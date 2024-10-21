Limited-edition Mercedes G-Class Past II Future celebrates 45 years of iconic 4x4

A lot has changed in the 45 years since the original Mercedes G-Class came down from the Schöckl mountain and was introduced to the world, and the new ultra-limited-edition G-Class Past II Future celebrates this timeless quality of the iconic 4x4.

The new version comes in a unique olive green and grey two-tone paint scheme, which is contrasted by the fully black front end, including grille and bumpers, plus black alloy wheels, wheelarch cladding and side steps.

Meanwhile the trim running along the length of the car features a special message: “This G-Class is dedicated to those who celebrate invention. The disruptors. The pioneers. The collaborators. To those who explored the past and drive the future with passion, wisdom and vision.”

The interior gets chequered seat upholstery, which is a nod to the patterns found in earlier G-Class models. There’s also ‘Past II Future’ lettering on the dashboard’s grab handle, and ‘one of 20’ inscribed on the centre console.

Every model gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance, but customers will be able to choose from the diesel G 450 d with 362bhp and the petrol G 500 with 442bhp. Both send their power through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

Only 20 examples of the G-Class Past II Future will be made, and while Mercedes hasn’t announced how much they cost, it’ll start delivering the cars to their owners in April 2025.

One-off Project G-Class Past II Future ‘art piece’

The design and interior treatment for the limited edition G-Class is inspired by a one-piece ‘art piece’ that Mercedes created with the help of luxury fashion brand Moncler and Japanese designer NIGO. It’s also part of the G-Wagen’s 45th anniversary celebrations, and is based on a fully restored cabriolet model from the nineties.

In place of a fabric roof, the ‘Project G-Class Past II Future’ has a quilted design similar to a Moncler puffer jacket. Other interesting details include black steel wheels in a nineties design, plus a gold-coloured fuel can on the back along with the familiar spare wheel, and a sound system that uses removable boom boxes.

What do you think of the new Mercedes G-Class Past II Future special edition? Let us know in the comments section below...