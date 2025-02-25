Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ set to shrink electric luxury off-roader

As for design, being an electric model the baby G-Class should have a flush grille with an illuminated surround. The boxy retro lines will be retained with a bluff front-end and an upright windscreen, although it should gain some of the tweaks found on the current electric G-Class, such as a smaller rear spare wheel that houses the charge cables.

Sitting beneath the full-size G-Class, the smaller model will obviously have a lower and narrower body with a shorter wheelbase - the latter could actually help it provide just as much off-road ability. Kallenius told Auto Express that the car will be “extremely capable off-road”, meaning it should be a comfortable rival to the upcoming all-electric Jeep Recon.

It’s almost certain the smaller G-Class will use a dual-motor set up for all-wheel drive and specific off-road driving modes, with the ability to control torque loads between the axles. Due to its expected lower ride height, we don’t expect it to match the full-size car’s 850mm wading depth, however.

Details on the battery size for the smaller electric G-Class haven’t been revealed, but it’s certain to get a smaller unit than the huge 116kWh battery found in the G 580 with EQ Technology.

The interior, like the exterior, should gain plenty of inspiration from the current G-Class, with squared-off turbine air vents, an oversized grab handle for the passenger and an upright driving position.

We’ve yet to see the baby electric G-Class testing, so a reveal date isn’t likely until at least the end of 2026 for a market launch potentially in 2027. Pricing for the new electric G-Class should undercut the full-size model significantly. That car currently starts at around £180,000, so don’t expect much change from £100,000 for the smaller model.

