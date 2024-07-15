Land Rover Defender Octa ride review: up the hill in a ferocious new flagship

Standing tall amongst the hypercars and other wild machines at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed was the new Land Rover Defender Octa: a “high-performance, all-terrain hero” revealed just a few weeks earlier and raring to take on the famous 1.16-mile hillclimb, with Auto Express along for the ride.

Those who passed by in the paddock frequently did a double take, as they assumed it was just another Defender before registering the flared wheelarches, wider stance, dual air snorkels, new bumpers and massive brass towing eye all hinting that the Octa is something quite different.

Curiosity brought people in for a closer examination, the majority asking eagerly “what’s so special about this one?”. Of course, there’s the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 lurking under the bonnet that produces 626bhp and up to 750Nm of torque, which makes the Octa the most powerful Defender ever. The JLR PR team also detailed the upgraded brakes and faster steering, plus the specially developed all-terrain tyres on this example.

As we sat waiting for our turn up the hill, we noticed the subtle changes to the interior as well. There’s chopped carbon fibre trim on the centre console and the backs of the big bucket seats, which have a decent amount of side bolstering and still proved very comfortable. One other unique touch is the Octa button and shift paddles that illuminate red when the most aggressive drive modes are activated – more on those shortly.