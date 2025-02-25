Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ set to shrink electric luxury off-roader
The smaller model will still retain the retro design appeal of Mercedes’ imposing SUV
As well as an all-new electric C-Class and E-Class, Mercedes is understood to be putting together a launch plan for a new baby G-Class and our exclusive image shows what the retro-styled model could look like.
We had our first glimpse of the smaller G-Class model at the 2023 Munich Motor Show when Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius told Auto Express of a “little G” in reference to a smaller, more affordable G-Class with electric power. Markus Schafer, Mercedes’ chief technology officer, also claimed the newcomer would be designed “from scratch”. More recently, within Mercedes’ technology report in February this year, the firm said “the legendary G-Class family will be expanded with a new smaller version”.
During the official teaser of Mercedes’ electric SUV at the Munich Motor Show, a side profile sketch of the car’s outline was revealed - showcasing a shorter body than the current G-Class, plus ‘g-Class’ branding. It’s still not clear what name the smaller model will receive, although it’s likely to follow the convention of the current electric G-Class’s “G 580 with EQ Technology”. Mercedes has registered a series of potential trademarks, including ‘G 250’ and ‘G 300’ - expect one of these to adorn the rear of the ‘baby g’.
As for design, being an electric model the baby G-Class should have a flush grille with an illuminated surround. The boxy retro lines will be retained with a bluff front-end and an upright windscreen, although it should gain some of the tweaks found on the current electric G-Class, such as a smaller rear spare wheel that houses the charge cables.
Sitting beneath the full-size G-Class, the smaller model will obviously have a lower and narrower body with a shorter wheelbase - the latter could actually help it provide just as much off-road ability. Kallenius told Auto Express that the car will be “extremely capable off-road”, meaning it should be a comfortable rival to the upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon.
It’s almost certain the smaller G-Class will use a dual-motor set up for all-wheel drive and specific off-road driving modes, with the ability to control torque loads between the axles. Due to its expected lower ride height, we don’t expect it to match the full-size car’s 850mm wading depth, however.
Details on the battery size for the smaller electric G-Class haven’t been revealed, but it’s certain to get a smaller unit than the huge 116kWh battery found in the G 580 with EQ Technology.
The interior, like the exterior, should gain plenty of inspiration from the current G-Class, with squared-off turbine air vents, an oversized grab handle for the passenger and an upright driving position.
We’ve yet to see the baby electric G-Class testing, so a reveal date isn’t likely until at least the end of 2026 for a market launch potentially in 2027. Pricing for the new electric G-Class should undercut the full-size model significantly. That car currently starts at around £180,000, so don’t expect much change from £100,000 for the smaller model.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts