be a practical family wagon, a farmer-friendly workhorse, or a glitzy city-dwelling luxury car is incredible. You’ll have to pay handsomely for this privilege, though, and there are all kinds of other rivals to consider – some of which are far more fuel-efficient. However, few of those rivals possess the character and desirability of the Land Rover Defender. About the Land Rover Defender It took Land Rover a long time to replace the iconic Defender 4x4, but when it did, there was no messing about. There was some initial consternation about some of the fundamental changes, things like the move to a unibody chassis design and a complete reliance on electronics to control its sophisticated four-wheel drive system, but there’s no doubt the latest model can wear its Defender badges with pride. We think it's an icon reborn, and awarded it the title of Large Premium SUV of the Year at our 2022 New Car Awards.

The petrol options are the 296bhp P300 2.0-litre four-cylinder and the 394bhp P400 3.0-litre six-cylinder with a mild-hybrid boost. There’s also a plug-in hybrid option for the 110 models, the 398bhp P400e, combining a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor, and 15.4kWh (useable) battery pack. This latter model delivers the best on-paper economy and lower CO2 emissions, but it can be extremely thirsty once out of electricity. 30 There’s also a supercharged V8 petrol option featuring JLR’s 5.0-litre engine with 518bhp in high-spec 90 and 110 models, plus a 496bhp version of the same V8 engine on the top-spec 130. All Defenders use the same eight-speed auto transmission, plus four-wheel drive and a version of Land Rover’s Terrain Response system with a number of preset driving modes to help you get through different types of off-road driving terrain. There is a more advanced off-road package available with additional off-road driving goodies, such as an electronic locking differential to maximise traction in slippery conditions, plus variable height air suspension so you can clear obstacles more easily. Trim levels vary depending on which engine and body you choose, and you may need to be flexible because your preferred engine may not be available with the trim or bodystyle you want. The range starts at just over £57,500 for an SE, rising to nearly £62,000 for an HSE. You can get slightly more aggressive-looking versions of both these trim levels with X-Dynamic SE and X-Dynamic HSE, which add privacy glass, a black roof, and satin dark grey 20in alloy wheels and matching satin dark grey exterior trim highlights to their respective SE and HSE specification. There’s also (oddly) an X-Dynamic S version, but we wouldn’t recommend it because it isn’t as well specified as X-Dynamic SE, yet costs more to buy because you can only have it with the most potent D300 diesel or P400e plug-in hybrid.