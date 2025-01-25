Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: old-school SUV is highly engaging

Verdict

In many ways the Grenadier delivers an old-school driving experience. You have to put in more effort than in a similarly priced luxury SUV, but if you enjoy driving, it offers a challenge that rewards in its own unique way.

Mileage: 7,434

7,434 Efficiency: 23.2mpg

I don’t normally make a New Year’s resolution, but since I’m running an Ineos Grenadier for a few months, I’ve taken up weights by default, courtesy of the car’s steering. In an age where excessive power assistance means that even the largest models can be manoeuvred without using much more than a finger, the Grenadier’s hefty wheel takes some getting used to.

It’s still power assisted, but like the rest of the car, there’s a chunkiness to the wheel that you simply don’t get in any other vehicle on the road. Throw in the recirculating-ball set-up, and there’s a unique feel to the steering with hardly any self-centring. It means you have to wind off any lock you’ve added, plus driving while distracted is all but impossible, because it’s best to keep both hands on the wheel at all times to point the nose in the right direction.

The steering has come in for some criticism for its vagueness, but after spending more time with the car, including driving from Essex to Oban in Scotland and back over Christmas, I can verify that it’s something you become accustomed to, allowing you to focus on more positive elements of the Ineos.