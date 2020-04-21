Britain is well on its way with the switch to electric power, and we are a nation in love with our SUVs. This means that the best electric SUVs really need to go that extra mile in order to stand out in this rapidly expanding sector of the market.

These cars may be fully electric, but running costs, price and practicality are still some of the most crucial deciding factors for SUV buyers. After all, many customers will be looking for a spacious family car with costs they can afford.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To help you decide on the best electric SUV to buy, our expert reviewers have tested every electric SUV on offer in the UK and whittled this ever-growing list down to the top 10. All of these cars are much kinder to the environment than combustion-powered SUVs, but they offer far more reasonable running costs, too.

Compare the best electric SUVs to buy now

You can find our individual ratings for the top 10 best electric SUVs within the table below, along with each model's starting price, maximum WLTP range and boot space. Keep scrolling or use the links for our mini-review on every car…

Read on to find the best electric SUVs to buy right now, or click the links in the table above to jump to each model directly

.

1. Skoda Elroq

Prices from £31,500

Auto Express Car of the Year 2025

Pros Cons Lots of interior space for the car’s size

Great value for money for an EV

Functional and comfortable interior Spongy brake pedal doesn’t inspire confidence

Rear USB ports are only on top-spec cars

An energy efficient heat pump is an optional extra

The Enyaq showed Skoda knew how to make a good electric SUV, and the Elroq demonstrates it wasn’t a one-off. Smaller and more affordable than its bigger sibling, we think this is an even better car.