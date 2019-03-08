Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

In-depth reviews

Mercedes G-Class review

Mercedes' motoring icon is better than ever in its latest guise, but prices aren't cheap

By:Alex Ingram, Max Adams
13 Jan 2025
Mercedes G-Class - main image28
Overall Auto Express rating

3.0

How we review cars
RRP
£137,280 £204,185
  • A proper icon
  • Sumptuous interior
  • Now easier to live with
  • Expensive to buy
  • High running costs
  • Questionable image
SPECIFICATIONS

Is the Mercedes G-Class a good car?

We understand the emotional appeal of the Mercedes G-Class, but for years it has been a car that is far more about its image than day-to-day usability. A mild-hybrid powertrain – no matter how slick – and a great infotainment system don’t change that much. The G-Class is a niche purchase in the UK, and most will be found parked on the trendy streets of central London. But exclusivity is guaranteed with the G-Class, and you’ll turn as many heads as in a supercar.

If we had the money, we’d go the whole hog and have the Mercedes-AMG G 63, or if that seems too uncouth, then the all-electric model is another alternative. If you want a posh 4x4 that drives well, get a Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga instead.

Key specs
Fuel typePetrol, diesel, electric
Body style5dr large SUV
Powertrain3.0-litre, 6cyl turbocharged diesel, four-wheel drive
3.0-litre, 6cyl turbocharged petrol, four-wheel drive
4.0-litre, 8cyl turbocharged petrol, four-wheel drive
116kWh battery, 4x e-motors, four-wheel drive
Safety5-star (Euro NCAP, 2019)
Warranty3yrs/unlimited mileage

How much does the Mercedes G-Class cost? 

There are few cars which have gone through such a transformation of purpose as the Mercedes G-Glass. Initially a rough-and-ready vehicle designed for the military back in the 1970s, Mercedes has transformed it into a tough yet luxurious, old-school yet unapologetically brash SUV with a near £137,000 starting price that’s become a status symbol like few other cars. Love it or loathe it, what cannot be denied is that it has become one of the greatest hits from a brand whose history isn’t exactly short of commercial success.

More reviews

Road tests
Used car tests

Key to this is that even though it still fundamentally looks very similar to the car that first carried the name more than 45 years ago, there’s now a whole lot more complexity under the skin. The latest round of updates has introduced mild-hybrid technology to all petrol and diesel engines, an all-electric variant, along with a host of subtle, but profound, changes.

Despite being updated to be more fuel efficient, the V8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is still the most fun version in the G-Class range. However, there’s still a place for the diesel-powered G 450 d in a heavy off-road vehicle, especially if you intend to use it as more than just an urban runaround. If you are planning on posing around Chelsea and other fashionable London haunts, then either the G 500 petrol or all-electric G 580 with EQ Technology (we’ll refer to it as the G 580 from now on) should fit the bill. Whichever version you go for, exclusivity is guaranteed with this German icon. 

Few vehicles for sale can reach the dizzy heights of legendary status – Mini, Beetle, Defender and Mustang are four names that spring to mind – but the Mercedes G-Class (formerly the G-Wagen) can pull up a chair at the top table of motoring icons. It has become a 4x4 of choice for the rich and famous, with Mercedes all too happy to cultivate some Hollywood glamour.

Much like the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, the G-Class developed a loyal following, despite – how can we put this – not being the most mechanically sorted and refined of vehicles. It has been kept relatively fresh courtesy of a series of small changes, but an update in 2018 provided the most comprehensive overhaul that this model has ever gone through.

It was pretty much a complete redesign, cleverly retaining the iconic shape, but all body panels were changed in some way, and it was made bigger to make it more practical to better compete with its fellow large SUV rivals. The spare wheel on the back, the exposed door hinges and round headlights are three of the most visible nods to the G’s heritage.

Both the G 450 d and G 500 come in AMG Line Premium Plus trim, which is extremely well specified, with 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, an augmented-reality sat-nav, Nappa leather and a heated windscreen to name but a few of its features. The standalone electric G 580 comes similarly well equipped, but has a few unique off-road driving settings, such as a G Turn, which allows the car to turn within its own length on loose surfaces, much like a tank can.

The high-performance Mercedes-AMG G 63 is available in four different trim levels. In standard form, it has everything the regular G-Class comes with, but with 22-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels, an AMG bodykit plus AMG styling details inside. Opting for the Carbon Edition adds more black and carbon-fibre exterior styling details. The Manufaktur Edition has some special paint options, a heated steering wheel, an extended leather package for the interior and ventilated front seats. The top-of-the-range Magno Edition builds on the Manufaktur Edition by including more black and carbon-fibre trim both inside and out.

Mercedes G-Class - rear corner tracking28

Engines, performance & drive

The off-roading heritage of the Mercedes G-Class shines through, thanks to the standard fitment of various locking differentials that maximise traction in slippery conditions, and dedicated off-road driving modes to help you out in difficult terrain. However, these features compromise its on-road driving experience when compared with other, more nimble luxury SUVs. Its blocky shape also means refinement at high speeds still falls short of the best in class, despite some aerodynamic lessons learnt from the G 580 electric version. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

It goes with the territory that a luxury vehicle costing well in excess of £100,000 isn’t going to be cheap to run, but the cost of owning a G-Class is going to be big. Fuel economy from all petrol and diesel models isn’t spectacular, even with the inclusion of mild-hybrid technology. The electric G 580 is unlikely to be very efficient given its huge 116kWh battery pack only affords a claimed 280 miles of range. Insurance is in the highest group 50 band, and high CO2 emissions (except for the EV version) mean hefty tax bills. The G-Class should retain a higher amount of its original value after three years, although a high original price means a significant amount of money will still be lost in depreciation.  Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ MPG, emissions and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

Old and new technology have been successfully combined inside the Mercedes G-Class. Chunky grab handles and dedicated buttons for the four-wheel-drive system blend seamlessly with the expansive digital screens across the top of the dashboard. The latter features customisable displays and augmented reality for the sat-nav system. The G-Class feels extremely sturdy (you really have to slam the doors to get them to latch properly), and some versions feature an extended leather package that gives the G-Class a luxury feel.  Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Even though the Mercedes G-Class isn’t a small car, it is tighter inside than some of its large SUV rivals. You can’t get a seven-seat version, which might limit its appeal, and you’ll struggle to fit three adults across the rear bench. Taller passengers in the back will have more legroom in rivals such as the Range Rover, or even the brand’s own Mercedes GLE. The boot is generous in terms of volume, but access is restricted by a narrow opening. Also, the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and its side-hinge opening make the door difficult to open in tight spaces, and heavy to use if you are parked on a gradient. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

Despite the Mercedes G-Class coming across as an old-fashioned off-roader, it still gets all the latest safety-assistance technology to help keep you from getting into a collision in the first place, while Euro NCAP has given it the maximum five-star safety rating. However, even though the superficial build quality of the G-Class is top-notch, the Mercedes ownership experience leaves a lot to be desired. The brand finished a disappointing 25th position out of 32 manufacturers in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the Mercedes G-Class’ reliability and safety…

Mercedes G-Class alternatives

Some will say that there isn’t really an alternative to the Mercedes G-Class, and they do have a point. The only other ladder-framed 4x4 with impeccable off-road ability using an iconic nameplate is the Toyota Land Cruiser, and that doesn’t offer nearly the performance of the G-Class or its luxury image. The Land Rover Defender gets the closest to matching the overall driving experience of the G-Class, but it's nowhere near as exclusive. 

However, alongside other super-luxury SUVs, such as the Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover, the old-fashioned construction of the G-Class becomes much more apparent. The set-square design of this Mercedes can’t offer the high-speed refinement of either rival, and the G-Class isn’t as practical to live with every day as the Range Rover. It’s also a lot more ponderous to drive than the Bentayga on the road, which is where someone spending a six-figure sum on a car is more likely to drive, rather than risk damaging it on an off-road excursion.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you love the looks and its image, nothing comes close to offering the road presence of a Mercedes G-Class. However, there are far better large SUVs out there to use every day, such as the Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In This Review
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

