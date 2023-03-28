Ineos Grenadier review

Quick verdict

​In many ways, the Ineos Grenadier is an impressive achievement for a start-up brand because the company has produced a seriously capable off-road tool with utility and toughness built in. It’s not without its quirks, however, and as you climb the range in search of more creature comforts, you get further away from the Grenadier’s core strengths, bringing more polished rivals into play.

Our choice: Ineos Grenadier 3.0 Diesel Station Wagon

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel Body style Six door SUV Powertrain 3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, petrol, four-wheel drive 3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, petrol, four-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty Five years/unlimited mileage

Ineos Grenadier: price, specs and rivals

You might think that the modern car market is overloaded with identikit SUVs, but there’s nothing out there that’s quite like the Ineos Grenadier. Whether you’ll see that as a positive or a negative rather depends on what you want your SUV to do.

The way it looks and the intense ‘off-road utility vehicle’ focus of the design and mechanicals make it pretty clear what the Grenadier is attempting to do. Yes, we’re going to mention the D word early on. When Land Rover replaced its original Defender with the highly impressive, but significantly plusher and pricier new Defender, Ineos identified a vacancy for something basic, tough and uncompromising – like the original with a splash of the newcomer’s extra refinement. That is the Grenadier.

The car company founded by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe envisages various use cases for its vehicle in different configurations for markets around the world. Most involve getting people and equipment across mud, sand, rocks, snow or whatever treacherous terrain stands in the Grenadier’s way. But Ineos would also like a little of the fashionable kudos enjoyed by other tough off-roaders – specifically the Defender, Mercedes G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The range of bodystyles offered in the UK reflects this. First up is the Utility Wagon, which is classed as the commercial vehicle and is available with two or five seats inside. In either configuration, the Utility Wagon has been designed primarily to carry loads; in fact, there’s enough space in the two-seater version for a standard Euro pallet.