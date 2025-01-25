Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: old-school SUV is highly engaging
First report: rugged off-roader shows its strengths on trip to Scotland
Verdict
In many ways the Grenadier delivers an old-school driving experience. You have to put in more effort than in a similarly priced luxury SUV, but if you enjoy driving, it offers a challenge that rewards in its own unique way.
- Mileage: 7,434
- Efficiency: 23.2mpg
I don’t normally make a New Year’s resolution, but since I’m running an Ineos Grenadier for a few months, I’ve taken up weights by default, courtesy of the car’s steering. In an age where excessive power assistance means that even the largest models can be manoeuvred without using much more than a finger, the Grenadier’s hefty wheel takes some getting used to.
It’s still power assisted, but like the rest of the car, there’s a chunkiness to the wheel that you simply don’t get in any other vehicle on the road. Throw in the recirculating-ball set-up, and there’s a unique feel to the steering with hardly any self-centring. It means you have to wind off any lock you’ve added, plus driving while distracted is all but impossible, because it’s best to keep both hands on the wheel at all times to point the nose in the right direction.
The steering has come in for some criticism for its vagueness, but after spending more time with the car, including driving from Essex to Oban in Scotland and back over Christmas, I can verify that it’s something you become accustomed to, allowing you to focus on more positive elements of the Ineos.
Chief among those is the BMW-sourced powertrain. Our car has a 245bhp six-cylinder diesel, but of more importance is the 450Nm of torque on tap. It means the Grenadier is a gutsy performer, and the six-cylinder soundtrack adds to its appeal. Less impressive is its fuel economy, which averaged around 23.5mpg on my long Scottish excursion, and barely breaks 20mpg on urban trips. The fuel gauge is also pretty pessimistic about how far you’ll be able to travel on a tankful, with the low-fuel warning activating when there’s still a quarter of a tank remaining.
One plus point of the Grenadier that seems to appeal to many people is the way that it looks. I think it blends the best bits of the old Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes G-Class quite effectively, and so do most other drivers – I’ve even had waves from Defender drivers, although they might have been confused by what it was as I passed by...
One thing’s for certain, the Grenadier is made for winter. Our Trialmaster model has all-terrain tyres as standard for improved off-road grip, although it doesn’t suffer from the tyre roar that’s so often an issue on other cars fitted with this type of rubber.
Another highlight that we’re grateful for are the optional heated front seats (£365). I don’t think I’ve sat on anything hotter; clearly they’re designed to warm through multiple layers of winter clothing, further emphasising the car’s adventurous character.
Cabin space is good, with lots of room for my three-person family and luggage, although we recommend adding the optional side steps to help shorter and less able passengers climb up into the seats. Another niggle is that two of the push-button door handles have jammed open twice, making it impossible to latch the door shut – we’ll see if anything can be done to fix that. The doors need a good slam to close, too, again emphasising the car’s tough nature.
|Model:
|Ineos Grenadier Station Wagon 3.0D Trialmaster
|On fleet since:
|December 2024
|Price new:
|£76,140
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre six-cyl diesel, eight-speed auto, permanent four-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|245bhp/450Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|286g/km/37%
|Options:
|Black solid paint (£645), privacy glass (£455), heated front seats (£365), tow ball & electrics (£630), rock sliders (£1,053), floor mats (£229)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 50 Quote: £1,712
|Mileage:
|7,434
|MPG:
|23.2mpg
|Any problems?
|Sticky door handles
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.