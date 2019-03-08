Mercedes G-Class review

The high-performance Mercedes-AMG G 63 is available in four different trim levels. In standard form, it has everything the regular G-Class comes with, but with 22-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels, an AMG bodykit plus AMG styling details inside. Opting for the Carbon Edition adds more black and carbon-fibre exterior styling details. The Manufaktur Edition has some special paint options, a heated steering wheel, an extended leather package for the interior and ventilated front seats. The top-of-the-range Magno Edition builds on the Manufaktur Edition by including more black and carbon-fibre trim both inside and out.

Engines, performance & drive

The off-roading heritage of the Mercedes G-Class shines through, thanks to the standard fitment of various locking differentials that maximise traction in slippery conditions, and dedicated off-road driving modes to help you out in difficult terrain. However, these features compromise its on-road driving experience when compared with other, more nimble luxury SUVs. Its blocky shape also means refinement at high speeds still falls short of the best in class, despite some aerodynamic lessons learnt from the G 580 electric version. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

It goes with the territory that a luxury vehicle costing well in excess of £100,000 isn’t going to be cheap to run, but the cost of owning a G-Class is going to be big. Fuel economy from all petrol and diesel models isn’t spectacular, even with the inclusion of mild-hybrid technology. The electric G 580 is unlikely to be very efficient given its huge 116kWh battery pack only affords a claimed 280 miles of range. Insurance is in the highest group 50 band, and high CO2 emissions (except for the EV version) mean hefty tax bills. The G-Class should retain a higher amount of its original value after three years, although a high original price means a significant amount of money will still be lost in depreciation. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ MPG, emissions and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

Old and new technology have been successfully combined inside the Mercedes G-Class. Chunky grab handles and dedicated buttons for the four-wheel-drive system blend seamlessly with the expansive digital screens across the top of the dashboard. The latter features customisable displays and augmented reality for the sat-nav system. The G-Class feels extremely sturdy (you really have to slam the doors to get them to latch properly), and some versions feature an extended leather package that gives the G-Class a luxury feel. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Even though the Mercedes G-Class isn’t a small car, it is tighter inside than some of its large SUV rivals. You can’t get a seven-seat version, which might limit its appeal, and you’ll struggle to fit three adults across the rear bench. Taller passengers in the back will have more legroom in rivals such as the Range Rover, or even the brand’s own Mercedes GLE. The boot is generous in terms of volume, but access is restricted by a narrow opening. Also, the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and its side-hinge opening make the door difficult to open in tight spaces, and heavy to use if you are parked on a gradient. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

Despite the Mercedes G-Class coming across as an old-fashioned off-roader, it still gets all the latest safety-assistance technology to help keep you from getting into a collision in the first place, while Euro NCAP has given it the maximum five-star safety rating. However, even though the superficial build quality of the G-Class is top-notch, the Mercedes ownership experience leaves a lot to be desired. The brand finished a disappointing 25th position out of 32 manufacturers in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ reliability and safety…

Mercedes G-Class alternatives

Some will say that there isn’t really an alternative to the Mercedes G-Class, and they do have a point. The only other ladder-framed 4x4 with impeccable off-road ability using an iconic nameplate is the Toyota Land Cruiser, and that doesn’t offer nearly the performance of the G-Class or its luxury image. The Land Rover Defender gets the closest to matching the overall driving experience of the G-Class, but it's nowhere near as exclusive.

However, alongside other super-luxury SUVs, such as the Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover, the old-fashioned construction of the G-Class becomes much more apparent. The set-square design of this Mercedes can’t offer the high-speed refinement of either rival, and the G-Class isn’t as practical to live with every day as the Range Rover. It’s also a lot more ponderous to drive than the Bentayga on the road, which is where someone spending a six-figure sum on a car is more likely to drive, rather than risk damaging it on an off-road excursion.