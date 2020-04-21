Best electric SUVs to buy 2025
The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Britain is well on its way with the switch to electric power, and we are a nation in love with our SUVs. This means that the best electric SUVs really need to go that extra mile in order to stand out in this rapidly expanding sector of the market.
These cars may be fully electric, but running costs, price and practicality are still some of the most crucial deciding factors for SUV buyers. After all, many customers will be looking for a spacious family car with costs they can afford.
To help you decide on the best electric SUV to buy, our expert reviewers have tested every electric SUV on offer in the UK and whittled this ever-growing list down to the top 10. All of these cars are much kinder to the environment than combustion-powered SUVs, but they offer far more reasonable running costs, too.
Compare the best electric SUVs to buy now
You can find our individual ratings for the top 10 best electric SUVs within the table below, along with each model's starting price, maximum WLTP range and boot space. Keep scrolling or use the links for our mini-review on every car…
|Ranking
|Model
|Priced from
|Auto Express rating
|Max. WLTP range
|1
|Skoda Elroq
|£31,500
|5
|360 miles
|2
|Renault 4
|£27,000
|4.5
|247 miles
|3
|Kia EV3
|£33,000
|4.5
|375 miles
|4
|Volvo EX30
|£31,600
|4.5
|296 miles
|5
|Tesla Model Y
|£45,000
|4.5
|387 miles
|6
|BMW iX
|£75,400
|4.5
|426 miles
|7
|Skoda Enyaq
|£40,100
|4.5
|365 miles
|8
|Renault Scenic
|£37,000
|4.5
|381 miles
|9
|Alfa Romeo Junior
|£33,900
|4
|255 miles
|10
|Ford Explorer
|£39,900
|4
|374 miles
Read on to find the best electric SUVs to buy right now, or click the links in the table above to jump to each model directly
1. Skoda Elroq
- Prices from £31,500
- Auto Express Car of the Year 2025
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Enyaq showed Skoda knew how to make a good electric SUV, and the Elroq demonstrates it wasn’t a one-off. Smaller and more affordable than its bigger sibling, we think this is an even better car.
The Elroq slots straight into the market for family-friendly electric SUVs priced at under £35,000, and currently sits top of the class. The three-model range comprises rear-mounted motors (it’s another car on the VW Group’s MEB platform) of between 168 and 282bhp, which host batteries with a usable capacity of 52kWh to 77kWh. The largest of these will get you up to 360 miles on a charge, and decent 175kW charging capability means a 10-80 per cent top-up in under half an hour.
Between those top-ups the Elroq is just about ideal for family duties. Unsurprisingly being an EV it’s refined, but it’s still above average here thanks to it feeling solid and riding smoother than most rivals.
Handling is neat and tidy but the Elroq comes into its own in tight spaces, thanks to a small turning circle. The only thing we’re not really keen on is how many controls Skoda has bundled into the infotainment touchscreen – a few more physical knobs and buttons like those in Skoda’s own Kodiaq and Superb wouldn’t hurt. This small criticism aside, though, the Elroq is an exquisite all-rounder, and an SUV that’s fully worthy of our 2025 Car of the Year award.
We’ve tested the Skoda Elroq against the Renault Megane E-Tech and it came out marginally ahead, so the stylish Renault’s a good place to look if the Elroq doesn’t suit you. After that, the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric are also talented options. For a little more premium appeal, consider the Volvo EX30 and MINI Countryman, or for a little more space, Skoda’s own Enyaq is another good option.
“The Elroq is so good that we see it creating a bit of a dilemma for Skoda: why would anybody need the larger Enyaq now?” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
2. Renault 4
- Prices from £27,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Renault is on a bit of a roll with its retro EVs, and the Renault 4 is another first-rate blast from the past.
Just like the Renault 5, the 4 is priced well below the £30,000 mark, and it offers a reasonable WLTP combined range figure of 247 miles from its sole 52 kWh battery pack. We’re pleased to report that a heat pump is included as standard across the line-up, too. We achieved a real-world average efficiency of 3.8 miles per kWh when testing the 4 on a wide variety of UK roads, and this equates to just under 200 miles of range.
The original Renault 4 was a simplistic and practical workhorse, and this modern iteration does a respectable job of following in its ancestors footsteps. The 420-litre boot has a very low loading lip which makes it very easy to fill up, while five people can get reasonably comfortable inside. It’s not quite as entertaining as the 5, but the 4 is a pretty calm and collected car to drive, although there’s quite a lot of wind noise to contend with. Our road testers also couldn’t help feeling that the 4’s cabin is a bit dark inside.
As you’d expect, the new 4 is much more of a tech-fest than the original car. Take one look at the dashboard and you’ll quickly see just how much it shares with the Renault 5. This isn’t a bad thing, though, as there’s a decent helping of proper switches, and the Google-based infotainment software is one of the very best systems on the current market. Once again, though, Renault has been a bit trigger-happy when installing stalks, and changing between drive, neutral and reverse can result in a few impromptu wiper operations.
If you want every journey to be a trip down memory lane, your SUV choices are limited but there are some alternative EVs to choose from. The closely-related Renault 5 is a firm Auto Express favourite, while the ] and Fiat 500e are two other retro runabouts. The Renault 4 is the most practical of the bunch, though.
“On the road, the R4 feels neatly tied down, despite Renault claiming it has a slightly softer set-up than the 5, with a willingness to change direction that’s missing in plenty of its rivals.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor
3. Kia EV3
- Prices from £33,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Kia EV3 is a bit like a scaled-down EV9, and that’s a good thing. In fact, it’s a very good thing, because the EV9 really is a bit large and bulky, whereas the EV3 feels suitably-sized for modern roads and parking spaces while keeping many of the EV9’s talents.
That includes a competitive range. The basic 58.3kWh model manages a decent 270 miles, but with an 81.4kWh battery pack on board that stretches as far as 375 miles. We’ve found the range pretty temperature-dependent in testing, with the UK winter cutting around 100 miles from the latter figure, but that still leaves plenty to be getting on with. A heat pump – a £1,000 option on the top model – would help, and should really be standard.
All models make 201bhp and skim to 62mph in under eight seconds. Is the EV3 fun? Not really, and the drive modes are a little redundant too, but it rides well, the regenerative braking is effective, and the simple interior design makes it very easy to get on with. It’s spacious too, though rear seat passengers will find some room has been sacrificed for the EV3’s useful 460-litre boot.
You’ll find a few alternatives to the EV3 on this page, including the Skoda Elroq, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Volvo EX30, while the Renault Scenic is another option. If you can deal with a little less passenger room, recent fun-to-drive additions to the compact electric SUV class include the Ford Puma Gen-E and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica, each priced in the same ballpark.
“The Kia EV3 takes the squared-off design of the larger EV9 and shrinks it into a more compact package, and the simple lines and combination of hard plastics and fabric sections offer some appeal.” Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
4. Volvo EX30
- Prices from £31,600
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Volvo EX30 has a lot going for it: it’s good to drive, chock-full of safety features and can even return over 290 miles of battery range. This is already a winning combination, but a starting price of under £32,000 is the biggest ace up this Swedish SUV’s sleeve.
Basic single-motor models get a 49kWh pack and extract 214 miles of range from it, which is about the bare minimum you’d hope for from a car at this price point. Better to spend a little extra on the Extended Range car with 64kWh and a 296-mile range, eclipsing the 285 miles you get from a Renault Megane E-Tech. The 422bhp, 3.6-second-to-62mph Twin Motor Performance seems like overkill though, and knocks a few miles off the range.
The interior materials look and feel top-notch, but the EX30 suffers from over-reliance on the central touchscreen. Almost every function is operated via the infotainment system, and this can quickly become very frustrating. Space in the rear seats is also a little limited, though as a practical touch, it’s good to see a small (19-litre) cubby under the bonnet for storing cables and other odds and ends – it’s not a proper ‘frunk’ but it’s better than nothing.
The EX30’s impressive pricing sets it lower than you might expect of the relatively premium Volvo badge: it’s in the same ballpark as cars like the Renault Megane E-Tech, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Kia EV3, while it’s mechanically similar to the Smart #1. For a bit of style, albeit different from the Scandi-cool Volvo EX30, consider a Jeep Avenger or Alfa Romeo Junior.
“The EX30 manages to be good to drive, has a minimalist interior that feels special, offers plenty of standard safety features and equipment despite a reasonable price, and tops it all off with eye-opening performance and a competitive electric driving range.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
5. Tesla Model Y
- Prices from £45,000
- Best for performance
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Tesla Model Y pretty much offers the same plethora of technology, sizable batteries and eye-watering performance as the smaller Model 3, only here they’re all wrapped up in a more practical SUV body. This has proven such a successful package that the Model Y was officially the UK’s best-selling electric car in both 2023 and 2024.
Tesla updated the Model Y in 2024 and the updates found their way to the UK for 2025. There are Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive models available, with claimed range of 311, 387, and 364 miles respectively, so the Model Y is as competitive as ever on range. And performance, with 0-60mph times of between 4.6 and 5.6 seconds. Tesla’s sure to offer a quicker one in future too.
Really though most of the improvements have come about elsewhere, with a more cohesive cabin design than before (while maintaining Tesla’s typically minimalist ethos), higher quality materials, and in the ones we’ve driven so far at least, better standards of build as well. It’s just as spacious as before, though we’re still unsure about just how many controls Tesla hides within the touchscreen; there’s a physical indicator stalk, at least.
Scroll down and you’ll see a handful of Model Y alternatives below, including the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq, and Ford Explorer, while the Ford Capri and Mustang Mach-E offer a couple more options, as does the Audi Q4 e-tron, and the Korean trio of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60
“The touchscreen-only controls won’t be for everyone, and we’d like a few more physical controls to help with day-to-day driving, but the ride and handling have been improved while battery efficiency remains a strong point.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
6. BMW iX
- Prices from £75,400
- Best for premium feel
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Although its appearance is rather controversial, the BMW iX is a deeply impressive electric SUV, and it’s got even better for 2025, with a significant boost in range for the entry-level car and performance improvements across the board.
The iX is supremely comfortable yet great to drive. When on the move, the bulky iX does a stellar job of hiding its weight, and it even tackles corners with a degree of agility, but its real skill is refinement; there aren’t many cars, EV or otherwise, so good at shutting out the mad mad world around you. 2025’s updates have taken the xDrive45’s range from 264 to 364 miles, a huge jump, while the new xDrive60 (replacing the 50) is the range champ on 426 miles, and charges at up to 195kW.
The interior is class-leading, and plenty of the brand’s most innovative technology is fitted as standard. There’s a futuristic feel to its design, plus plenty of soft-touch materials throughout, and two 14.5-inch curved screens make up most of the dashboard. These screens feature BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional media set-up and the latest version of iDrive, so you won’t go wanting for gadgetry.
While none are quite as talented as the BMW iX, models such as the Mercedes EQE SUV, higher-spec versions of the Audi Q6 e-tron, and the Polestar 3 are all cars you might consider instead. At the higher end of the iX range, the Lotus Eletre is also worth a look for its handling and quality feel
“BMW has developed a large, all-electric SUV that is supremely comfortable, great to drive and leads the way with first-rate on-board technology.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter
7. Skoda Enyaq
- Prices from £40,100
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
In typical Skoda fashion, the Enyaq does an excellent job of combining ease of use, practicality and build quality all within a reasonably priced package.
Even in base 60 guise, the Enyaq offers up to 269 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and it can be rapid-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 35 minutes. Move up to the 85, and its larger battery pack will boost this range up to 365 miles, which is genuinely useful even if you factor in not being able to go quite as far in real-world driving. Like the smaller Skoda Elroq, comfort is very much the order of the day here too, and whether pottering around town or swishing along a motorway, the Enyaq is a relaxed way to travel.
Inside every variant of the Enyaq you will find plenty of room for up to five passengers and their luggage, making this a top choice of family car. There’s a generous helping of standard equipment, too, including a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display. You’ll have to decide whether the Enyaq’s larger 585-litre boot is worth the extra you’ll spend over the similarly talented Elroq though.
The Enyaq shares its platform with various other models in the Volkswagen Group and further afield, so depending on your space, styling and price requirements, the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, Ford Explorer and Capri, and Audi Q4 e-tron are all options, while outside of MEB platform cars, the Renault Scenic and Tesla Model Y on this page also offer similar characteristics, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains well worth a look
“The very comfortable, spacious and practical all-electric family SUV now offers more standard equipment and a much sleeker look that fully embraces the fact this is an electric car.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter
8. Renault Scenic
- Prices from £37,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Renault Scenic has shed its MPV skin in favour of a more contemporary SUV shape, but its family car fundamentals have remained firmly in place.
There’s now only one battery, a 87kWh pack that gives an official range figure up to 381 miles. That is only a little shy of the Tesla Model Y and behind the much more expensive BMW iX in this list. It’s long enough that it shouldn’t be restrictive on family road trips as the kids are guaranteed to need a break before it needs topping up.
A slightly firm ride aside, the Scenic is also good to drive, and the single 215bhp electric motor moves things along nicely enough - although not as quickly as some similar EVs. Renault’s ‘My Perso’ setting for switching off the various beeps and bongs of driver assist functions remains one of the best around too.
This Renault outshines a number of rivals, including the Volkswagen ID.4, with 545 litres of boot space. Its flat floor means that taller adults can sit comfortably in the back, too. When it comes to equipment, the Scenic’s interior is essentially a larger version of the one found in the Megane E-Tech, so there’s a decent amount included as standard. Even the entry-level kit includes twin interior screens, heated front seats and a rear-view camera, along with 19-inch alloy wheels and LED lights.
If the Scenic doesn’t quite do it for you then there are a few other options on this page, including the Skoda Enyaq and Ford Explorer, while the Scenic also squares up to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y, and Korean models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60, with some wiggle room for nearly-new or used models depending on your budget.
“Renault’s latest corporate look includes plenty of sharp angles and slender lights, and the Scenic mixes these with SUV proportions to cut a real dash on the road.” – Dean Gibson, senior road test editor
9. Alfa Romeo Junior
- Prices from £33,900
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Alfa Romeo faced an unenviable challenge when it was designing its first EV, but it has thankfully created a very likeable car.
While the Alfa Romeo Junior shares the same CMP platform as countless other Stellantis SUVs, it still feels unique and special enough to wear its coveted badge. The upside of these shared components, though, is a maximum claimed battery range of 258 miles. However, we did find this Alfa to be a bit susceptible to the cold, as our test car only managed an average efficiency of 3.6 miles per kWh, even though a heat pump is standard-fit.
At the back, the Junior’s 400-litre boot certainly isn’t the biggest in the class, but it’ll still take on a reasonably-sized weekly shop. What it lacks in practicality is certainly made up in pleasure, though, as this is easily one of the most engaging small SUVs to drive. Opt for the range-topping Junior Veloce and you’ll have a healthy 276bhp and 345Nm under your right foot, and this results in a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds. The Junior’s steering precision means you can have a bit of fun on the B-roads, too.
Alfa Romeo has just about managed to keep the Junior’s interior distinctive enough from its Stellantis siblings, although there are plenty of shared switches. Overall build quality doesn’t quite manage to beat back its premium German rivals, either. Aside from these, though, it’s a pretty pleasant place to be, and the infotainment tech is nice and easy to fathom.
You won’t have to search far to find the other small SUVs that share many of the Junior’s underpinnings. The Jeep Avenger, Peugeot E-2008, Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Fiat 600e are all part of this family, but if you want something that’s sporty like the Alfa, you’ll be better off looking towards the Abarth 600e.
“Around town, there’s an underlying firmness to the Junior’s ride. Rather than being unnecessarily harsh, like the MINI Aceman, it’s just enough to feel appropriate for a car built by a sporting brand such as Alfa Romeo.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
10. Ford Explorer
- Prices from £39,900
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The latest Ford Explorer is an incredibly far cry from the thirsty V6 body-on-frame SUV we got in the UK back in the 1990s. Not only is this model only available as an EV, but a fair amount of its underpinnings can actually be traced back to Volkswagen.
The good news is that the result is a sensible SUV that’s well suited to Britain’s roads. The Explorer offers a pleasant balance of practicality and performance, while even the smallest 52kWh battery pack offers well over 200 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and an Extended Range model with a 77kWh pack can go 374 miles. The 135kW charging rate in the 77kWh car is a little disappointing, though it still means a 10-80 per cent top-up in under half an hour.
Step inside and the Explorer’s Volkswagen DNA is obvious in quite a few places, but the overall design is still distinctively Ford. It’s a pleasant place to be, and Ford’s own 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system is pleasingly responsive. However, there’s no escaping VW’s infamous touch-sensitive volume controls
You could look for Explorer alternatives within Ford’s own range, since the sportier-looking (and driving) Capri and Mustang Mach-E are both very similar in price, size, and range. The Explorer’s starting figure also means the slightly cheaper Renault Scenic and Skoda Enyaq are close competitors, while a little more money gets the Tesla Model Y.
“Overall, we’d say that the Explorer is one of the better models to use the MEB underpinnings – we’d certainly choose one over a Volkswagen ID.4 or Volkswagen ID.5.” – Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
How we choose the best electric SUVs
SUVs make up a significant proportion of the UK’s best-selling cars, and as the motoring world makes the transition to electric power, electric SUVs are set to become a very important sector for manufacturers.
As a result, an increasing number of electric SUVs are steadily entering the market, so our expert testers are quick to get their hands on any new arrivals. Once we have a new model, we carry out our extensive testing processes in order to determine how it performs in a wide variety of areas that are crucial to potential buyers.
With electric SUVs, we pay particularly close attention to areas such as real-world battery range in a mixture of weather and driving conditions, charging speeds, practicality and running costs.
Naturally, price is often the deciding factor when buying a car, so we also research the best finance and leasing deals that are applicable to every car we test, as well as the cash price. Once our testing regime is complete, our expert road testers will then deliver their final verdict.
Frequently Asked Questions
Deciding whether it's worth buying an electric SUV will ultimately boil down to your own personal requirements. However, EVs are often much cheaper to run than their combustion-powered counterparts, and they also offer many environmental benefits. If you’re considering buying an electric SUV, you’ll need to take certain extra factors into account, such as access to charging and how much battery range you’ll realistically need.
