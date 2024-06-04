Exclusive Ineos Grenadier Arcane Works personalisation program to target top luxury SUVs

Ineos has announced the formation of a new Arcane Works program that will allow buyers of the Grenadier SUV the chance to further personalise their SUV into a unique special edition. Ready for launch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, the new service will see new hand-finished, one-off Grenadiers reaching up into lucrative market sectors that rivals like the Mercedes G-Class and high-end Land Rover Defenders currently occupy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Arcane Works is a custom-made service that will give buyers an almost unlimited palette of new materials and details to fit onto the Grenadier. As well as just offering aesthetic upgrades, the program will also become a test bed for new technologies, including powertrain upgrades, new chassis systems and the use of new colours and materials.

Speaking of the new program, Ineos Automotive founder George Ratcliffe said, “Arcane Works is intended to create a truly individual 4x4, hand finished with exclusive materials and personalised touches by specially curated craftsmen. We know this is something our customers have been looking for and working in small batches means we can give them a genuinely custom-made experience. That’s why we chose the name Arcane, as the vehicles will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild.”

This sort of personalisation program isn’t unusual at this end of the SUV market, with Mercedes G-Class buyers having the Individual program that massively widens the scope of available colour and trim options. There’s also a thriving aftermarket program of parts and personalisation options across the Land Rover, Jeep and Rolls-Royce brands, all appealing to the desires of those wanting to make their high-end SUV unique.

Ineos will reveal the first Arcane Works model at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where we’ll have a much better idea of how far this tuning program could go, and how it might open up the Grenadier to a whole new type of buyer – turning it into something that’s quite far from the reborn and modernised ‘Land Rover’ the Ineos 4x4 was initially set up to be.

What do you think of the Ineos Grenadier Arcane Works? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...